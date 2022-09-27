ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Valley boys help out a homeless veteran

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Valley teenage boys decided to do something good this week for a Valley veteran. One woman named Candace overheard two boys talking in an East Valley Dollar Tree about giving some of their change and snacks to a homeless man they’d seen before coming into the store. The woman told Arizona’s Family anchor Tess Rafols on Facebook that she was delighted to hear they were willing to make a change.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Empty The Shelters pet adoptions coming to Valley facilities

PHOENIX — Maricopa County and the Bissell Pet Foundations are teaming up for Empty The Shelters for pet adoptions from Oct. 1-8. The county announced in early August that the shelters had all reached maximum capacity with the West and East Valley shelters holding more than 800 pets and doubling up kennels.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
AZFamily

Tiny tortoise rescued by Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews rescued a tiny tortoise from being run over in Phoenix. Crews were returning to the station after a structure fire when one of the firefighters yelled “Stop!” They had seen a small tortoise trying to cross the road in front of the fire truck, heading toward a busy street. The crews jumped into action to scoop up the tortoise and started knocking on doors. Eventually, the crews were able to return the tortoise to its owner.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Credit union finally sends Sun City widow $600 escrow check

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When Carol Amelung’s husband James passed away last year, she lost more than just her spouse. “I mean he was just my go to guy. He was my protector. He was my best friend,” Amelung said. Losing James also meant Carol would lose his Social Security benefits. So, she got a part time job to make ends meet and sold their home. Amelung said that selling the house that she’d owned with her husband all those years was emotionally very tough.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix firefighters reunite teeny tiny tortoise with its owners

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department put it best: Service comes in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes, that shape and size is a tiny little lost tortoise. Firefighters with Station 12 were returning from a structure fire when, somehow, one of the crew members spotted this tortoise crawling across the roadway in front of their fire truck.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Oktoberfest Celebrations in Arizona

Let’s hope you’ve been keeping your stein-holding hand strong! Time to show off your skills–and enjoy endless German fare, craft beer, live music and more–at these Arizona Oktoberfest events. Oct. 1: 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are teaming up to...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

6 deals for National Coffee Day in Phoenix

It’s referred to by many names — java, cup of Joe, morning juice, magic — it’s responsible for the happiness of many early risers and its absence can (in some) even spur extreme malcontent (not speaking from experience or anything). For the 66% of coffee imbibers in the U.S., every day is coffee day. Officially, however, National Coffee Day is Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day is Oct. 1. In celebration of one of the world’s most beloved beverages, our very own Valley shops and breakfast stops are offering some special deals on any number of coffee drinks and beans — from lattes to cold brews (and more).
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
webcenterfairbanks.com

Service dog returned after being taken and disguised, owner says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5/Gray News) – A man in Arizona was reunited with his service dog two weeks after she was taken and noticed the white bull terrier looked different. “The spots, I was kind of floored when we got her back and I saw that,” Anthony Graziani, the dog’s owner, told AZ Family.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Want to visit the Arizona State Fair? Here’s how to get in for free

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It costs $15 to go to the Arizona State Fair, but there’s a way you can get in for free and help your Valley community at the same time!. Anyone can come in for free between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. if they bring a donation of 10 canned food items for St. Mary’s Food Bank on one of these five Fridays: Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14. 21, and 28. Each person has to bring their own 10 items to get the discount.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Missing hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Volunteer searchers found the body of Kathleen Patterson, who had been missing since Sunday. Patterson, 60, was last seen at her home before going on a hike at the Spur Cross conservation area near Cave Creek, authorities said. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office,...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
phgmag.com

A Carefully Executed Refresh of Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix Preserves its Historic Charm

Interior designer Wendy Black Rodgers treads lightly during a decadelong restoration of the Wrigley Mansion. The Wrigley Mansion, of late, has been abuzz with activity. Topping a knoll above the Arizona Biltmore resort, the historic estate-turned-hospitality-venue lures guests to have dinner and cocktails at Geordie’s Restaurant, sample wine flights at Jamie’s Wine Bar or partake in weddings, social events and corporate gatherings within this mansion’s many rooms and garden terraces. Recently, landscape designer and Phoenix Home & Garden Masters of the Southwest award winner Jeff Berghoff was tapped to create a new masterplan for the grounds and refresh the gardens of the estate, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Last year, James Beard Award-winning chef Christopher Gross, another Master of the Southwest, opened his edgy jewel box of a restaurant, designed by architect and fellow Master of the Southwest Wendell Burnette, as a freestanding building just below the front entrance.
PHOENIX, AZ

