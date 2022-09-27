Read full article on original website
California Border Protection agents arrest US citizen for allegedly driving 'cloned' Border Patrol SUV
Border Protection agents arrested a U.S. citizen who was allegedly driving an SUV that was made to look like a Border Patrol vehicle.
California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday. Hannah Star Esser, 20, was charged with murder in the death of Victor Anthony Luis, 43, and detained on $1 million bail, the Orange County prosecutor’s office said in a statement. Esser was driving in the community of Cypress on Sunday night when she confronted Luis and accused him of trying to run over a cat, authorities said. She and Luis both got out of their vehicles and got into an argument that Esser recorded, authorities said.
‘I will blow this place up,’ California man accused of making bomb threat at Las Vegas bank
Ashton Aspley, of Palm Springs, California, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 24, at a Chase Bank near Arroyo Crossing Parkway and Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest valley after he entered the bank with a black plastic bag covering his hand and wrist while becoming aggressive and threatening to citizens and employees, the arrest report said.
Northern California man who lived with dead roommate allegedly cashed his checks
A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter […]
Sheriff Bianco strikes again, inmates die, ‘peace officers’ abuse necessary funds
Neglect, distrust and missuse of power is actively killing our working class. Twelve people died in custody at the Riverside County jail this year. A press conference was held by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to address the situation after being confronted for downplaying the alarming occurences of deaths. Bianco...
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On Nov. 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
California man sentenced to 4 years for COVID-19 loan fraud
A Southern California man was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies, prosecutors said.
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
Texas Border Patrol stops wrong-way driver during human smuggling attempt; suspect escapes
Border Patrol agents in Texas' Laredo Sector thwarted a human smuggling attempt after spotting a vehicle driving the wrong way on I-35 and crashing into the median.
Teen had been staying with father before mother's slaying
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A Southern California man who was accused of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday. Anthony John Graziano and his...
Los Angeles woman injured by teen hit-and-run driver blasts DA George Gascon at early release hearing
A woman who was injured along with her baby by a hit-and-run driver blasted Los Angeles County District George Gascon during an early release hearing for the suspect.
Los Angeles-based clothing wholesaler pleads guilty to drug trafficking, fraud
Los Angeles, CA–A Los Angeles-based clothing wholesale company pleaded guilty on September 21 to federal criminal charges for undervaluing imported garments in a scheme to avoid paying almost $6.4 million in customs duties and for doing business with a woman in Mexico who has ties to the Sinaloa drug cartel, the Justice Department said.
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Biden warns Hurricane Ian could be 'deadliest' storm in Florida history
President Joe Biden warned the public Thursday in an update from FEMA Headquarters that Hurricane Ian could prove to be the "deadliest" hurricane in Floridian history.
Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown
Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
Amber Alert suspect killed in California may have been Arizona-bound
PHOENIX – A California murder suspect might have been heading to Arizona with his abducted daughter before deputies killed him in a shootout Tuesday, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for Anthony Graziano, who allegedly abducted 15-year-old Savannah Graziano after a fatal domestic violence shooting in Fontana.
Suspected dealer charged with murder for allegedly providing fentanyl to overdose victim
An 18-year-old from Bloomington has been charged with murder on allegations that he sold and distributed opiods that led to the overdose death of a Highland teen. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Alfred Urrea with one count of murder for allegedly providing drugs to Adrian Alloway, an 18-year-old Highland man who […]
Supervisors mocked Latino construction workers for not speaking English, feds say
Supervisors at a California construction company are accused of mocking Latino workers and telling them to go back to their country, federal officials said. Now Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc. is facing a federal lawsuit for subjecting Latino workers to racial and sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 news release.
New California abortion laws set up clash with other states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than a dozen new abortion laws Tuesday, including some that deliberately clash with restrictions in other states — a sign of the coming conflicts that must be sorted out as lawmakers rush to set their own rules now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
