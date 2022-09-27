ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County offering free rides to the polls for upcoming Nov. 8 election

By Brayden Garcia
 2 days ago

Need a lift to the polls? Tarrant County and local transportation services have you covered.

The county Commissioners Court approved Tuesday a program offering free rides for registered voters to get to their polling places starting Oct. 24-Nov. 4, for early voting, and on election day, Nov. 8. The county has partnered with Trinity Metro, Via Rideshare and Arlington Handitran to give free rides to voters since 2019.

“It is important that everyone get out and vote this November,” said Tarrant County Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks. “Once again, Tarrant County is offering free rides to the polls, including access to services for the elderly and mobility-impaired through this partnership. Anyone who needs a ride to the polls should take advantage of this service.”

To take advantage of the free rides, make sure to have your voter registration card or current Texas ID.

To use Trinity Metro ZIPZONE , download the ZIPZONE app and book a ride to a polling location. ZIPZONE rides will be free for customers who schedule a ride to or from a polling location within the ZIPZONE service area. Trinity Metro can be contacted at 817-215-8600.

For Arlington’s Via Rideshare , download the app and enter the polling location you would like to visit. Via’s service area covers all of Arlington, and rides can be selected either by using the app or calling 817-784-7382. Use the promo code ARNVOTE22F.

To use Handitran, call 817-459-5390 at least 48 hours ahead of when you need the lift to schedule a free ride. Other services such as ACCESS, call 817-215-8600 ; TCTS, call 817-336-8714 ; and NETS, call 817-336-8714 . These services require the same 48-hour notice.

Early voting locations in Tarrant County can be found here , and a list of election day polling places here.

IN THIS ARTICLE
