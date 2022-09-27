ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
rigzone.com

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
msn.com

Hurricane Ian blamed for taking out more than 10 percent of Gulf oil production

Before turning east and intensifying, Hurricane Ian reduced Gulf of Mexico oil production by a high of about 11 percent, U.S. officials said Wednesday,. The number ticked down to 9 percent as some platforms resumed operations as the storm veered from major oil producing areas. Ian's more easterly path caused it to slam into the coast near Fort Meyers as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds and a massive storm surge.
tipranks.com

U.S. Politicians Are Trading Oil & Gas Stocks

U.S. politicians have traded (bought and sold) the stocks of three offshore oil and gas drilling companies in the past three months. Those companies are Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Offshore oil and gas drilling companies are in the limelight as the U.S. regulators,...
rigzone.com

Oil Prices Give Up Nearly All 2022 Gains

Oil prices have given up nearly all their 2022 gains, analysts at Standard Chartered highlighted in a new market report sent to Rigzone late Tuesday. “We see the Q3 oil surplus - unanticipated by overly-bullish U.S. investment bank and consultant consensus - as the main reason for the recent fall,” the analysts stated in the report.
Motley Fool

Why Boeing Stock Popped Today

Morgan Stanley reiterated support for Boeing today, and predicted the stock will rise 80% over the next year. Accelerated production of 737 MAX airliners is key to the analyst's buy thesis. Wall Street as a whole sees Boeing's profits soaring over the next three years. You’re reading a free article...
CNBC

Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
rigzone.com

Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself

In a sign of just how much Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown global energy markets into disarray, it's natural gas, not oil, that's becoming more coveted in U.S. shale fields. — In the hydrocarbon-rich fields of Texas, natural gas was always treated like the dregs that crews had to deal with as they pulled oil out of the ground. The two often emerge from wellheads together, and so for decades drillers would simply burn off the gas or sell it at cost. Oil, and all the riches that came with it, was always the big prize.
FOXBusiness

Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'

President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
CNBC

Oil rises from 9-month low on U.S. Gulf supply cuts, softer dollar

Oil rose Tuesday from a nine-month low a day earlier, supported by supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian and a slight softening in the U.S. dollar. Analyst expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, may take action to stem the drop in prices by cutting supply also lent support. OPEC+ meets to set policy on Oct. 5.
