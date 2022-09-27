ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the Ford supply chain crisis with embarrassing new problem after cars pile-up at speedway

By Cody Carlson
 2 days ago
FORD has abruptly halted specific vehicle shipments after running out of its signature blue oval exterior badges.

The auto manufacturer’s badge shortage affects its cars’ brand-name badges and nameplates designating the vehicles’ model.

Indianapolis – Circa December 2021: Ford F-Series Trucks Display. The Ford F-150, Super Duty F-250, F-350 and F-450 are the best selling trucks in the US. Credit: Getty

Ford’s badge shortage is namely impacting its hot-selling Ford F-150 pickup truck inventory, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Ford will wait to deliver badge-less F-150s to dealerships until their supply replenishes.

Compounding Ford’s pain is a microchip shortage leading to the company parking over 40,000 unfinished models at Kentucky Speedway.

The Kentucky Speedway was formally a NASCAR track but has not held races since 2020 due to poor attendance.

The Drive reports that Ford’s Kentucky Speedway pileup began in May 2021.

Shocking satellite images taken in September show how many more vehicles have been stored at the speedway since May.

As The U.S. Sun previously reported, Ford’s third-quarter backlog is more than double the 18,000 unfinished cars it registered at the end of the second quarter, according to company executives at a September 19th investor meeting.

Pat Brindley Roeder, a Kentucky local, told The Drive that many more unfinished Ford trucks are being held at a former ammunition plant in Charlestown, Indiana.

Ford still expects to meet their previously stated full-year adjusted earnings goal before interest and tax [EBIT] of between $11.5bn and $15.25bn.

The Michigan-based manufacturer anticipates bringing in between $1.4bn and $1.7bn EBIT for the third quarter and $3.7bn for the second.

The company added that inflation-related supplier costs during the third quarter would run about $1.0bn higher than they thought.

Sat photos of Ford Truck at Kentucky Speedway , , https://www.thedrive.com/news/40458/thousands-of-unfinished-ford-super-duty-trucks-are-parked-at-kentucky-speedway-due-to-chip-shortage, , TAKEN WITHOU PERMISSION Credit: PLANET LABS INC.
Sat photos of Ford Truck at Kentucky Speedway , , https://www.thedrive.com/news/40458/thousands-of-unfinished-ford-super-duty-trucks-are-parked-at-kentucky-speedway-due-to-chip-shortage, , TAKEN WITHOU PERMISSION Credit: PLANET LABS INC.

#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Cars Industry#Business Industry
