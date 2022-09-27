Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Valley boys help out a homeless veteran
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Valley teenage boys decided to do something good this week for a Valley veteran. One woman named Candace overheard two boys talking in an East Valley Dollar Tree about giving some of their change and snacks to a homeless man they’d seen before coming into the store. The woman told Arizona’s Family anchor Tess Rafols on Facebook that she was delighted to hear they were willing to make a change.
KTAR.com
Empty The Shelters pet adoptions coming to Valley facilities
PHOENIX — Maricopa County and the Bissell Pet Foundations are teaming up for Empty The Shelters for pet adoptions from Oct. 1-8. The county announced in early August that the shelters had all reached maximum capacity with the West and East Valley shelters holding more than 800 pets and doubling up kennels.
'It's been a really challenging summer': Maricopa County's struggling to house surrendered pets
PHOENIX — Maricopa County's animal shelters have had more animals in their care than they have space to accommodate them in recent weeks. At the start of September, 50 temporary kennels had to be used to hold the pets in the shelter. One factor shelter staff say is contributing...
This is why Phoenix PD added an ice cream truck to its fleet of vehicles
PHOENIX — Phoenix police showed up on the campus of one Valley school Wednesday to pass out goodwill and popsicles to the students, courtesy of their "Cool Treats One" ice cream truck. Kids in the K-8 school at Emerson School in central Phoenix were treated to free popsicles and...
AZFamily
Tiny tortoise rescued by Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews rescued a tiny tortoise from being run over in Phoenix. Crews were returning to the station after a structure fire when one of the firefighters yelled “Stop!” They had seen a small tortoise trying to cross the road in front of the fire truck, heading toward a busy street. The crews jumped into action to scoop up the tortoise and started knocking on doors. Eventually, the crews were able to return the tortoise to its owner.
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
AZFamily
Credit union finally sends Sun City widow $600 escrow check
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When Carol Amelung’s husband James passed away last year, she lost more than just her spouse. “I mean he was just my go to guy. He was my protector. He was my best friend,” Amelung said. Losing James also meant Carol would lose his Social Security benefits. So, she got a part time job to make ends meet and sold their home. Amelung said that selling the house that she’d owned with her husband all those years was emotionally very tough.
12news.com
'A friend for life:' Valley crash victims find friendship amid their tragedy
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two Valley residents have formed a friendship and found strength in each other after losing limbs to suspected drunk drivers. “She keeps me motivated and knows what I’m going through,” Jeremiah Washington said. On June 25, about two weeks after his birthday, an alleged...
WATCH: Family of Six Found Clinging To Top of Car in Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters
In this shocking footage, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa, Arizona rescues a family of six stranded on top of a car in Arizona monsoon floodwaters on September 21. The Ranger 1 helicopter crew arrived to the scene and a “trooper-paramedic was inserted via 75′ hoist to make...
12news.com
Phoenix firefighters reunite teeny tiny tortoise with its owners
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department put it best: Service comes in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes, that shape and size is a tiny little lost tortoise. Firefighters with Station 12 were returning from a structure fire when, somehow, one of the crew members spotted this tortoise crawling across the roadway in front of their fire truck.
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant
Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
fox10phoenix.com
Trash day changes for residents in Phoenix
Starting Oct. 3, residents in Phoenix will have to adjust to a new trash collection schedule. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has more on the changes that are being made.
fabulousarizona.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations in Arizona
Let’s hope you’ve been keeping your stein-holding hand strong! Time to show off your skills–and enjoy endless German fare, craft beer, live music and more–at these Arizona Oktoberfest events. Oct. 1: 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are teaming up to...
azbigmedia.com
6 deals for National Coffee Day in Phoenix
It’s referred to by many names — java, cup of Joe, morning juice, magic — it’s responsible for the happiness of many early risers and its absence can (in some) even spur extreme malcontent (not speaking from experience or anything). For the 66% of coffee imbibers in the U.S., every day is coffee day. Officially, however, National Coffee Day is Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day is Oct. 1. In celebration of one of the world’s most beloved beverages, our very own Valley shops and breakfast stops are offering some special deals on any number of coffee drinks and beans — from lattes to cold brews (and more).
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Service dog returned after being taken and disguised, owner says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5/Gray News) – A man in Arizona was reunited with his service dog two weeks after she was taken and noticed the white bull terrier looked different. “The spots, I was kind of floored when we got her back and I saw that,” Anthony Graziani, the dog’s owner, told AZ Family.
AZFamily
Want to visit the Arizona State Fair? Here’s how to get in for free
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It costs $15 to go to the Arizona State Fair, but there’s a way you can get in for free and help your Valley community at the same time!. Anyone can come in for free between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. if they bring a donation of 10 canned food items for St. Mary’s Food Bank on one of these five Fridays: Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14. 21, and 28. Each person has to bring their own 10 items to get the discount.
citysuntimes.com
Macayo’s celebrates 76th anniversary, National Chimichanga Day Valleywide Sept. 26
On Monday, Sept. 26, Macayo’s Mexican Food is celebrating 76 wonderful years in the Valley of the Sun along with National Chimichanga Day, which of course is the signature dish at Macayo’s. In honor of this special day and this special dish, Macayo’s locations around the Valley are...
Missing hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Volunteer searchers found the body of Kathleen Patterson, who had been missing since Sunday. Patterson, 60, was last seen at her home before going on a hike at the Spur Cross conservation area near Cave Creek, authorities said. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office,...
phgmag.com
A Carefully Executed Refresh of Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix Preserves its Historic Charm
Interior designer Wendy Black Rodgers treads lightly during a decadelong restoration of the Wrigley Mansion. The Wrigley Mansion, of late, has been abuzz with activity. Topping a knoll above the Arizona Biltmore resort, the historic estate-turned-hospitality-venue lures guests to have dinner and cocktails at Geordie’s Restaurant, sample wine flights at Jamie’s Wine Bar or partake in weddings, social events and corporate gatherings within this mansion’s many rooms and garden terraces. Recently, landscape designer and Phoenix Home & Garden Masters of the Southwest award winner Jeff Berghoff was tapped to create a new masterplan for the grounds and refresh the gardens of the estate, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Last year, James Beard Award-winning chef Christopher Gross, another Master of the Southwest, opened his edgy jewel box of a restaurant, designed by architect and fellow Master of the Southwest Wendell Burnette, as a freestanding building just below the front entrance.
