Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Related
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
It's Alive: New Yorker Gets A Surprise Package With Living Creatures Inside
The lizards and iguanas were taken in by a nonprofit, which said that live animals are "often" delivered to the wrong address.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Half-eaten elusive sea creature reveals ‘mysteries of the deep’ at New Zealand beach
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” a local guide said.
IFLScience
"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California
Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
Plague of Flesh-Eating Bugs Are Munching on People's Feet in California
Microscopic marine isopod lice have been biting and drawing blood from people wading on San Diego beaches.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
ohmymag.co.uk
Ancient skeleton with an amputated arm replaced it with an unusual item
In 2018, archaeologists made a surprising discovery in a medieval Italian tomb. A man whose amputated hand had been replaced by a knife. Found in a Lombard necropolis in northern Italy, his skeleton, buried alongside hundreds of others, including several animals, is believed to date from between the 6th and 8th centuries AD.
LOOK: Massive, Alien-Looking Caterpillars Are Emerging From Trees in the Southeastern US
When you think about bugs, caterpillars are pretty inoffensive compared to others. However, a caterpillar that rivals the creepiness of spiders and other crawlers was spotted. The hickory horned devil (yes, that’s its name), is one of the largest types of caterpillars in the United States. The creepy crawlies have begun emerging from trees in large masses. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division shared images of the bug after one was spotted.
Scientists discover mysterious 'blue goo' organism on ocean floor in Caribbean
Scientists spotted an "unknown blue organism" during an ocean expedition in the Caribbean Sea in August.Researchers on the third "Voyage to the Ridge 2022" expedition encountered the mysterious creature while exploring south west of the St Croix island.Footage from a remotely operated vehicle shows a blue blob in the ocean.Scientists believe that the organism could be a soft coral, sponge, or tunicate, but it has not been formally identified.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Mystery voice heard during ITV's live coverage of Queen's funeralJacob Rees-Mogg announces energy bill discount for businessesVladimir Putin’s nuclear threat to west ‘absolutely clear’, says Sergei Markov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 In 5 Children Diagnosed Survive from Cancer Each Year
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and is recognized by childhood cancer organizations around the world. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, each year in the United States, about 16,000 children from 0-19 years of age are diagnosed with cancer. Globally, there are 300,000 children diagnosed with cancer each year. In the US, 20% of children with cancer will not survive, making it the number one cause of death for children in America.
Cleaners at Amsterdam gallery ordered to let insects run wild in name of art
No vacuum cleaners and no feather dusters: that’s the order that has gone out to cleaning staff at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. As part of an exhibition exploring the changing perceptions of creepy-crawlies in art and science through the ages, the national museum of the Netherlands has been allowing its crevices and corners to go wild for the last three months.
Hermès Is About to Open One of Its Biggest Stores in the World in NYC
Hermès is opening a massive new flagship in New York City this fall. On Thursday, the French maison announced it will start welcoming customers to a 20,250-square-foot flagship store on October 3. The Upper East Side destination at 706 Madison Avenue is a fusion of three existing buildings that have been adjoined by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, led by award-winning architect Denis Montel. The structure, which will offer both men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, furniture and homewares, was designed as a union of “New York dynamism and Parisian elegance,” according to the brand. The central structure of the boutique is a...
Hurricane Ian sweeps away homes, memories on barrier islands
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — On the road into Fort Myers Beach, cars are left abandoned in the roadway, where they stalled when Hurricane Ian’s storm surge flooded their engines and their drivers couldn’t continue. Broken trees, boat trailers and other debris litter the road. It’s even worse in the seaside tourist town, much of which was flattened by the fierce winds and powerful storm surge generated by the Category 4 hurricane. The barrier islands along the southwest Florida coast, famed for their seashells, fishing and laid-back lifestyle, took major hits from Ian when it came ashore Wednesday. Sanibel and Captiva are both cut off from vehicle traffic because the only bridge to the mainland partially collapsed. Nearby Pine Island was also ravaged. At the Cottage Point mobile home park in Fort Myers Beach, William Goodison and his son, Kurtis, wheeled two garbage cans filled with what was left of his belongings through knee-high water Thursday. A portable air conditioner. Some tools. And a baseball bat.
Popular Part of Rail Trail being Rebuilt in Ulster County
If you spend any time walking around the Hudson Valley, you have most likely come across a repurposed Rail Trail. The old, unused railbeds make great trails. In Ulster County, you can enjoy the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail which recently announced they are performing improvements on part of the trail.
tourcounsel.com
High Atlas Mountains: Facts and Location (with Map & Photos)
The High Atlas Mountains are one of the landmarks of Africa. The article tells where the mountains are located, what plants and animals are found there, introduces the characteristics of the mountains. Mood. The mountains are located in the northwestern part of Africa, stretching along the coast. The length is...
AI Laser That Kills Cockroaches Created, Dubbed 'A Little Dangerous'
Cockroaches, a serious pest in both homes and agriculture, are usually controlled using pesticides that can also affect pollinating insects.
Fish fossil catch from China includes oldest teeth ever
A big catch of fish fossils in southern China includes the oldest teeth ever found — and may help scientists learn how our aquatic ancestors got their bite. The finds offer new clues about a key period of evolution that’s been hard to flesh out because until now scientists haven't found many fossils from that era. In a series of four studies, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, researchers detail some of their finds, from ancient teeth to never-before-seen species.The fossils date back to the Silurian period, an important era for life on earth from 443 million years ago...
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0