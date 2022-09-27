Read full article on original website
gcimagazine.com
Survey: Men’s Attitudes on Beauty & Personal Care
The past decade has seen a steady rise in spending from U.S. men in the personal care and beauty markets. The more adventurous males have moved beyond typical grooming offerings like shaving products and beard care and have embraced the full-spectrum of wonders that were largely the domain of females only.
gcimagazine.com
Puresterol by Bio-Botanica
Puresterol (INCI: Pueraria mirifica) acts as an anti-wrinkle agent. It helps to smooth wrinkled skin, supports healthy hair growth, improves eye health and supports restful sleep. For more information, visit www.bio-botanica.com.
gcimagazine.com
Beauty Accelerate and the C&T Allēs Energize Beauty Innovation
Connections between influencers, cosmetics R&D innovators, contract manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, packagers, marketers, brand managers and others were positively electric at Beauty Accelerate 2022, held Sept. 28-29, 2022. Attendees connected in person for the first time since the last 2019 event, generating ideas from key newsmakers in the industry. Day One:...
News-Medical.net
Burt's Bees research shows the benefits of nature-based regimens to protect and restore skin health
Burt's Bees, the #1 dermatologist recommended natural skin care brand and a pioneer in this area, announced its latest research findings on the benefits of nature-based regimens to protect and restore skin health across various skin conditions, types, and tones. The studies will be presented at the hybrid in-person and virtual Integrative Dermatology Symposium (IDS) from Sept. 30 – Oct. 2, 2022.
Futurity
Skin biopsy tech could offer super-fast results
Biopsies have been performed the same way since the 19th century, but new technology could offer a diagnosis much more quickly. Consider, for example, what happens when a patient comes in to have a skin lesion biopsied for nonmelanoma skin cancer. “The surgeon will take a little piece of the...
sippycupmom.com
Understanding High-quality Cannabinoid Products: 6 Vital Tips to Follow
Cannabinoids are the active compounds in cannabis. Cannabis contains more than 100 different cannabinoids, but the two most well-known and studied are THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). THC is the cannabinoid that gets people high, while CBD does not have psychoactive effects. Both THC and CBD have a variety of potential therapeutic benefits, including pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, anxiety relief, and seizure control. However, not all cannabinoid products are created equal. In order to maximize the potential therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids, it’s important to choose high-quality products. Here are six tips for finding the best cannabinoid products:
