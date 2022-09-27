ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ohparent.com

Cincinnati Pumpkin Patch Guide

Nothing says “fall” like a pumpkin. These bright orange gourds are synonymous with fall — and picking your very own from a local pumpkin patch is a requirement!. Check out our 2022 Cincinnati Pumpkin Patch Guide and make your porch a little brighter this fall:. Pumpkins, pumpkins...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Funk All-Stars to play pop-up concert at Employment Opportunity Center

The Dayton Funk All-Stars will perform at a concert hosted by the Montgomery County Workforce Development Services and Levitt Pavilion this weekend. From 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center at 4303 W. Third St. in Dayton is having an open house to showcase the different services it offers. In addition to the open house, there will be live music, line dancing, raffle prizes, food trucks and local vendors.
DAYTON, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Don't miss the Dino and Dragon Stroll coming to Cincinnati this weekend

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to encounter a monstrous dinosaur or dragon? Now is your chance to see life-like creatures up close right here in Cincinnati. Dino and Dragon Stroll – a unique, interactive dinosaur and dragon national touring experience, produced by CV Events, is coming to Cincinnati. The special event will take place at Duke Energy Convention Center on Oct. 1-2.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of wires down on Pape Avenue in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of wires down on Pape Avenue in Hyde Park. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
CINCINNATI, OH
ohparent.com

2022 Trick or Treat / Beggar’s Night Times for Dayton and Miami Valley

Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick or treat time. We are working to bring you all of the Dayton area trick-or-treat/beggar’s night times for...
DAYTON, OH
WCPO

Cincinnati couple waiting to see damage on Florida home after Ian: Things can be replaced, 'life can't'

CINCINNATI — A couple originally from Cincinnati is thinking the worst but trying to stay positive in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Stephen and Karen Petitgout now live in Cape Coral, Florida, but they're waiting out the storm in Ohio. The two said they are already preparing for the majority of their belongings to be damaged or destroyed when they get back home.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Taylor Hale is first Black woman to win 'Big Brother'

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - She is the first Black woman to win a non-celebrity version of "Big Brother". Sheila Gray also hosted the Miss Michigan pageant in 2021 when Taylor Hale was crowned. Sheila talks to Taylor about some other firsts the young woman has accomplished, what she'll do with her winnings and what's next.
MICHIGAN STATE
linknky.com

Five NKY school districts make list of top 25 in Cincinnati area

Niche.com released its top 25 school districts in the Greater Cincinnati Area for 2023, and five Northern Kentucky districts made the list. The rankings are based on an analysis of statistics such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

Former Cincinnatians prepare for path of Hurricane Ian

CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, it’s more than 900 miles from Cincinnati, but it’s hitting much closer to home in ways not measured by distance. “It's funny, I moved here at Christmas time,” said Mike Stacey, who grew up in Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

A special ingredient helps this Cincinnati road suck in pollution

Cincinnati is beginning to see the pollution-reducing effects of a common mineral that has long been used in Europe, Asia and Central America. On a single stretch of Montgomery Road between Cypress Way and Coleridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge, the city of Cincinnati has invested (with the help of an OKI grant) in a titanium dioxide coating designed to suck in car emissions.
CINCINNATI, OH

