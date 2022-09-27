ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday. Hannah Star Esser, 20, was charged with murder in the death of Victor Anthony Luis, 43, and detained on $1 million bail, the Orange County prosecutor’s office said in a statement. Esser was driving in the community of Cypress on Sunday night when she confronted Luis and accused him of trying to run over a cat, authorities said. She and Luis both got out of their vehicles and got into an argument that Esser recorded, authorities said.
CYPRESS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Counterfeit#Bogus#Fraud#Southern#Nato
sandiegocountynews.com

Los Angeles-based clothing wholesaler pleads guilty to drug trafficking, fraud

Los Angeles, CA–A Los Angeles-based clothing wholesale company pleaded guilty on September 21 to federal criminal charges for undervaluing imported garments in a scheme to avoid paying almost $6.4 million in customs duties and for doing business with a woman in Mexico who has ties to the Sinaloa drug cartel, the Justice Department said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
KTLA

Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown

Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTAR.com

Amber Alert suspect killed in California may have been Arizona-bound

PHOENIX – A California murder suspect might have been heading to Arizona with his abducted daughter before deputies killed him in a shootout Tuesday, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for Anthony Graziano, who allegedly abducted 15-year-old Savannah Graziano after a fatal domestic violence shooting in Fontana.
FONTANA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Supervisors mocked Latino construction workers for not speaking English, feds say

Supervisors at a California construction company are accused of mocking Latino workers and telling them to go back to their country, federal officials said. Now Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc. is facing a federal lawsuit for subjecting Latino workers to racial and sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 news release.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Fox News

826K+
Followers
72K+
Post
661M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy