Maryland State

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BET

Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll

Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
Daily Montanan

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

Arkansas senator suspended over filing frivolous complaint

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- An Arkansas state senator won't have access to Senate offices and can't participate in legislative meetings after the Senate on Tuesday ruled he made a frivolous ethics complaint against a fellow lawmaker in retaliation for sanctions he received earlier this year. By a 26-4 vote, the...
ARKANSAS STATE
NBC Washington

DC Bill Would Let Non-Citizens Vote in Local Elections

Legislation proposed by D.C. Council Member Charles Allen seeks to allow non-citizen immigrants including green-card holders to vote in local elections. Through the measure, residents over 21 could vote to choose the mayor, council members and the attorney general, NBC Washington sister station Telemundo 44 reported. One in seven residents...
WASHINGTON, DC

