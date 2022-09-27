27 teams in playoff contention in latest computer rankings

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With five cleveland.com Top 25 matchups, Week 7 will have a great influence on both playoff seedings and conference championships. Friday will see No. 4 Avon head to Southwestern Conference and Region 6 rival No. 10 Olmsted Falls. No. 13 Mentor will try to reclaim its hold on the Greater Cleveland Conference at No. 6 Medina, the defending conference champions, in a battle for the No. 5 spot in Region 1.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO