AI predicts how Princess Diana and Michael Jackson would look if still alive today

By Breanna Robinson
 2 days ago

A Turkish photographer and IT lawyer used AI to reimagine what legendary celebrities would look like today if they were still alive.

Alper Yesiltas, the artist in question, has been able to include images of the most prolific personalities that left the world too soon, including Princess Diana and Michael Jackson.

The collection of images is called “As If Nothing Happened” and shows the stars Yesiltas “missed.”

He gained notoriety when he shared the image of Princess Diana days after Queen Elizabeth II’ s death.

The photo showed Diana with greyed hair and wrinkles, gazing at the camera.

She is wearing a simple white shirt and sunglasses resting atop her head.

Princess Diana, who passed away at 36-years-old in 1997, would have been 61-years-old today.

The image of Jackson, who died in 2009, showed the late pop icon in a black and white photo, with pure joy in his eyes as he smiled.

He also had curly hair, a beard and mustache and wore a top with a slight lapel.

To create these images, Yesiltas used AI photo-enhancing software.

He also used Adobe Lightroom and VSCO to get the lighting and colours just right.

Other icons in this series include rapper Tupac Shakur, Beatles’ John Lennon, Amy Winehouse and more.

Check them out below.

Explaining his post on BoredPanda , Yesiltas said the most challenging part of the project was making the image feel “real” to him.

“The moment I like the most is when I think the image in front of me looks very realistic as if it was taken by a photographer. I am using various software programs,” he said.

“The time it takes for me to create one fully finished image varies, but I would say it takes a while for an image to feel ‘real’ to me.”

