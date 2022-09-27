Read full article on original website
Del. Cox's emergency stay in mail-in ballot case denied by Court
The Court of Special Appeals this afternoon denied a emergency motion to halt the early counting of mail in ballots, filed by Delegate and Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox.
Court considers second Cox effort to halt Maryland early vote count
ANNAPOLIS — Just four days before the Maryland State Board of Elections begins counting early mail-in ballots, Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox filed another effort to halt the board’s plan to certify the Nov. 8 elections earlier. In response to Cox’s request, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals...
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
BET
Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll
Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
Virginia's 2nd District: Tightest congressional race in the country?
(The Center Square) – With Nov. 8 a mere 47 days away and Republicans vying to flip control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Virginia’s 2nd District may be one of the tightest races in the country. Rep. Elaine Luria, the district’s Democratic incumbent, is trying to hold...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Fraudulent Document Cited in Supreme Court Bid to Torch Election Law
Supporters of the “independent state legislature theory” are quoting fake history. Ethan Herenstein is counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Brian Palmer is editorial director at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Supporters of a legal challenge to completely upend our electoral...
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ABC News
Arkansas senator suspended over filing frivolous complaint
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- An Arkansas state senator won't have access to Senate offices and can't participate in legislative meetings after the Senate on Tuesday ruled he made a frivolous ethics complaint against a fellow lawmaker in retaliation for sanctions he received earlier this year. By a 26-4 vote, the...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina residents plead guilty to misdemeanor ballot fraud during 2016, 2018 elections
(The Center Square) – Four North Carolina residents face community service after they pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanor ballot fraud during the 2016 and 2018 elections. Rebecca Thompson, Tonia Marie Gordon, Ginger Shae Eason, and Kelly Hendrix pleaded guilty to possessing absentee ballots and all received suspended jail...
Judge says Jan. 6 panel may get Arizona Republican Party chair's phone records
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward to block a subpoena by the congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, clearing the way for the committee to access her phone records.
Democrats Go On Offense Against GOP Election Deniers Looking To Run Elections
Groups affiliated with the Democratic Party went on air against Republican candidates for secretary of state running on Trump's election fraud lies.
A voter's guide to registering to vote and early voting in all 50 states and D.C.
Americans in all 50 states will do something this fall that most of them have not done for two years: vote in a statewide election. The last time they did so, in 2020, was one of the most contentious in American history. Voters were besieged by a global pandemic and weighed down by health concerns around public gatherings.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina lawmakers say electoral map critics want to strip redistricting power via courts
(The Center Square) — Lawmakers believe critics of the General Assembly's revised election maps want to strip away their power to draw legislative districts through the courts. Attorneys for legislative leaders filed a new brief in the ongoing redistricting case Harper v. Hall on Friday that argues state courts...
GOP's AG Nominee In Michigan Pushes Election Fraud Lies While Facing Election Fraud Probe
Matthew DePerno has falsely claimed that the incumbent attorney general failed to look into supposed election crimes in 2020, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Will California decide control of Congress? These are 10 races to watch
Democrats are on defense as Republicans try to wrest control of the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. California, despite its deep-blue tilt, offers chances for both parties to flip seats. Going into this election year, California was home to two of the nation’s most vulnerable GOP incumbents; redistricting...
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf files another lawsuit to counter GOP lawmakers
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is taking another shot at a lawsuit that argues Republican lawmakers improperly bundled together five proposed state constitutional amendments to get them approved by the Pennsylvania Legislature. Wolf's new lawsuit filed late last week in Commonwealth Court is similar to the litigation he previously tried to...
Here's a nightmare scenario for election reform
Ghosts of the 2020 election continue to haunt the US system of government.
NBC Washington
DC Bill Would Let Non-Citizens Vote in Local Elections
Legislation proposed by D.C. Council Member Charles Allen seeks to allow non-citizen immigrants including green-card holders to vote in local elections. Through the measure, residents over 21 could vote to choose the mayor, council members and the attorney general, NBC Washington sister station Telemundo 44 reported. One in seven residents...
