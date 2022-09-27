ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

4 arrested after guns found in suspected stolen car

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ObgXh_0iCMKZmI00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people were arrested Friday after police found illegal firearms in their car.

Student arrested after weapon found at Huber Heights football game

According to a tweet by the Dayton Police Department, on Friday, Sept. 23, members of the Strategic Response Unit were running a GTA Suppression Operation. Officers stopped a car they suspected had been stolen and found four people inside, all of whom were illegally in possession of firearms.

Police arrested the four occupants and recovered several firearms including a rifle and three handguns.

No charges have been announced, and the suspects have not been identified at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 3

American Patriot
1d ago

That's funny, I didn't see a rifle in the photo. But that's par for the course. The media is going to out right fabricate a story.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Huber Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Huber Heights, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man pleads guilty to shooting at Dayton drive-thru

DAYTON — A Dayton man is pleading guilty to his role in a shooting that police previously called a “targeted attack.”. Contrieve Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. With the guilty plea, an additional count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Stolen Car#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Repeat offender: Dayton man sentenced for 2021 murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a man in July of 2021. On July 26, 2021, police were called to the 1000 block of Gerhardt street for a shooting. When police arrived, they found 45-year-old George Smith had been shot in the back […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman facing murder charges in connection to deadly Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman are now facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield earlier this month. Malik Shaw, 30, and Peggy Shaw, 45, were both indicted on charges Monday, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records. Both were indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. Malik Shaw was also indicted on one count each of three separate weapons charges.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox 19

Man killed in head-on NKY crash

WILDER, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead following a head-on crash Tuesday in Wilder, Kentucky. Jerry Lee Collins Jr., 35, of Cincinnati, died at University of Cincinnati Hospital from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to Wilder Police Chief Chad Martin. The wreck happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday...
WILDER, KY
Fox 19

Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Passenger injured following crash on 33

A passenger was injured following a crash Wednesday morning, outside of Russells Point, just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ryder Holbrook, 17, of Huntsville, was traveling north on Township Road 95 when he pulled into the path of John Reed, 61, of Xenia, who was traveling west on Route 33.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
WDTN

WDTN

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy