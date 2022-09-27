ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verbank, NY

The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
IFLScience

"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California

Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
ohmymag.co.uk

Ancient skeleton with an amputated arm replaced it with an unusual item

In 2018, archaeologists made a surprising discovery in a medieval Italian tomb. A man whose amputated hand had been replaced by a knife. Found in a Lombard necropolis in northern Italy, his skeleton, buried alongside hundreds of others, including several animals, is believed to date from between the 6th and 8th centuries AD.
Outsider.com

LOOK: Massive, Alien-Looking Caterpillars Are Emerging From Trees in the Southeastern US

When you think about bugs, caterpillars are pretty inoffensive compared to others. However, a caterpillar that rivals the creepiness of spiders and other crawlers was spotted. The hickory horned devil (yes, that’s its name), is one of the largest types of caterpillars in the United States. The creepy crawlies have begun emerging from trees in large masses. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division shared images of the bug after one was spotted.
The Independent

Scientists discover mysterious 'blue goo' organism on ocean floor in Caribbean

Scientists spotted an "unknown blue organism" during an ocean expedition in the Caribbean Sea in August.Researchers on the third "Voyage to the Ridge 2022" expedition encountered the mysterious creature while exploring south west of the St Croix island.Footage from a remotely operated vehicle shows a blue blob in the ocean.Scientists believe that the organism could be a soft coral, sponge, or tunicate, but it has not been formally identified.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Mystery voice heard during ITV's live coverage of Queen's funeralJacob Rees-Mogg announces energy bill discount for businessesVladimir Putin’s nuclear threat to west ‘absolutely clear’, says Sergei Markov
Hudson Valley Post

4 In 5 Children Diagnosed Survive from Cancer Each Year

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and is recognized by childhood cancer organizations around the world. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, each year in the United States, about 16,000 children from 0-19 years of age are diagnosed with cancer. Globally, there are 300,000 children diagnosed with cancer each year. In the US, 20% of children with cancer will not survive, making it the number one cause of death for children in America.
The Guardian

Cleaners at Amsterdam gallery ordered to let insects run wild in name of art

No vacuum cleaners and no feather dusters: that’s the order that has gone out to cleaning staff at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. As part of an exhibition exploring the changing perceptions of creepy-crawlies in art and science through the ages, the national museum of the Netherlands has been allowing its crevices and corners to go wild for the last three months.
Robb Report

Hermès Is About to Open One of Its Biggest Stores in the World in NYC

Hermès is opening a massive new flagship in New York City this fall.  On Thursday, the French maison announced it will start welcoming customers to a 20,250-square-foot flagship store on October 3. The Upper East Side destination at 706 Madison Avenue is a fusion of three existing buildings that have been adjoined by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, led by award-winning architect Denis Montel. The structure, which will offer both men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, furniture and homewares, was designed as a union of “New York dynamism and Parisian elegance,” according to the brand. The central structure of the boutique is a...
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ian sweeps away homes, memories on barrier islands

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — On the road into Fort Myers Beach, cars are left abandoned in the roadway, where they stalled when Hurricane Ian’s storm surge flooded their engines and their drivers couldn’t continue. Broken trees, boat trailers and other debris litter the road. It’s even worse in the seaside tourist town, much of which was flattened by the fierce winds and powerful storm surge generated by the Category 4 hurricane. The barrier islands along the southwest Florida coast, famed for their seashells, fishing and laid-back lifestyle, took major hits from Ian when it came ashore Wednesday. Sanibel and Captiva are both cut off from vehicle traffic because the only bridge to the mainland partially collapsed. Nearby Pine Island was also ravaged. At the Cottage Point mobile home park in Fort Myers Beach, William Goodison and his son, Kurtis, wheeled two garbage cans filled with what was left of his belongings through knee-high water Thursday. A portable air conditioner. Some tools. And a baseball bat.
tourcounsel.com

High Atlas Mountains: Facts and Location (with Map & Photos)

The High Atlas Mountains are one of the landmarks of Africa. The article tells where the mountains are located, what plants and animals are found there, introduces the characteristics of the mountains. Mood. The mountains are located in the northwestern part of Africa, stretching along the coast. The length is...
The Independent

Fish fossil catch from China includes oldest teeth ever

A big catch of fish fossils in southern China includes the oldest teeth ever found — and may help scientists learn how our aquatic ancestors got their bite. The finds offer new clues about a key period of evolution that’s been hard to flesh out because until now scientists haven't found many fossils from that era. In a series of four studies, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, researchers detail some of their finds, from ancient teeth to never-before-seen species.The fossils date back to the Silurian period, an important era for life on earth from 443 million years ago...
