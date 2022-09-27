Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksro.com
Homelessness Up in Sonoma County by 43-Percent; Supervisors Make Move Allowing Camping Overnight in Some Places
The number of people considered chronically homeless in Sonoma County is up 43-percent in the past two years. That’s according to a newly released final report on the county’s point-in-time homeless count. The count, finalized on February 25th, showed a five-percent increase in Sonoma County’s overall homeless population, which was at nearly 29-hundred people. It was the first reported increase since 2017. Homeless people that were interviewed for the report say trouble affording rent is one of the main reasons they stay homeless.
Sonoma County loosens restrictions on camping in public spaces to meet homeless needs
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Those without homes in Sonoma County can now camp overnight in some public spaces after the county's Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments.The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed.The ordinance approved Tuesday also prohibits camping in public buildings, very high fire severity zones, county parks, public highways and roads, public right-of-ways that obstruct pedestrians and within 100 feet of any playground, school, daycare facility, residence or residential district.The board will be required...
Sonoma County to loosen overnight camping restrictions amid uptick in homelessness
SANTA ROSA -- Sonoma County will allow overnight camping in some public spaces after the county's Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments. The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed. The ordinance approved Tuesday also prohibits camping in public buildings, very high fire severity zones, county parks, public highways and roads, public right-of-ways that obstruct pedestrians and within 100 feet of any playground, school, daycare facility, residence or residential district. The board will be required to hold a...
ksro.com
New 369 Area Code Approved for the North Bay
Northern California is about to get a new area code. The California Public Utilities Commission has approved a new area code for the area stretching from Vallejo to the Oregon border. The new 369 area code will coexist in the same areas covered by the 707 area code, but it will only be assigned to new phone lines. This could cause some confusion when the new area codes are activated in February, but the need is great. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator noted in 2021 that the 707 region would run out of available numbers for new lines by the end of 2023. There will be no change in rates or roaming charges for people with 707 or the new 369 area codes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksro.com
Gas Jumps 11 Cents Overnight in Sonoma County
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Sonoma County went up another eleven-cents overnight. It jumped from $6.23, to $6.34 per gallon. It’s gone up 71-cents in the past week alone. The statewide average is now $6.18, after climbing by 14-cents from Wednesday to Thursday. The cheapest gas in Sonoma County is at the Safeway on Mendocino in Santa Rosa, where a gallon of unleaded is $5.49.
Serious Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sonoma County (Sonoma County, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Sonoma County on Wednesday morning. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
ksro.com
Nine Candidates Being Considered for Rohnert Park City Manager
Rohnert Park is expected to pick a new city manager within the next two weeks. Nine candidates are being considered for the city’s top administrative position. Whoever is selected will replace Darrin Jenkins, who has held the job for the past nine years and been with the city for the past nineteen. He’s retiring in December. Interviews are scheduled for October 7th and 8th, then the three finalists will meet with the Rohnert Park City Council on October 9th.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County to fund mobile behavioral health crisis responders
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has authorized nearly $2.5 million in grant money to fund behavioral health mobile crisis teams in four cities. The $2.49 million state grant will help the cities of Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Cotati establish mobile crisis service programs. Such programs send behavioral health and emergency medical service teams to emergency calls that do not require a law enforcement response. For the past decade, the Sonoma County Department of Health Services has operated its own program, the Mobile Support Team, responding to calls in which an individual may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northbaybusinessjournal.com
3 new Solano County warehouses sell for $90 million
A newly built 415,000-square-foot industrial real estate complex in central Solano County has sold for $90.5 million, or about $218 a square foot. Boston-based TA Realty’s TAL Green Valley LP purchased three class A distribution warehouses from Fairfield Industrial Holdings II LLC (Panattoni Development) near the junction of interstates 80 and 680 in Fairfield on Sept. 21, according to public records and deal brokers.
sonomacountygazette.com
Meet your five heroes of Sonoma County
About Larkin: Larkin believes in the importance of inclusion for all people and is on a mission to change the narrative. Her tagline is, “you don’t know what you don’t know, until you know. Larkin and her husband Peter are Sonoma County natives, and have both been teachers in the Rincon Valley Union School District since 2004. Larkin has taught various grades from preschool to middle school. She’s currently serving as the Vice Chair for the Sonoma CAC, and the President and Social Media Director of Common Ground Society.
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
ksro.com
Providence Denies Predatory Billing Practices
The dominant hospital operator in Sonoma County is denying alleged use of predatory billing practices levied against them by a New York Times report. Last week, a report was released accusing Providence of paying a consulting firm to develop strategies for getting maximum payments from patients. These included telling hospital workers to repeatedly seek payment from patients, including those with insurance copays and those with a cost-sharing Medi-Cal plan. Providence has denied taking advantage of vulnerable patients, and instead claim they help in providing information for financial assistance. In a further statement to the Press Democrat, Providence said, quote, “We are committed to getting patients the care they need and never want financial concerns to get in the way of access to care or interfere with the healing process.” In Sonoma County, Providence operates Santa Rosa Memorial, Petaluma Valley and Healdsburg District hospitals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sfstandard.com
Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes
A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Officers Will Not be Charged in Jordan Pas’ Death
Nine Santa Rosa police officers won’t be criminally charged following a struggle that led to a man’s death in November of 2021. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch says the eight officers and one sergeant used “neither lethal force nor unreasonable force” on 40-year-old Jordan Pas. Body camera footage of the incident, which happened in a cul-de-sac in Roseland, was released last December. The officers, who were responding to reports of shots fired in the residential area, reportedly used stun guns at least three times, including twice at close range. Ravitch says Pas was posing a threat to officers that required the use of non-lethal force.
NBC Los Angeles
Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School
Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
Lake County News
Lake County Association of Realtors says record number of homes available for sale
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The number of homes available for sale continues to grow, with prices down when compared to this time last year, according to the latest report from the Lake County Association of Realtors. Over the month of August, the homes sold through the multiple listing service...
redwoodbark.org
Marin housing crisis continues as eviction moratoriums expire
On June 21, 2020, the Marin County Board of Supervisors adopted the emergency eviction moratorium in response to the many statewide COVID-19 protections expiring. Recently extended from Aug. 23, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2022, this temporary eviction moratorium prohibits residential evictions without valid cause, offering financial support to those who were not able to pay the appropriate amounts for rent during the pandemic.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Installing Three Wildfire Cameras
Rohnert Park is getting a new tool to help stop the spread of wildfires. Three wildfire cameras will be installed in the city’s eastern wildland urban interface. They’ll help officials monitor any smoke and flames spotted in the agricultural lands and hilltops surrounding the city. The cameras have infrared fire-sensing technology.
Alleged stalker harassing women on SF streets; victims demanding action from city
An alleged stalker has been roaming the streets of San Francisco for months, targeting women - chasing, touching and even kissing them - but there hasn't been much action from the city. Now, the victims and the public are demanding the perpetrator be stopped for good.
Comments / 0