Law enforcement set to seize hotel involved in trafficking ring
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Law enforcement held a press conference at Knights Inn on Thirlane Rd. Tuesday, announcing they were beginning the court proceedings for seizure and civil forfeiture of the property. According to Roanoke County Police Department, a federal judge ordered U.S. Marshals to begin seizure proceedings Tuesday...
WDBJ7.com
Police work fugitive case in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Law enforcement converged near Franklin Road SW and Southern Hills Dr. SW in Roanoke Co. Tuesday night, as part of what State Police say is a fugitive case involving the US Marshals Office. No further information has been released. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on...
cbs19news
Two plead to charges connected to shootout at Roanoke drug house
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two men have pleaded guilty to drug and firearms charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Roanoke. According to a release, 23-year-old Chad Matthew Custer and 28-year-old Aaron Lee Woods, both of Roanoke, pleaded to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 100 kilograms or more marijuana as well as discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Tuesday.
Augusta Free Press
Two men involved in shooting at Roanoke drug house plead guilty to trafficking charges
Two more Roanoke men involved in a fatal shooting at an Eastern Avenue drug house in Roanoke pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for their roles in the shootings and related drug trafficking activity. Chad Matthew Custer, 23, and Aaron Lee Woods, 28, pleaded guilty to one count each of...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke drug traffickers plead guilty in fatal Eastern Avenue gunfight
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two more Roanoke men involved in a fatal shooting at an Eastern Avenue drug house in Roanoke City pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for their roles in the shootings and related drug trafficking activity, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
State police investigating death during felony traffic stop in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a death that occurred during a felony traffic stop in Roanoke Tuesday night. Police say the United States Marshal Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting a criminal investigation into 47-year-old Joshua Donahue of Roanoke, who was known to be in the area of Rt. 220 in Roanoke County.
WDBJ7.com
Scam: Person impersonating employee of Campbell County Sheriff’s Office
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam involving someone pretending to represent the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they have received reports of people in the Campbell/Lynchburg area receiving a phone call from 434-290-0933. claiming to be command staff member Brandon Epperson, badge 3116. The person claims to be with the civil process division, and asks resident questions about missing court and other law enforcement-related topics.
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
WSLS
Disturbing discovery in Danville Walmart restroom leaves customers concerned
DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are investigating a hidden camera that was found inside of a family restroom at the Walmart on Mount Cross Road in Danville – an invasion of privacy that left many in the community on edge. 10 News received an anonymous tip that said the...
WSET
Roanoke man dies at traffic stop in self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A death at a traffic stop in Roanoke on Monday evening is now being investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. On Sept. 27, 2022, the USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting an ongoing criminal investigation into a fugitive suspect. A passenger in...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke mayor discusses possible criminal justice reform rollback
When Republicans took control of the Virginia House of Delegates last year, several Democrats worried the state would roll back criminal justice reforms enacted after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. But for some prominent Roanoke Democrats, reversing those reforms may be a welcome change. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story:
Virginia police looking for information on owner of hidden camera in Walmart
DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) was notified via media inquiry of a potential hidden camera at a Walmart location on Monday morning. According to the DPD, the media tip about the Walmart located at 515 Mount Cross Road came at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 26. Officials say prior to the […]
WDBJ7.com
Lawmakers’ encounter at event leads to assault charge
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are new developments in a simmering political fight, after one southwest Virginia lawmaker accused another of assault. Del. Marie March (R-Floyd Co.) swore out the warrant alleging misdemeanor assault after an event in Wytheville Saturday night. She said Del. Wren Williams (R-Patrick Co.) hit her with his shoulder as he was leaving the fundraiser for 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith.
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Henry County crashes
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
WSET
Danville's Chief of Police pulls out of running for job in Colorado
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville has seen the fruits of the police department's labor under the leadership of Chief of Police Scott Booth from community policing to a low crime rate, so it isn't shocking that Booth was in the running for the police chief position in Aurora, Colorado.
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 57-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Henry County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. At 8:30 p.m., a 2011 Nissan Altima was heading west on Kings Mountain Road when it crashed at the intersection of Virginia Avenue, authorities say. The driver,...
WSET
Lynchburg Police Department looking for suspect in armed robbery at KWIK STOP: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at KWIK STOP Tuesday night, Police said. This incident happened at 11:50 p.m. on Old Forest Road. Officers said they responded to a report of an armed robbery. A man...
WSET
Trapped passenger rescued from car in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A passenger was trapped in their vehicle Wednesday after it went off the road in Roanoke. The Orange Avenue on-ramp at 581 South was the location of the accident, Roanoke Fire EMS said. Photos show a car stuck between trees with personnel working on retrieval....
WSET
Amherst County Sheriff's Department adds 3 new K-9's to the team
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Department has added a few new faces to the department. Odin, Maverick, and Riko all graduated from their K-9 training program and will be joining K-9 Buck. "It’s a real asset. A good tool for support teams for the police...
WSLS
Man wanted after robbing Lynchburg convenience store at gunpoint, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is wanted after allegedly robbing a Lynchburg KWIK STOP at gunpoint on Tuesday night, according to Lynchburg Police. Around 11:50 p.m., police said they responded to 1905 Old Forest Rd. for a report of an armed robbery. Police said that the man went into...
