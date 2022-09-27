Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Son News
It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, had a workout with the New England Patriots this week. "The Patriots had TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU), OT Sebastian Gutierrez (Minot State), G Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin), DB Kary Vincent (LSU) and LB Carson Wells (Colorado) in for free-agent workouts. Moss is the son of former Patriots WR Randy Moss," ESPN's Mike Reiss reported.
Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Says He's Preparing For Lonzo Ball To Potentially Miss The Entire Upcoming Season
From L.A., to NOLA, to Chicago, young point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't always been the borderline All-Star he is today. It took years of growth and experience for Lonzo to truly find his niche in the league, and he really took off when he did. But now, thanks to knee...
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News
CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Former Hornets And Magic Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Dwayne Bacon to a training camp deal. Bacon has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Game report says Chris Jones used “disturbing language” that has “no place in professional football”
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used...
Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News
Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
Yardbarker
‘It’s whatever’: Heat star Kyle Lowry’s brutally honest reaction to Pat Riley calling out his conditioning
Not too long ago, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley called out Kyle Lowry for his fitness. Riley said that he thinks the veteran point guard could be in “better shape” at this point in his career. These comments unsurprisingly blew up as questions about Lowry’s weight were again brought to light.
NBA・
Shedeur Sanders NIL deal: Deion Sanders' son, Jackson State QB supports HBCU fund with BBQ sauce
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is furthering his presence in the name, image and likeness (NIL) marketplace with his own brand of barbecue sauce: “#2 BBQ.” For each bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a non-profit organization that supports 47 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, most teams around the NBA are having their first day of training camp, and Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. He played last season for the Los Angles Lakers, but the best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
NBA・
Detroit News
Lions notes: Aaron Glenn 'not concerned at all' about Amani Oruwariye's struggles
Allen Park — Amani Oruwariye had a tough week. The fourth-year Lions cornerback returned from a back injury last Sunday, only to become the most penalized man in Minneapolis and the face of Detroit’s defensive downturn in the second half of a 28-24 loss to the Vikings. Oruwariye,...
Who Is Bears Linebacker Joe Thomas? Players Worth Watching
Who is Bears linebacker Joe Thomas? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve after he injured his calf during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Pringle's IR stint opened up a roster for the Bears, so the team elevated linebacker...
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Drops Bombshell On Ime Udoka’s Coaching Career: “When Everything Comes Out, He’ll Be Lucky To Ever Coach Again In The NBA.”
Celtics coach Ima Udoka found himself in some hot water this off-season after news of his affair with a fellow Celtics staffer went public earlier this month. In a statement, Udoka seemed careful and apologetic as he reflected on what went wrong. Statement from Ime Udoka: I want to apologize...
Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 3 win vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday, where they improved to 2-1 on the season. The Bears continued to struggle in the passing game, but they absolutely dominated on the ground with 281 rushing yards. Khalil Herbert, who replaced an injured David Montgomery, accounted for 157 of those. We saw some bend, don’t break defense from Chicago, but they came up big when the team needed them, which included two interceptions at critical moments of the game.
ESPN's Jalen Rose reacts to the news the Boston Celtics will honor Bill Russell with parquet changes
While the Boston Celtics might not have had everything about their looming 2022-23 NBA season go the way they would have liked it to, they got a new change to the parquet floor they play on absolutely perfect for the season to come. After the passing of Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell this summer, the team decided to honor the 11-time champ with some changes to the Celtics’ playing court.
How Bears OC Getsy coaches 'rookie' Fields through struggles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – After Justin Fields' second interception against the Houston Texans, television cameras caught offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian having a discussion with the Bears' quarterback. For some coaches – see Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees – those post-turnover chats can be...
How Bears defense has dominated in second half
The Bears have been a second-half team this season, especially on defense. They’ve surrendered 45 points in the first and second quarters of games this season, but battened down the hatches in the third and fourth quarters, giving up only 12 points after halftime. The defense still hasn’t allowed a second half touchdown. So what’s going on in the Bears locker room after the first 30 minutes of the game?
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0