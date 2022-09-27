Read full article on original website
Fox News Poll: Wisconsin Senate race shifts in Johnson’s favor
Republicans have closed the gap in crucial races in Wisconsin. Incumbent Ron Johnson has taken the lead against his challenger as election day nears.
GOP candidates leading among Independent voters in key midterm state, Wisconsin poll shows
The GOP is leading in Wisconsin's Senate and governor's race among Republican and Independent voters, while Democrats continue to make abortion the center of their midterm focus.
Wisconsin Republicans veto-proof supermajority within reach
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills on issues like abortion, guns, schools, and elections. In this fall's election, Republicans could capture a supermajority that would allow the GOP to bypass the governor – and pass the bills despite vetoes. Gov. Evers set the state record...
Biden suggests Americans aren't proud of their country at fundraiser while Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
President Biden suggested during a divisive political fundraiser speech amid Hurricane Ian that Americans weren't proud of their country.
As DeSantis deals with Hurricane Ian, Dems push Buttigieg to investigate governor over migrant ‘stunt'
Politico reported on Massachusetts Democrats urging Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant "stunt."
Fox News Poll: Kelly up in Arizona Senate race, Hobbs & Lake battle for governorship
The Arizona races are tightening as November approaches. In the Senate race and gubernatorial race, the Democrat's lead is shrinking against the challenger.
DeSantis's response to Hurricane Ian shows a 'stark contrast' with Biden: Jim Jordan
Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway and Rep. Jim Jordan weighed in on the responses to Hurricane Ian as it devastates Florida on "The Ingraham Angle."
Hispanics care more about economic issues than culture wars and GOP should pay attention
Hispanics care more about economic issues like the spike in gas and food prices than about cultural issues like abortion. That's a huge GOP opportunity.
Republican’s Proposal Would Give Party Authority To Determine Who Can Represent GOP
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State GOP committeeman Joey Correnti has drafted a framework for legislation that would drastically change elections and the power of political parties in Wyoming. If adopted by a member or committee of the Wyoming Legislature, the resulting bill would make political...
Washington Post analysis says Stacey Abrams 'played up' stolen election claims until it was 'untenable'
The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler wrote Thursday that Stacey Abrams "played up" her 2018 election denials until it was "untenable" for advocates of "democratic norms."
Arizona AG sues Biden to stop ‘illegal’ student loan forgiveness
President Biden's student loan relief plan is estimated to cost at least $500 billion.
Gov. Ducey, activists call on Arizona Sec. of State Katie Hobbs to unfreeze the school choice program
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey called on Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to unfreeze a school choice program that would benefit over 1.1 million K-12 students.
Midterm candidates running races in Hurricane Ian's path react to the disastrous storm
Midterm candidates in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina react to Hurricane Ian as their states face catastrophic damages.
AOC, looking to match GOP’s ‘uncomfortable’ abortion conversation, talks about her IUD during House hearing
Claiming she wanted to make things 'uncomfortable' like Republicans do, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talked about her preferred birth control method during a House hearing.
Write-In Candidates Seeking To Unseat Incumbents (And Chuck Gray) In Wyoming General Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***yomi. In addition to the 20 third-party candidates who will be on general election ballots in November, there also are a number of write-ins vying for offices around Wyoming. Although write-in campaigns typically face an uphill battle by relying on voters to...
Challenger to 'reckless' Keith Ellison says far-left attorney general an 'absolute disgrace' on handling crime
Jim Schultz, the Republican challenger to Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, is not letting the incumbent off easy when it comes to the massive rise in crime taking shape across the state. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Schultz declared Ellison "missing in action" when it comes...
Biden warns Hurricane Ian could be 'deadliest' storm in Florida history
President Joe Biden warned the public Thursday in an update from FEMA Headquarters that Hurricane Ian could prove to be the "deadliest" hurricane in Floridian history.
Fact check: Mailers use altered photo to claim NC Democrat supports defunding the police
State Rep. Ricky Hurtado says he doesn’t support defunding the police, and believes the use of “doctored” photos in political ads should be illegal.
Wyoming Lawmakers Draft Bill Would Strip Parties Of Appointment Powers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature’s Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has drafted a bill that would dramatically alter the way some lawmakers and officials are appointed in Wyoming. The bill, titled “Vacancies in Elected Office,” would initiate special elections to fill...
Frustrated Colorado voters have a new way to get to know candidates this election season
Metropolitan State University of Denver is hosting a series of candidate forums this fall that aim to better inform and engage voters who are weary, suspicious and frustrated with an election process that sees opposing candidates devote more energy to attacking others and defending themselves than offering real solutions. The...
