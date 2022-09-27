Read full article on original website
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
PWMania
Sasha Banks Removes WWE Ring Name From Social Media, Still Mentioned in Bio
Due to the fact that Sasha Banks has changed her Twitter handle, it is possible that any intentions she had to return to WWE have been scrapped as a result. PWMania.com reported a month ago that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to WWE. Later, it was revealed by Fightful that the deal had not been completed, and other outlets, including Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicated that Banks and Naomi were expected to return in the near future. Banks has switched her Twitter handle, formerly known as @SashaBanksWWE, to @MercedesVarnado, which is her real name.
PWMania
WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW
Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
msn.com
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
PWMania
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Results – September 28, 2022
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their two-hour AEW on TBS television program, which this week emanates from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS are appearances by Saraya and MJF, as well...
Ronda Rousey: WWE Fans Care More About The Wrestlers Than UFC Fans Care About The Fighters
Ronda Rousey gives her take on which sport has the better fanbase. Rousey has been a top star in both the world of MMA and pro wrestling, being the first woman to main event a UFC event and the first woman to main event a WrestleMania. She's been a champion in both sports and has had to deal with the good, bad, and ugly of both fanbases.
ComicBook
WWE "Very Worried" About Friday's SmackDown
Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown may have a limited roster. As Hurricane Ian rages on in the southeast, particularly affecting the state of Florida, there are said to be growing concerns about World Wrestling Entertainment's talent being able to travel to Winnipeg for the blue brand's final show of the month. As reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is said to be "very worried" about SmackDown due to having a bulk of its roster living in Florida.
PWMania
Ric Flair Celebrates 50 Years in Pro Wrestling but Please Never Wrestle Again
On December 10th 1972 yours truly was celebrating his third year on planet Earth. While I am sure I got cool presents and ate some cake, something of significance happened in the world of professional wrestling on that day. In the great city of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Ric Flair had his debut match against George Gadaski on an AWA card. The match went a time limit draw and it was the first match of what became a legendary career for the Nature Boy.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Introduce Several New Titles
Shine them up real nice. Titles hold a special place in wrestling as any fan can understand the idea. Someone with a shiny belt is one of the most important wrestlers around or in this case, the reigning champion. That is something that has made sense in wrestling since its inception and it is still the case today. Now though we seem likely to be seeing some brand new titles.
PWMania
Candice LeRae Makes Surprise WWE Return, Debuts on RAW (Video)
Former NXT star Candice LeRae has returned to WWE. After the recent return of her husband Johnny Gargano on WWE RAW, LeRae made her first appearance for the brand this week. On RAW, LeRae made her surprise comeback and competed in a match against Nikki A.S.H. Since she was expecting...
PWMania
Teddy Long Opens Up on His WWE Release, Says It is Not His Choice Not to Be Involved in Wrestling
WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long appeared on Busted Open Radio this week to discuss the problems with his Twitter account as well as some amusing road stories. On Tommy Dreamer complimenting Long staying in shape at the age of 75:. “Well, let me explain something to you,” Long said....
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
PWMania
Two AEW Stars Staying With the Company and Not Returning to WWE
In recent days, there has been a rumor circulating regarding the relationship that Buddy Matthews currently has with AEW. According to PWInsider, there is no truth to the claim that Matthews is leaving AEW. PWInsider also revealed that the reason why Matthews was absent from AEW programs earlier this year was because he needed to return to Australia to take care of the paperwork associated with his visa. According to the information that has been gathered, the rumors that the company had suspended him are not true.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Which AEW Talent WWE Has Reached Out To
Among the more intriguing stories in wrestling recently has been AEW reportedly combating attempts by WWE, under new management with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque now in charge, to reach out to contracted AEW talent in attempts to lure them away. Whether or not the situation has crossed the line into tampering or not remains a mystery, but in regards to who was contacted, that picture has become clearer.
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Makes Admission Following Candice LeRae's WWE Return
After months of rumors, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE in a major way last night. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team champion defeated Nikki A.S.H. in her "Monday Night Raw" debut. Fans weren't the only ones excited to see LeRae return to action, as her husband, Johnny Gargano, shared his excitement and congratulations on Twitter.
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Recalls How the WWE Royal Rumble 2005 Finish Was Supposed to End
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recalled the finish to the Royal Rumble match at the 2005 event, where both John Cena and Batista went over the top rope at much the same time. This led to an improvised finish with Vince McMahon coming out and inadvertently tearing both of his quad muscles. Below are some highlights of Korderas discussing the finish:
