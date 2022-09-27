INDIANAPOLIS – The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has approved Indiana’s plan to use funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program to build out a statewide electric vehicle charging network. The plan approval clears the way for the state to work with private and public partners to begin investing nearly $100 million over the next five years to bolster the availability of fast, reliable EV charging infrastructure across the state.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO