At the Orlando Magic training facility on Friday, the lights were on and the water was running. Not everybody in the storm-ravaged state of Florida can say that right now, and some may not be able to for weeks. The Magic aren’t losing sight of that. The team returned to practice after two unplanned days off because of Hurricane Ian, which left behind a massive swath of devastation after it hit the state’s southwest coast, then brought flooding to the Orlando area before it kept churning north and took aim at South Carolina. “Everybody’s dealing with something,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 MINUTES AGO