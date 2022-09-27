Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian’s near Category 5 strength, moving ashore in Southwestern Florida
FLORIDA – Hurricane Ian’s “extremely dangerous” eyewall — just shy of Category 5 strength — is moving onshore in southwestern Florida, with the storm poised to inflict “catastrophic” winds, storm surge, and flooding across a large portion of the state, forecasters say.
IDEM welcomes a new member to the Indiana Partners for Pollution Prevention
INDIANA – The Indiana Partners for Pollution Prevention (Partners) inducted its newest member at its Annual Pollution Prevention Conference and Tradeshow held on Sept. 21, 2022. As a new member, the organization pledges to implement voluntary environmental initiatives at its facility, share information and expertise with other businesses, foster environmental stewardship among its employees, and help raise public awareness.
Indiana’s first U.S. registered educator-focused apprenticeship program receives federal approval
INDIANA – The state of Indiana today joined local leaders to celebrate the federal approval of Indiana’s first educator-focused federal registered apprenticeship. The registered apprenticeship will help more Hoosier students pursue a pathway to teaching and is the first-of-its-kind program in the nation concentrated on special education. “As...
Indiana deer hunters urged to remember safety tips
INDIANA – With the deer reduction zone season underway and the statewide archery deer season starting Oct. 1, Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to stay safe. The various deer hunting seasons run through Jan. 31, 2023. It is estimated that more than 300,000 people will participate in some form of deer hunting in Indiana during that span.
Indiana Tree Project continues to grow Indiana’s forests
INDIANA – The Indiana Natural Resources Foundation and the Division of Forestry were recently joined by Huston Solar to plant 2,000 trees in Morgan-Monroe State Forest. Part of a successful year for the Indiana Tree Project, the day in the forest created a lasting impact on Indiana’s public lands.
Duke Energy helps three Indiana communities prepare sites to attract jobs, spur economic development
INDIANA – Duke Energy Indiana has selected three properties in Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam counties for inclusion in its 2022 Site Readiness Program, which prepares high-potential business and industrial sites for economic development investments and markets them nationwide to companies looking to expand or relocate their operations. “We’re committed...
Auditor of State confirms all Automatic Taxpayer Refund Checks are printed and mailed
STATEHOUSE – More than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed, confirmed State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA today. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” stated Auditor Klutz. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
Hunters can donate deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officers encourage Indiana hunters to donate harvested deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers. The Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund administered by the DNR Division of Law Enforcement provides grants to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, the Dubois County Sportsmen Club, and Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry to pay for processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer.
Individual Income Tax rates rise in five Indiana Counties including Monroe County effective Oct. 1
INDIANA – Effective Oct. 1, 2022, five Indiana county income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the five counties impacted along...
Buy your deer license today
INDIANA – If you typically buy your license at a store, skip the long lines the day before your hunt and buy it now. Find a list of license retailers and be sure to check your license for accuracy before you leave the store. If you plan to purchase...
Attorney General Todd Rokita encourages Hoosiers to assign a legacy contact to preserve online presence after death
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita advises Hoosiers to set up an Apple, Google, or Facebook “legacy contact” to ensure their social media accounts and cell phone content are secure and accessible to appointed loved ones after death. “Death is never something we want to think about,”...
Indiana Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan receives federal approval
INDIANAPOLIS – The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has approved Indiana’s plan to use funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program to build out a statewide electric vehicle charging network. The plan approval clears the way for the state to work with private and public partners to begin investing nearly $100 million over the next five years to bolster the availability of fast, reliable EV charging infrastructure across the state.
As a state employee, you may be eligible for public service loan forgiveness
INDIANA – If you are employed by a U.S. federal, state, local, or tribal government or not-for-profit organization, you might be eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. The PSLF Program forgives the remaining balance on your Direct Loans after you have made 120 qualifying monthly payments under...
Indiana Behavioral Health Commission concludes work with a final report
INDIANA – A statewide commission of 24 elected officials, stakeholders, and behavioral health providers has concluded its two-year examination of Indiana’s behavioral health delivery system and issued its final report to the Indiana General Assembly. The report from the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission makes recommendations regarding infrastructure in...
FDA’s fourth TechTalk Podcast will focus on data exchange with state and local partners
INDIANA – On October 12, 2022, the FDA will air the fourth New Era of Smarter Food Safety TechTalk Podcast, a series that focuses on the development and use of new technologies to accelerate the prevention of food safety problems and speed responses to foodborne-illness outbreaks. TechTalk features leaders in FDA, other government agencies, and the private sector who share their unique experiences and insights.
Enjoy fall fun and Halloween events
INDIANA – A cornucopia of fall fun and Halloween events are happening at DNR properties throughout October. Campsite decorating, pumpkin decorating, costume contests, and a variety of other events. You can come for one activity, stay for a day, or spend the entire weekend at most events. For details...
Gov. Holcomb announces Commissioner Rob Carter to step down from the Indiana Department of Correction
INDIANAPOLIS — Rob Carter has notified Gov. Eric J. Holcomb that he is stepping down from his role as the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction after nearly six years. Gov. Holcomb today named Christina Reagle, an IDOC deputy commissioner of administration and finance, as the new commissioner, effective Oct. 17.
Man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
BEDFORD – A Tennessee man was arrested on early Sunday morning after an Indiana State Police trooper stopped his vehicle for speeding on State Road 37. At 1:47 a.m. the trooper was parked in the median of State Road 37 running radar on vehicles traveling southbound. The trooper clocked...
