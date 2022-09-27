ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Kratom is legal and will get you high, but may not be safe.

Kratom Leaves and Powdered.(addameer.info) You may not have heard of Kratom, I hadn’t before I researched this article, but a 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 2.1 million people in the U.S. use it. Kratom is a plain-looking evergreen tree originating from Southeast Asia. It’s used as a stimulant in lower doses and a sedative and painkiller in higher doses. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Hepatitis A Contamination

Packages of frozen berries are being recalled across Europe after multiple people were sickened by hepatitis A. On Aug. 25, Ardo NV issued a recall of Ardo Fruitberry mix in various sizes after the hepatitis A virus was found in the product. At this time, at least 10 to 15 people have been sickened, though they have all recovered.
Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled

An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
The Disturbing Reason 15 States Are Recalling Certain Mushrooms

According to Statistica, the average American frequents the grocery store roughly 1.6 times per week. Although food recalls aren't an everyday concern for most shoppers, considering the scariest recalls over recent years may spur you into a cleaning frenzy. While you already have good reason to wash your grocery store produce, you may not be aware of the CDC's recommendation to wash out your entire refrigerator after an item is recalled and properly discarded from your crisper drawer.
Yogurt Recall Issued

Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Research reveals COVID vaccination can affect menstrual cycle, but changes are typically small and temporary

A new international study finds some people may experience a slight, temporary change in the length of their monthly menstrual cycle following COVID-19 vaccination. The study, led by Oregon Health & Science University clinician-scientist Alison Edelman, M.D., M.P.H., and published today in the journal BMJ Medicine, builds on prior work from the same research team that first identified an association between COVID-19 vaccines and menstrual cycle changes.
Greater predicted life expectancy confirms importance of HIV/AIDS treatment

Since the introduction of the first antiretroviral therapy (ART) drug for HIV/AIDS treatment 35 years ago, life expectancy in Sub-Saharan Africa has steadily increased. ART medications are specifically designed to help an individual's immune system fight HIV and in turn suppress HIV replication. However, there is a limited understanding of the combined effects of HIV and ART on disability and healthy longevity for individuals with the disease.
Whole Foods Salad Dressing Recall Just Got Worse

An existing recall on salad dressing sold at Whole Foods Markets around the U.S. has been reissued and escalated. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted product recalla new recall for the Whole Foods Market 365 brand Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. The dressing was recalled due to undeclared allergens – soy and wheat.
FDA has to warn Americans not to marinate chicken in Nyquil

The federal government had to clarify this week that a nighttime medication known for treating sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy head and fever is not a substitute for 11 herbs and spices. Responding to a number of videos that have trended on social media, the Food and Drug Administration warned...
Experts agree: Dairy cattle's welfare worse than beef cattle

Contrary to what one might think, dairy cows and other dairy cattle are likely to experience worse welfare than their counterparts in beef herds, raised solely for meat. The results stem from a new international study headed by UCPH, where Roi Mandel Briefer from the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences collaborated with colleagues from Wageningen Livestock Research, Royal Veterinary College in London, University of Bristol and Humboldt-Universität in Berlin.
Pediatricians offer latest advice on controlling head lice in kids

Head lice are ubiquitous still, so there's a good chance your son or daughter could develop an infestation. Now, the nation's leading pediatrics group is issuing new guidelines to help schools and families cope. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is emphasizing education to reduce stigma and manage infestations. The...
Omega-3 fatty acids, and in particular DHA, are associated with increased attention scores in adolescents

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is associated with a greater capacity for selective and sustained attention in adolescents, while alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) is associated with lower impulsivity, according to a study co-led by ISGlobal, a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation and the Pere Virgili Institute for Health Research (ISPV). The results, published in European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, confirm the importance of having a diet that provides sufficient amounts of these polyunsaturated fatty acids for a healthy brain development.
Rapid delivery: Injected protein flips a switch in the brain, disappears

Many diseases have at their origin a protein that does not function properly. Now, a multidisciplinary research team with Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas A&M University has found a way to deliver a protein quickly, effectively and briefly to the brain, with therapeutic and scientific implications. Potential uses for the...
New findings on the effects of COVID-19 on the colon

Although SARS-CoV-2 infections mainly attack the lungs, in many cases they can also damage other organs, such as the colon: about 60% of patients experienced digestive tract impacts. Researchers at MedUni Vienna have analyzed the manifestations of COVID-19 in the lungs and colon and pinpointed the differences at a molecular level. Their findings, recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, form the basis for the identification of novel biomarkers and the development of new treatment strategies.
