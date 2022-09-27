Read full article on original website
Newsom signs abortion protections into law; voters to decide state constitutional amendment
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of 12 bills Tuesday, establishing some of the strongest abortion protections in the nation — a direct reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn federal abortion guarantees earlier this year. Collectively, the new laws aim to improve access and...
California reverses course, will release Smarter Balanced test scores next month
Changing its earlier position, the California Department of Education will release Smarter Balanced test scores next month and not wait to incorporate them into other data as planned, a department official said Tuesday. “There is no reason to withhold the data,” Malika Vella, deputy superintendent of the initiatives branch of...
Thousands of California teachers say they are stressed, burned out
A large-scale survey this past summer of California teachers confirms what has emerged as a byproduct of two-plus years of a pandemic: Large numbers of teachers characterize their work as “stressful” and “exhausting.” And nearly twice as many teachers than in the past say that job conditions have changed for the worse.
