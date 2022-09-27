Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...

Hurricane Ian blamed for taking out more than 10 percent of Gulf oil production
Before turning east and intensifying, Hurricane Ian reduced Gulf of Mexico oil production by a high of about 11 percent, U.S. officials said Wednesday,. The number ticked down to 9 percent as some platforms resumed operations as the storm veered from major oil producing areas. Ian's more easterly path caused it to slam into the coast near Fort Meyers as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds and a massive storm surge.
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
The US shale industry can't step up oil and gas output fast enough to rescue Europe this winter, its bosses say
"It's not like the US can pump a bunch more. Our production is what it is," a top shale investor told the Financial Times. "There's no bailout coming."
Nord Stream 2 pipeline pressure collapses mysteriously overnight
Authorities in Germany are trying to establish what caused a sudden drop in pressure in the defunct Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, with a spokesperson for its operator saying it could have been a leak. The pipeline has been one of the flashpoints in an escalating energy war between Europe...

U.S. Politicians Are Trading Oil & Gas Stocks
U.S. politicians have traded (bought and sold) the stocks of three offshore oil and gas drilling companies in the past three months. Those companies are Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Offshore oil and gas drilling companies are in the limelight as the U.S. regulators,...
Saudi Aramco chief is 'seriously concerned' that a rebound of the global economy will kill off any spare oil capacity
Saudi Aramco's CEO warned a global economic rebound could kill off any spare oil capacity out there. That could deepen the world's energy crisis, which has already sent prices in Europe soaring. More investment by companies is needed to improve the supply situation. Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser delivered...

Oil Prices Give Up Nearly All 2022 Gains
Oil prices have given up nearly all their 2022 gains, analysts at Standard Chartered highlighted in a new market report sent to Rigzone late Tuesday. “We see the Q3 oil surplus - unanticipated by overly-bullish U.S. investment bank and consultant consensus - as the main reason for the recent fall,” the analysts stated in the report.


Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks
Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.

The U.S. has stored more natural gas than expected. That’s good news for consumers.
The price of natural gas on futures markets here in the U.S. has been falling all week. By Friday afternoon, it had declined about 25% since Wednesday of last week. It hasn’t been this low since back in July. Why? Well, this week, the Energy Information Administration reported that...

Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself
In a sign of just how much Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown global energy markets into disarray, it's natural gas, not oil, that's becoming more coveted in U.S. shale fields. — In the hydrocarbon-rich fields of Texas, natural gas was always treated like the dregs that crews had to deal with as they pulled oil out of the ground. The two often emerge from wellheads together, and so for decades drillers would simply burn off the gas or sell it at cost. Oil, and all the riches that came with it, was always the big prize.
Oil prices will head back toward $100 per barrel as a supply crunch returns to the energy market, JPMorgan says
Brent oil prices could head back toward $100 a barrel as supply grows tighter in the coming months, JPMorgan said. Analysts expect oil demand to rebound by about 1.5 million a barrels in the last quarter of this year. Meanwhile, releases from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve will stop, and...
Gas is pouring out of the Nord Stream pipelines. Here's what you need to know
Western nations have said leaks in two Russian gas pipelines, Nord Stream 1 and 2, are likely the result of sabotage. Here's what you need to know about the controversial pipelines.

Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'
President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.

Oil rises from 9-month low on U.S. Gulf supply cuts, softer dollar
Oil rose Tuesday from a nine-month low a day earlier, supported by supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian and a slight softening in the U.S. dollar. Analyst expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, may take action to stem the drop in prices by cutting supply also lent support. OPEC+ meets to set policy on Oct. 5.
