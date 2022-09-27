Read full article on original website
Kratom is legal and will get you high, but may not be safe.
Kratom Leaves and Powdered.(addameer.info) You may not have heard of Kratom, I hadn’t before I researched this article, but a 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 2.1 million people in the U.S. use it. Kratom is a plain-looking evergreen tree originating from Southeast Asia. It’s used as a stimulant in lower doses and a sedative and painkiller in higher doses. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
Cookie recall: Check your pantry for these cookies because they might be contaminated
If you purchased Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies from Target, you should know there’s a recall for certain lots. That’s because the cookies might be contaminated with pieces of metal, which can lead to injuries if you eat any. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recall. D....
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Hepatitis A Contamination
Packages of frozen berries are being recalled across Europe after multiple people were sickened by hepatitis A. On Aug. 25, Ardo NV issued a recall of Ardo Fruitberry mix in various sizes after the hepatitis A virus was found in the product. At this time, at least 10 to 15 people have been sickened, though they have all recovered.
Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled
An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
Latest TikTok Trend Has People Cooking Their Chicken In NyQuil, & Surprise… It’s Highly Dangerous
Remember when it was cool and trendy to eat poisonous Tide Pods and try to see if… you know, didn’t die?. Well, let me introduce you to the next ridiculous challenge you’ll ever hear…. Coating your chicken with large amounts of NyQuil. Yeah, we’re just out here...
The Disturbing Reason 15 States Are Recalling Certain Mushrooms
According to Statistica, the average American frequents the grocery store roughly 1.6 times per week. Although food recalls aren't an everyday concern for most shoppers, considering the scariest recalls over recent years may spur you into a cleaning frenzy. While you already have good reason to wash your grocery store produce, you may not be aware of the CDC's recommendation to wash out your entire refrigerator after an item is recalled and properly discarded from your crisper drawer.
Yogurt Recall Issued
Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Research reveals COVID vaccination can affect menstrual cycle, but changes are typically small and temporary
A new international study finds some people may experience a slight, temporary change in the length of their monthly menstrual cycle following COVID-19 vaccination. The study, led by Oregon Health & Science University clinician-scientist Alison Edelman, M.D., M.P.H., and published today in the journal BMJ Medicine, builds on prior work from the same research team that first identified an association between COVID-19 vaccines and menstrual cycle changes.
FDA's warning on NyQuil chicken led to 7,000 online searches for recipe compared to days before
Searches for NyQuil chicken skyrocketed after the United States Federal Drug Administration issued a warning against the recipe after it went viral during a recent TikTok trend. The hazardous recipe, dubbed 'sleepy chicken,' gained traction earlier this year and prompted the FDA to issue a statement on the method and...
New outbreak under investigation; FDA ends work on another without finding source
The FDA is investigating one new outbreak and has closed an investigation on another. On Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration announced a new Salmonella Litchfield outbreak that has sickened at least 28 patients. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement, the FDA...
Greater predicted life expectancy confirms importance of HIV/AIDS treatment
Since the introduction of the first antiretroviral therapy (ART) drug for HIV/AIDS treatment 35 years ago, life expectancy in Sub-Saharan Africa has steadily increased. ART medications are specifically designed to help an individual's immune system fight HIV and in turn suppress HIV replication. However, there is a limited understanding of the combined effects of HIV and ART on disability and healthy longevity for individuals with the disease.
Whole Foods Salad Dressing Recall Just Got Worse
An existing recall on salad dressing sold at Whole Foods Markets around the U.S. has been reissued and escalated. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted product recalla new recall for the Whole Foods Market 365 brand Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. The dressing was recalled due to undeclared allergens – soy and wheat.
FDA has to warn Americans not to marinate chicken in Nyquil
The federal government had to clarify this week that a nighttime medication known for treating sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy head and fever is not a substitute for 11 herbs and spices. Responding to a number of videos that have trended on social media, the Food and Drug Administration warned...
Experts agree: Dairy cattle's welfare worse than beef cattle
Contrary to what one might think, dairy cows and other dairy cattle are likely to experience worse welfare than their counterparts in beef herds, raised solely for meat. The results stem from a new international study headed by UCPH, where Roi Mandel Briefer from the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences collaborated with colleagues from Wageningen Livestock Research, Royal Veterinary College in London, University of Bristol and Humboldt-Universität in Berlin.
Health care workers up to 3.3 times more likely to have experienced burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic
Health care professionals working during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are up to 3.3 times more likely to be burned out compared to non-health care professionals, despite the rates of mental health issues being similar, according to new research led by Queen Mary University of London. The researchers behind the study...
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
Pediatricians offer latest advice on controlling head lice in kids
Head lice are ubiquitous still, so there's a good chance your son or daughter could develop an infestation. Now, the nation's leading pediatrics group is issuing new guidelines to help schools and families cope. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is emphasizing education to reduce stigma and manage infestations. The...
Omega-3 fatty acids, and in particular DHA, are associated with increased attention scores in adolescents
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is associated with a greater capacity for selective and sustained attention in adolescents, while alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) is associated with lower impulsivity, according to a study co-led by ISGlobal, a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation and the Pere Virgili Institute for Health Research (ISPV). The results, published in European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, confirm the importance of having a diet that provides sufficient amounts of these polyunsaturated fatty acids for a healthy brain development.
Rapid delivery: Injected protein flips a switch in the brain, disappears
Many diseases have at their origin a protein that does not function properly. Now, a multidisciplinary research team with Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas A&M University has found a way to deliver a protein quickly, effectively and briefly to the brain, with therapeutic and scientific implications. Potential uses for the...
New findings on the effects of COVID-19 on the colon
Although SARS-CoV-2 infections mainly attack the lungs, in many cases they can also damage other organs, such as the colon: about 60% of patients experienced digestive tract impacts. Researchers at MedUni Vienna have analyzed the manifestations of COVID-19 in the lungs and colon and pinpointed the differences at a molecular level. Their findings, recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, form the basis for the identification of novel biomarkers and the development of new treatment strategies.
