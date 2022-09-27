Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Charter captains to be negatively impacted by NOAA proposed speed limit change to protect endangered species
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Boaters heading offshore in the cooler months may soon have to slow down, according to a proposed speed limit change from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA is proposing vessels larger than 35 feet long travel at a speed no faster than 10...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
whqr.org
NHC considering $12 million purchase of former Bank of America building for CFCC nursing program expansion
Monday’s vote will follow a public hearing, giving the public the chance to weigh in on the proposal. The project would create significant classroom and laboratory space for the college’s nursing and allied health program at a time when, as county staff note in the proposal, the nation is experiencing a profound nursing shortage.
WECT
New Hanover County to hold information sessions on quarter-cent transportation sales tax
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced pop-up information sessions on their proposed transportation sales tax increase. The community will be able to vote on the tax this November, which would amount to 25 cents per $100 and not apply to groceries, fuel, prescriptions and any other sales-tax exempt purchases.
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Caprice bistro
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the calendar slips from September to October, and the seasons change from summer to fall, it would seem like the perfect opportunity for me to feature a local German restaurant with all of the Oktoberfest celebrations taking place. That’s to come next week, but for now why don’t we focus on Germany’s neighbor to the southwest...France.
WECT
New library to “check out” seeds rather than books
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new library program at Maides Park in Wilmington, but it doesn’t involve books. Cardholders can now “check out” packets of seeds for fruits, vegetables and flowers. The idea for the program started when Walmart reached out to Maides Park, asking...
WECT
New Hanover County to hold public hearing on purchase of former Bank of America building
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is considering taking a loan to purchase the 5-story former Bank of America building for Cape Fear Community College’s nursing program. The NHC Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the proposal on Monday, October 3. The county would purchase...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In South Carolina
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
WECT
Local governments in southeastern North Carolina prepare for Tropical Storm Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 4-Month-Old Black Lab Looking For a Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — 4-month-old black lab looking for a forever home. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated. He is still teething, so staff recommend having chew toys on hand.
WECT
Wilmington Housing Authority receives $13,000 in grants to be used for household items
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Housing Authority announced Sept. 26 that they have received $13,000 in grants. The money, from four local Walmart stores, will be used to help supply household items. According to the announcement, funds will be used to help fill “the gap” in bedroom, bath and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Filming underway for home improvement docuseries hosted by TV star Erik Estrada
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Filming is now underway in Wilmington for a docuseries starring a late 70’s and early 80’s television icon, Erik Estrada. Erik Estrada, known for his role as Frank Poncherello in the police show “CHiPS”, will be starring as the host for the faith-based home improvement show, “Divine Renovation“.
WECT
Whiteville City Council approves creation of downtown social district
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville’s city council voted 5-1 Tuesday night in favor of creating a downtown social district, allowing adults to carry open-container beverages in a designated area of the city. Councilmembers who voted to approve the creation of the district are hopeful it will bring new businesses...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Palm Tree Island transforms into Latin Oasis over weekend
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Palm Tree Island felt more like a Latin oasis over the weekend. These island parties began at the start of summer to bring the art of Latin dancing to Palm Tree Island. The event brings professional and beginner dancers from as far as Charlotte...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
300 Venus flytraps rescued, replanted in Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — A local nonprofit rescued and relocated hundreds of Venus flytraps over the weekend in Boiling Spring Lakes. The Venus flytrap is one of the most widely recognized plants around the world and it’s native only to the Carolina coast. The rescue was...
Homecoming services upcoming
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Roseboro, N.C. Men’s Ministry will be hosting Family
WECT
Byrdville Freeman Road closed for emergency repairs in Columbus Co.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that Byrdville Freeman Road near U.S. 74/76 in Columbus County has been closed for emergency repairs. Per the announcement, “a failing crossline pipe” is causing damage to the road, necessitating the repairs. The road is...
WECT
Martin Jarmond: A career of firsts, launched by a life-changing phone call (1on1 with Jon Evans)
Murder trial for man accused of stabbing Wilmington woman to death in 2019 underway. How the systems of crime and punishment harm and impoverish communities. How the systems of crime and punishment harm and impoverish communities. Development proposal expands by 912 units. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The developers are...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point commissioners approve lease of space in town-owned building to former owner
CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to lease a portion of a building the town just bought to the man who sold it to them. The 5-0 vote to lease two offices and a restroom in the old Cedar Point Gymnastics building on a 1.71-acre tract off Sherwood Avenue came during the commissioners’ monthly meeting in town hall.
Shift in Hurricane Ian track could bring 10 inches of rain to North Carolina coast
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
