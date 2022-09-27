Read full article on original website
Philadelphia’s Annual Outfest Celebration Has Been Canceled for 2022
My favorite event of the year was just canceled. Well, sort of. The city’s annual OutFest street festival and celebration will not take place on Sunday, October 9, as many were hoping. This would have marked the first Outfest celebration since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news...
billypenn.com
Junkyard fire disrupts trains; Schools grieve after Roxborough tragedy; Amazon warehouse sits empty | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Massive Philly junkyard fire disrupts Northeast Corridor trains. Another huge Philadelphia scrap fire yesterday prompted air quality warnings and temporarily halted Amtrak service out...
NBC Philadelphia
From Wawa to Sheetz, Free Coffee Deals to Be Had on National Coffee Day
Need a Thursday morning (or afternoon) pick-me-up? Wawa, Sheetz, Dunkin' and plenty of other spots are offering National Coffee Day freebies. Just be sure to have your cellphone on hand to get the deals at many places. ☕ Here is a look at some of the places in the Philadelphia...
New ‘Chicken Or The Egg’ Restaurant Coming Soon to Marlton NJ
Hungry for a new casually cool restaurant in South Jersey? This one is already causing quite the buzz - and it's not even open yet!. According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70.
Police Need Help: 9 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating nine teenagers that have gone missing in the month of September. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
While this firehouse for sale charmed TikTok, the inside is really eerie. Check it out
“It kinda looks like the one from the 80s ‘Ghostbusters’ movie,” one person said of the historic Philadelphia building.
Massive junkyard fire sends black plume of smoke into Philadelphia sky
Crews worked all night to put out the hot spots of a massive junkyard fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Wawa’s Best (or Is It the Worst?) Sandwich Returns
Plus, a very Philly moment in that disturbing Wawa video, a new state park near us, and more of what we feel like telling you about right now. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com...
phl17.com
Brewerytown Bakery is bringing delightful treats to the Philly area
Do you know the muffin man? Well now you do! His name is Marck Goldstein and he owns Brewerytown Bakery in Philadelphia, Pa. He and his wife Kelsey opened the bakery to bring local pastries, breads and bagels to their own neighborhood. “Before this, there was no where to get...
phillyvoice.com
Ristorante Pesto, Sonny's Famous Steaks named among top-rated restaurants by Tripadvisor
An Italian restaurant in South Philadelphia and a cheesesteak joint in Old City were included among the best dining destinations in the United States as part of Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Award series. In the annual rankings released on Tuesday, Ristorante Pesto came in at No. 3 in the "Everyday Eats"...
phl17.com
Man shot in the jaw, eyebrow in Strawberry Mansion
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man multiple times in Strawberry Mansion Tuesday. The incident happened on the 2600 block of West Fletcher Street around 10:28 pm. According to police, a 34-year-old man was shot in the jaw and grazed in the left...
Where To Celebrate National Drink Beer Day In Mercer County, NJ
Today is a national holiday we all need to sit down and celebrate today in style. September 28 is National Drink A Beer day, and what a perfect holiday to land on a Wednesday!. Whether you knew it or not, every September 28th is “National Drink A Beer Day” and everyone is encouraged to celebrate! After getting home from a long day at work in the middle of the week, you’re totally going to want to relax and drink an iced cold beer (you can have a cocktail too, I won’t tell anyone).
Brother of teen shot outside Roxborough High School speaks out: 'Worst feeling in the world'
"I was at work and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot," said Alex Torres. His little brother was among five shot outside Roxborough High School.
NBC Philadelphia
7 Philly-Area Residents Rank on Forbes 400 List of America's Richest People
The Philadelphia region's wealthiest residents continued to get richer over the last year, but the same isn't true across the country, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Seven local residents rank on the latest Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, up from six last year. Susquehanna International Group CEO and...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview
Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
SEPTA train derails at Trenton Transit Center
A SEPTA train headed for Philadelphia derailed near the Trenton Transit Center late Wednesday morning. The train carrying 25 passengers traveling at a low speed left the tracks just after 11 a.m., according to SEPTA spokesman John Golden. No one was injured and all the passengers were taken via a shuttle bus to the next station.
Fall Family Fun Weekend at Terhune Orchards in Princeton, NJ
Get ready to make some fun fall memories with your family at Terhune Orchards. A Fall Family Fun Weekend is coming up on October 15th & 16th. There's plenty to do for children of all ages...adults too. I don't know about you but I take my pumpkin picking very seriously....
phl17.com
Missing woman last seen in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Tuesday. Police say 24-year-old Munirah Lowery was last seen on the 2300 block N. 17th Street around 1:50 pm. Lowery was last seen wearing a black top, grey sweatpants, and black Crocs,...
wasteadvantagemag.com
The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program
In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
