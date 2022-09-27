Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
msn.com
Cat Brings Home Kitten He Found Outside in Heartwarming Video: 'New Daddy'
A cat has melted hearts online after "adopting" a stray kitten he found on the streets, taking care of him as its own. In a video shared on TikTok earlier in August by the cat's owner, Arnold.little, the white cat cuddles a grey kitten he found outside. The pair seem very comfortable together.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away
This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
msn.com
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Baby
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
natureworldnews.com
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Fitting Reaction to Having Her First Kitten Earns All the Praise From Mom
When your fur baby reaches a milestone in life, it's almost like you're reaching a milestone, too. That's why almost every pet parent can relate to @sinnalu420's excitement when her cat had her very first kitten! The little one was only the first of five to arrive that day, but we're not sure who's more proud--@sinnalu420 or her cat!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
katzenworld.co.uk
Cats Dumped on RSPCA Centre’s Driveway – Despite There Being no Room in Cattery
RSPCA Coventry concerned and frustrated after family of cats dumped on drive. A family of flea-ridden cats were abandoned on an RSPCA rescue centre’s driveway by a man who hid from staff and ran away after dropping the pet carrier. At around 4pm on Saturday (27 August), the plastic...
Here's What to Do If Your Dog or Cat Has Been Stung by a Bee
Ouch! Though bees serve a vital purpose in our agriculture, sometimes, they can sure be a pest — especially when it comes to our furry friends. Similar to humans, a bee sting for a dog or cat is not only a bit painful, but it can also have an adverse reaction that can be life-threatening if left untreated.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - September 29, 2022
Colorado has a winning smile that he loves to show off! He's a mellow pup and his foster home even called him "lazy!" He does great with kids of all ages and loves to hang out with dogs. Colorado loves to cuddle and if you don't set boundaries, he'll likely cuddle up on your chest in the middle of the night. Colorado is a bit shy too. He prefers to eat food when no one is watching him. Overall, he's a sweet pup ready to move into his forever home! Apply today to meet him!
lovemeow.com
Cat Warms Up to a Dog When She Realizes They Can Co-parent Her Kittens Together
A cat warmed up to a dog when she realized they could co-parent her kittens together. A one-year-old cat was brought into an animal shelter along with her six kittens. Laura, a foster volunteer, welcomed the feline family into her care, so the mother cat could start healing and have a comfy place to raise her litter.
Refinery29
The Best Dog Collars For Every Pup Personality
Collars aren’t just an essential item for any dog parent for identification purposes. Like harnesses, bandannas, and well-intentioned Halloween costumes, they’re a great way to express your (er, your dog’s) style. A few things are absolutely essential when it comes to finding the perfect collar for Fido: Touch points for attaching a leash are a must, and a comfortable fit (not too loose, but not too tight) are non-negotiables — but then comes the fun part. Whether function and durability is the name of the game or nothing other than fine Italian leather will suffice, we’ve rounded up the best dog collars for every budget and occasion. From Maxbone’s chic take on logo mania to Wild One’s fan-favorite collars, peep our eight chic choices below.
Comments / 0