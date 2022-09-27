Florida State sells out regular-season finale

The Sunshine Showdown is still 59 days away...

When you build it, they will come.

Head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff have shown that the Seminoles are building towards success with a 4-0 start in 2022. The team is one win away from matching its total from the entire 2021 season and two wins away from going bowling for the first time in three years. Florida State is making progress and it's being noticed by the fan base.

FSU returned home for the first time in four weeks over the weekend to take on Boston College. Despite neither team being ranked, the game was sold out as fans flocked to Doak Campbell Stadium to cheer on the undefeated Seminoles. There was plenty to be happy about on Saturday night from the beginning to end of the contest as the team rolled, 44-14.

Barring inclement weather, Florida State is expected to sell out for the second straight week when the No. 23 Seminoles take on No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the program has sold out a game that is nearly two months away. Florida State's regular-season and home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out per a release from the university.

The Seminoles will host the Gators on Friday, November 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.

Tickets are available for Florida State’s four remaining home games – vs. Wake Forest on Oct. 1, vs. Clemson on Oct. 15, vs. Georgia Tech on Oct. 29 and vs. Louisiana on Nov. 19 – and can be purchased here .

*Some portions courtesy of release from Florida State Athletics

