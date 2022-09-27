ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

South Carolina man accused of nonconsensual touching, recording victims

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Simpsonville man was arrested Tuesday for nonconsensual touching and recording victims at multiple locations. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 58-year-old Matthew Andrew Foster with two counts of second-degree assault & battery and voyeurism. According to the arrest warrants, on November 2020, Foster committed an act of nonconsensual […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Remains found in South Carolina are those of man missing since late July, coroner’s office says

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Skeletal remains found Sunday in Georgetown have been identified as those of a missing 31-year-old man. Searchers looking for Wesley Blake, 31, found the remains on Sunday covered in an area of dense vegetation near 130 Ridge St. that required access using utility vehicles, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said Thursday in a […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
Fort Mill Woman & Son are Found Dead from Apparent Gunshots

A Fort Mill mother and her adult son were found dead in their home Tuesday night from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. A suspect has not been announced, but sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said investigators don’t believe this was a random act of violence. He said commenting on a possible suspect would jeopardize the investigation.
FORT MILL, SC
Mother & Son Found Shot To Death In York County Home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – A double homicide investigation is underway after a mother and son were found shot to death inside a York County home. Deputies were called to Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill for a well-being check around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when deputies discovered their bodies. The...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Update: Missing South Carolina autistic woman found safe

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding an autistic woman who ran away from home. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis, 25, left her parents...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
South Carolina woman accused of shooting at husband

GASTONIA, N.C. — Editor's note: The Gastonia Police Department issued an incorrect news release regarding this incident. That release identified the suspect by the wrong name and has been recalled. A woman is on the loose after police said she fired multiple shots at her husband in Gastonia over...
GASTONIA, NC
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement. That […]
COLUMBIA, SC
Public Safety
Officers find nearly 12 pounds of drugs during traffic stops in Inman

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Inman Police Department said officers found nearly 12 pounds of drugs during two traffic stops over the weekend. Officers said the two traffic stops resulted in officers seizing over 10 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, firearms, drug money and a vehicle. No...
INMAN, SC
14 Year Old Killed After Being Hit by Truck in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster County coroner says a 14 year old girl was killed after attempting to cross South Carolina Highway 9 in Lancaster County on Wednesday when the incident occurred. The teen attended Buford High School says the coroner. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
