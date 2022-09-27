ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

IDEM welcomes a new member to the Indiana Partners for Pollution Prevention

INDIANA – The Indiana Partners for Pollution Prevention (Partners) inducted its newest member at its Annual Pollution Prevention Conference and Tradeshow held on Sept. 21, 2022. As a new member, the organization pledges to implement voluntary environmental initiatives at its facility, share information and expertise with other businesses, foster environmental stewardship among its employees, and help raise public awareness.
Indiana deer hunters urged to remember safety tips

INDIANA – With the deer reduction zone season underway and the statewide archery deer season starting Oct. 1, Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to stay safe. The various deer hunting seasons run through Jan. 31, 2023. It is estimated that more than 300,000 people will participate in some form of deer hunting in Indiana during that span.
Indiana Tree Project continues to grow Indiana’s forests

INDIANA – The Indiana Natural Resources Foundation and the Division of Forestry were recently joined by Huston Solar to plant 2,000 trees in Morgan-Monroe State Forest. Part of a successful year for the Indiana Tree Project, the day in the forest created a lasting impact on Indiana’s public lands.
Duke Energy helps three Indiana communities prepare sites to attract jobs, spur economic development

INDIANA – Duke Energy Indiana has selected three properties in Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam counties for inclusion in its 2022 Site Readiness Program, which prepares high-potential business and industrial sites for economic development investments and markets them nationwide to companies looking to expand or relocate their operations. “We’re committed...
Auditor of State confirms all Automatic Taxpayer Refund Checks are printed and mailed

STATEHOUSE – More than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed, confirmed State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA today. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” stated Auditor Klutz. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
Hunters can donate deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers

INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officers encourage Indiana hunters to donate harvested deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers. The Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund administered by the DNR Division of Law Enforcement provides grants to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, the Dubois County Sportsmen Club, and Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry to pay for processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer.
Buy your deer license today

INDIANA – If you typically buy your license at a store, skip the long lines the day before your hunt and buy it now. Find a list of license retailers and be sure to check your license for accuracy before you leave the store. If you plan to purchase...
Indiana Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan receives federal approval

INDIANAPOLIS – The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has approved Indiana’s plan to use funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program to build out a statewide electric vehicle charging network. The plan approval clears the way for the state to work with private and public partners to begin investing nearly $100 million over the next five years to bolster the availability of fast, reliable EV charging infrastructure across the state.
Indiana Behavioral Health Commission concludes work with a final report

INDIANA – A statewide commission of 24 elected officials, stakeholders, and behavioral health providers has concluded its two-year examination of Indiana’s behavioral health delivery system and issued its final report to the Indiana General Assembly. The report from the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission makes recommendations regarding infrastructure in...
FDA’s fourth TechTalk Podcast will focus on data exchange with state and local partners

INDIANA – On October 12, 2022, the FDA will air the fourth New Era of Smarter Food Safety TechTalk Podcast, a series that focuses on the development and use of new technologies to accelerate the prevention of food safety problems and speed responses to foodborne-illness outbreaks. TechTalk features leaders in FDA, other government agencies, and the private sector who share their unique experiences and insights.
Enjoy fall fun and Halloween events

INDIANA – A cornucopia of fall fun and Halloween events are happening at DNR properties throughout October. Campsite decorating, pumpkin decorating, costume contests, and a variety of other events. You can come for one activity, stay for a day, or spend the entire weekend at most events. For details...
