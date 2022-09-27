Read full article on original website
Josh Allen reveals what he told Tua Tagovailoa after Bills loss to Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills lost their first game of the season Sunday, dropping a tough 21-19 decision to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills comeback attempt fell just short as Josh Allen and the offense failed to get one last snap off to set up a game-winning field goal. Afterward, Allen and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shared a hug on the field and exchanged some words.
What should be making Dolphins’ Ross very happy. And another area where Tua leads the NFL
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Monday night:
Former Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on Miami’s 3-0 start, Tua Tagovailoa and more
Ryan Fitzpatrick was like a lot of people when he heard the Dolphins were hiring Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach. He knew very little of the 39-year-old offensive savant who worked his way up the coaching ladder for the past decade. So, he started calling his counterparts around the league to find out about Miami’s new leader.
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets real on troubling injury that casts doubt for Week 4
The Miami Dolphins managed to claim their biggest win of the season thus far in Week 3 when they held off the charging Buffalo Bills led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, 21-19, despite being outgained by 285 total yards (497 to 212). The Dolphins are off to a 3-0 start thanks in no small part to the performance of Tua Tagovailoa, but he suffered a scary-looking head injury during their latest victory that worried lots of pundits and fans. Nonetheless, Tagovailoa returned almost immediately to the game, which called into question the concussion protocols the NFL has in place.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
NFL says there is 'every indication' Dolphins followed concussion protocol with Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a scary fall after hitting his head on the turf, but the NFL is saying that the team followed concussion protocols.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (rib) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3 against the Panthers, but his presence on the field Wednesday in some capacity is a good sign for his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Though Hill was moved to tight end in the spring, he took second-team reps at quarterback Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. If Winston ends up missing Sunday's contest, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming Hill overcomes his own health concern.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Added to injury report
Jones didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury. Jones practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to Jacksonville's injury report Thursday is notable. In this past Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers, Jones caught 10 of his team-high 11 targets for 85 yards and a TD.
CBS Sports
Lions' Austin Seibert: Team sounds optimistic
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said Thursday that he "feels good" about Seibert's (groin) chances of being available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Seibert missed two long field-goal tries during the Lions' Week 3 loss to the Vikings and didn't practice Wednesday due to...
Yardbarker
Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Tyreek Hill’s trash talk to Eli Apple
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw his comments about Cincinnati Bengals CB Eli Apple go viral ahead of their clash on Thursday night of Week 4. After Hill suggested Apple was in for a long night on Thursday, Tua Tagovailoa has doubled down on those claims from his star wideout. When asked about Hill’s comments, Tagovailoa backed him up by indicating he’d be feeding Hill the ball if he’s ever in 1-on-1 coverage on Thursday, via Marcel Louis-Jacques.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not spotted Thursday
McCaffrey (thigh) wasn't present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey officially was a non-participant Wednesday due to a thigh concern, which appears as if it'll force a second straight absence to begin Week 4 prep. Coach Matt Rhule told Newton on Wednesday that the Panthers aren't concerned about McCaffrey's health, but his status still should be watched to ensure he'll be available Sunday against the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Spectator for practice Thursday
Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) worked off to the side at Thursday's practice and is set to go down as a non-participant on the Chiefs' second injury report of Week 4, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The abdominal injury was enough to render Valdes-Scantling a limited participant in the Chiefs'...
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Misses practice
Reynolds (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Both Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice after suffering minor ankle injuries in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions have Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus as depth wideouts if Reynolds and/or St. Brown can't play this weekend against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Questionable for TNF
Waddle (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Bengals after being listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The same applies to starting QB Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle), with the duo's Week 4 status set to be officially confirmed upon the release...
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over
Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
CBS Sports
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Sits out practice Wednesday
Taylor didn't practice Wednesday due to a toe injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Pelissero notes that Taylor's absence is likely precautionary after the running back came out of the Colts' Week 3 win over the Chiefs with some soreness in his toe. As for Taylor's status for this Sunday's game against the Titans, Pelissero's source suggests that the Colts' franchise back will be "ready to roll." So long as Taylor upgrades to full participation in practice Friday, he'll likely enter the weekend without a designation.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Catches one pass in win
Okwuegbunam caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers. Okwuegbunam continued his disappointing start to the 2022 season, seeing just two targets for the second straight week. What's more concerning is that the 24-year-old played on just 24 of the Broncos' 74 offensive snaps, 11 fewer than fellow tight ends Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson. Fantasy managers hoping for Okwuegbunam to take a major step forward this season will have to take a wait-and-see approach as Denver works to repair an offense that has been disjointed through three weeks. Until then, the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder will be extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Another double-digit tackle game
Owens recorded 11 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears. Owens has recorded at least 10 tackles in his first three games this year, tying Roquan Smith for the NFL high with 36 stops. Owens already has twice as many tackles this season than he had in any of his previous three campaigns, so the undrafted safety out of Missouri Western is in uncharted territory but will look to maintain his stellar pace against the Chargers in Week 4.
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) expected to play Thursday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle, questionable) is expected to play on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. What It Means:. Tagovailoa is still officially listed as questionable, but it seemed like he would play for most of the week. Jaylen Waddle, who is...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Listed as questionable
Howard (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Howard submitted back-to-back limited sessions after being listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report. If available, he'll draw a tough task in trying to slow down Ja'Marr Chase, but if he's sidelined, that job would likely fall to Nik Needham, while Noah Igbinoghene and Kader Kohou would be candidates for increased roles.
