NFL

Inside Michael Strahan's NFL career including Super Bowl victory before becoming morning television favorite

By Anthony Wood
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
MICHAEL STRAHAM is everywhere.

A regular host of Good Morning America, Strahan can also be found on Fox Sports where he serves as an NFL analyst, and on ABC as host of The $100,000 Pyramid among other one-off appearances.

Strahan first appeared on The $100,000 Pyramid in 2016
Strahan joined GMA full-time in 2016

Strahan, 50, has also ventured into the business world, with a clothing line at Mens Warehouse, a skincare line called Michael Strahan's Daily Defense, and a clothing line at J.C. Penney.

But before he became the TV staple he's known as today, Strahan was a cornerstone of the New York Giants.

When did Strahan play?

Strahan was a relative latecomer to the sport, moving to Houston from Germany as a high school senior to truly kick start his career.

In a recent interview for NPR's Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, Strahan explained: "I played high school football for one year.

I grew up in Germany and my dad [before] my senior year of high school said "You wanna play football?" and I said "Sure!" And he put me on a plane, sent me back to Houston and I stayed with my uncle for five months.

"I played one year of high school football, had no idea what I was doing, ended up with a scholarship and I was drafted by the Giants and spent 15 years playing in New York."

A second-round pick back in 1993 out of Texas Southern, Strahan went on to spend fifteen seasons in New York.

Strahan became a stalwart of the Giants at defensive end, making 216 regular season appearances during which time he amassed 141.5 sacks, 854 combined tackles, and four interceptions.

What accolades did Strahan win?

To put into perspective how successful a player Strahan was, despite the fact he retired after the 2007 season, he still holds the NFL record for most seasons leading the league in sacks (two), and most sacks in a single season (22.5) - although he is now tied with T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A four-time First-Team All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, 2000s All-Decade Team member, and 2001 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Strahan certainly left his mark on the game.

Strahan retired after winning his one and only Super Bowl ring in 2008.

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, Strahan's number was also retired by the Giants in 2021.

Strahan's 141.5 sacks are currently sixth most in league history.

Strahan led the league in sacks twice

#Television#Steelers#American Football#Fox Sports#Abc#Mens Warehouse#Daily Defense#J C Penney#The New York Giants#Npr#Texas Southern
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
