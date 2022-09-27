Read full article on original website
Appalachian Armadillos And Robert Earl Keen Has Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we learn about the slow, northerly migration of the armadillo to Appalachia, which is now being spotted in the mountains of western Virginia. Inside Appalachia host Mason Adams spoke with Seth Thompson, a biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, who took the first reports on the arrival of armadillos.
Health Officials Advocate For COVID-19 Booster Ahead Of Cooler Weather
West Virginia health leaders fear COVID-19 cases could jump as cold weather settles in. State coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Thursday that the United Kingdom, which is several weeks ahead of West Virginia with cooler weather, has seen a 17 percent increase in hospitalizations in recent weeks. Marsh cautioned...
DEP Kicks Off Program To Remove Abandoned Structures
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is set to remove abandoned structures throughout the state’s communities. The new program was created by the West Virginia Legislature in 2021, with more than $9 million being assigned to it last March. It officially kicked off Friday in Mercer County,...
W.Va. Schools Receive Nearly $6 Million In Safety Funding
West Virginia public schools are set to receive $5.7 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Education to help keep them safe and supportive for students. The money comes from the federal Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that Congress passed in June. The legislation closed loopholes in gun safety laws and promoted access to mental health services. It also assigns funding to help support school safety through the Stronger Connections grant program.
House Speaker: 'No Idea' Why Amendment 2 Is Controversial
In the tax reform battle between West Virginia’s governor and Senate president, the speaker of the House of Delegates has remained largely silent. Until now. The 58th Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, supports passing Amendment 2. He said the constitutional provision is antiquated and needs revision.
