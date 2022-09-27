ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Caprice bistro

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the calendar slips from September to October, and the seasons change from summer to fall, it would seem like the perfect opportunity for me to feature a local German restaurant with all of the Oktoberfest celebrations taking place. That’s to come next week, but for now why don’t we focus on Germany’s neighbor to the southwest...France.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New library to “check out” seeds rather than books

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new library program at Maides Park in Wilmington, but it doesn’t involve books. Cardholders can now “check out” packets of seeds for fruits, vegetables and flowers. The idea for the program started when Walmart reached out to Maides Park, asking...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 4-Month-Old Black Lab Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — 4-month-old black lab looking for a forever home. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated. He is still teething, so staff recommend having chew toys on hand.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Filming underway for home improvement docuseries hosted by TV star Erik Estrada

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Filming is now underway in Wilmington for a docuseries starring a late 70’s and early 80’s television icon, Erik Estrada. Erik Estrada, known for his role as Frank Poncherello in the police show “CHiPS”, will be starring as the host for the faith-based home improvement show, “Divine Renovation“.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Whiteville City Council approves creation of downtown social district

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville’s city council voted 5-1 Tuesday night in favor of creating a downtown social district, allowing adults to carry open-container beverages in a designated area of the city. Councilmembers who voted to approve the creation of the district are hopeful it will bring new businesses...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Palm Tree Island transforms into Latin Oasis over weekend

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Palm Tree Island felt more like a Latin oasis over the weekend. These island parties began at the start of summer to bring the art of Latin dancing to Palm Tree Island. The event brings professional and beginner dancers from as far as Charlotte...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Byrdville Freeman Road closed for emergency repairs in Columbus Co.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that Byrdville Freeman Road near U.S. 74/76 in Columbus County has been closed for emergency repairs. Per the announcement, “a failing crossline pipe” is causing damage to the road, necessitating the repairs. The road is...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cedar Point commissioners approve lease of space in town-owned building to former owner

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to lease a portion of a building the town just bought to the man who sold it to them. The 5-0 vote to lease two offices and a restroom in the old Cedar Point Gymnastics building on a 1.71-acre tract off Sherwood Avenue came during the commissioners’ monthly meeting in town hall.
CEDAR POINT, NC

Comments / 0

