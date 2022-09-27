ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

gcimagazine.com

Survey: Men’s Attitudes on Beauty & Personal Care

The past decade has seen a steady rise in spending from U.S. men in the personal care and beauty markets. The more adventurous males have moved beyond typical grooming offerings like shaving products and beard care and have embraced the full-spectrum of wonders that were largely the domain of females only.
SKIN CARE
gcimagazine.com

Puresterol by Bio-Botanica

Puresterol (INCI: Pueraria mirifica) acts as an anti-wrinkle agent. It helps to smooth wrinkled skin, supports healthy hair growth, improves eye health and supports restful sleep. For more information, visit www.bio-botanica.com.
SKIN CARE
gcimagazine.com

Beauty Accelerate and the C&T Allēs Energize Beauty Innovation

Connections between influencers, cosmetics R&D innovators, contract manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, packagers, marketers, brand managers and others were positively electric at Beauty Accelerate 2022, held Sept. 28-29, 2022. Attendees connected in person for the first time since the last 2019 event, generating ideas from key newsmakers in the industry. Day One:...
SKIN CARE
News-Medical.net

Burt's Bees research shows the benefits of nature-based regimens to protect and restore skin health

Burt's Bees, the #1 dermatologist recommended natural skin care brand and a pioneer in this area, announced its latest research findings on the benefits of nature-based regimens to protect and restore skin health across various skin conditions, types, and tones. The studies will be presented at the hybrid in-person and virtual Integrative Dermatology Symposium (IDS) from Sept. 30 – Oct. 2, 2022.
SKIN CARE
#Skin Pigment#Cosmetics#Skin Types#Human Skin#Labskin X University#Centre For Skin Sciences
Futurity

Skin biopsy tech could offer super-fast results

Biopsies have been performed the same way since the 19th century, but new technology could offer a diagnosis much more quickly. Consider, for example, what happens when a patient comes in to have a skin lesion biopsied for nonmelanoma skin cancer. “The surgeon will take a little piece of the...
CANCER
sippycupmom.com

Understanding High-quality Cannabinoid Products: 6 Vital Tips to Follow

Cannabinoids are the active compounds in cannabis. Cannabis contains more than 100 different cannabinoids, but the two most well-known and studied are THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). THC is the cannabinoid that gets people high, while CBD does not have psychoactive effects. Both THC and CBD have a variety of potential therapeutic benefits, including pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, anxiety relief, and seizure control. However, not all cannabinoid products are created equal. In order to maximize the potential therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids, it’s important to choose high-quality products. Here are six tips for finding the best cannabinoid products:
PHARMACEUTICALS

