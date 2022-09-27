ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Republicans veto-proof supermajority within reach

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills on issues like abortion, guns, schools, and elections. In this fall's election, Republicans could capture a supermajority that would allow the GOP to bypass the governor – and pass the bills despite vetoes. Gov. Evers set the state record...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Draft Bill Would Strip Parties Of Appointment Powers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature’s Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has drafted a bill that would dramatically alter the way some lawmakers and officials are appointed in Wyoming. The bill, titled “Vacancies in Elected Office,” would initiate special elections to fill...
