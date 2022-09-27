Read full article on original website
Check out these things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
September is coming to an end which means fall activities are in full swing. Here are a few activities to help you get out and explore Cleveland this weekend.
FOX 8 anchors honored in Best of Cleveland poll
FOX 8 News is humbled to be among those chosen as your favorite newscasters in Northeast Ohio.
Look: Post Malone wears Darius Garland Cavs jersey during Cleveland concert
CLEVELAND — Despite some initial uncertainty, Post Malone's concert in Cleveland went on as planned on Tuesday. And when the "White Iverson" rapper took the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, he did so paying tribute to a hometown favorite. As he has throughout his Twelve Carat Tour, Malone --...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
Cleveland Guardians postpone AL Central championship flag raising celebration until Saturday due to rain
CLEVELAND — The Guardians are American League Central Division champions, but fans will have to wait a little bit to celebrate with the team. The club has announced its scheduled flag raising ceremony, scheduled to take place before Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, has been postponed until Saturday's matchup with the Kansas City Royals due to inclement weather. As of now, tonight's contest at Progressive Field is still on, but the forecast shows rain is expected to linger into Wednesday morning.
New service announced out of Cleveland Hopkins
An airline is offering a new service out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area
Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
Post Malone concert in Cleveland still happening on Tuesday despite Boston cancellation
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. After Post Malone canceled his concert in Boston on Saturday due to a "stabbing pain" he felt while breathing, many in Cleveland were left wondering whether the rapper would be able to perform at his show on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 29-Oct. 2)
Ms. Pat comes to Hilarities and Dinosaur Jr. rocks the Agora
Brunswick duo brings home Pan-Am Championship gold medals in roller figure skating
BRUNSWICK, Ohio — The sound of resin wheels rolling on the parquet floor echoes inside Brunswick Skate Station like a jet engine. Susanna Spatz and Michael Slowey are championship caliber roller skaters for Team USA. "We are the Pan Am Champions in Artistic Roller Figure Skating," Susanna explains. Her...
First Look: Jaja, Opening at Intro in Ohio City on Wednesday, Oct. 12
The restaurant is billed as a shared-plate steakhouse with a free-spirited vibe
St. Ignatius vs. St. Edward: Ranking the biggest football games in Chuck Kyle’s tenure
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Barring a rematch in the OHSAA regional playoffs, this weekend will mark the final time St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle leads his football team to play rival St. Edward. Kyle intends to retire following this season, which is his 40th at the helm of his alma...
spectrumnews1.com
Former Cavaliers executive heads new sport and entertainment management program at CSU
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University Professor Jim Kahler is doing a final walkthrough of his material for class. “Gonna remind them of what we talked about on Monday," he said. "Blanket ticket pricing doesn’t work." The lecture of the day is about ticket sales. As a former marketing...
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio
A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Can playing the Powerball lottery be an effective strategy to pay off student loans?
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: This is a continuation of Stephanie Haney's original story on her year-long experiment to see whether it pays to play the Powerball lottery. Find that original story covering weeks 1 through 34 here. When I started out in January on a year-long journey to see...
newsnet5
Flights canceled out of Cleveland Hopkins Airport due to Hurricane Ian
CLEVELAND — If you were planning on heading to the Sunshine State on Wednesday, you better think again. At least 11 flights have been canceled headed to Florida due to Hurricane Ian. Various airlines have canceled flights that were scheduled to fly into Tampa Bay, Orlando, Fort Myers, and...
wxhc.com
John Mellencamp taking part in opening of permanent Rock Hall exhibit devoted to him
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will host a special John Mellencamp Fan Day this Thursday, September 29, that will celebrate the opening of a permanent exhibit dubbed "Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp." Mellencamp, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2008, will be on hand...
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
coolcleveland.com
Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron
Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
Cleveland Hopkins $2B 20-year master plan awaits FAA green light
The announcement of non-stop air service between Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Dublin, Ireland speaks to the future of travel from the airport as numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.
