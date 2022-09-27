ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Son News

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, had a workout with the New England Patriots this week. "The Patriots had TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU), OT Sebastian Gutierrez (Minot State), G Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin), DB Kary Vincent (LSU) and LB Carson Wells (Colorado) in for free-agent workouts. Moss is the son of former Patriots WR Randy Moss," ESPN's Mike Reiss reported.
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News

CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
The Spun

Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
247Sports

Shedeur Sanders NIL deal: Deion Sanders' son, Jackson State QB supports HBCU fund with BBQ sauce

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is furthering his presence in the name, image and likeness (NIL) marketplace with his own brand of barbecue sauce: “#2 BBQ.” For each bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a non-profit organization that supports 47 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
NBC Chicago

Who Is Bears Linebacker Joe Thomas? Players Worth Watching

Who is Bears linebacker Joe Thomas? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve after he injured his calf during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Pringle's IR stint opened up a roster for the Bears, so the team elevated linebacker...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 3 win vs. Texans

The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday, where they improved to 2-1 on the season. The Bears continued to struggle in the passing game, but they absolutely dominated on the ground with 281 rushing yards. Khalil Herbert, who replaced an injured David Montgomery, accounted for 157 of those. We saw some bend, don’t break defense from Chicago, but they came up big when the team needed them, which included two interceptions at critical moments of the game.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Jalen Rose reacts to the news the Boston Celtics will honor Bill Russell with parquet changes

While the Boston Celtics might not have had everything about their looming 2022-23 NBA season go the way they would have liked it to, they got a new change to the parquet floor they play on absolutely perfect for the season to come. After the passing of Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell this summer, the team decided to honor the 11-time champ with some changes to the Celtics’ playing court.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears OC Getsy coaches 'rookie' Fields through struggles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – After Justin Fields' second interception against the Houston Texans, television cameras caught offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian having a discussion with the Bears' quarterback. For some coaches – see Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees – those post-turnover chats can be...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears defense has dominated in second half

The Bears have been a second-half team this season, especially on defense. They’ve surrendered 45 points in the first and second quarters of games this season, but battened down the hatches in the third and fourth quarters, giving up only 12 points after halftime. The defense still hasn’t allowed a second half touchdown. So what’s going on in the Bears locker room after the first 30 minutes of the game?
CHICAGO, IL
Community Policy