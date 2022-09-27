Read full article on original website
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Schools Annual Hearing Screening
Yancey County Schools will be conducting its annual hearing screening during the weeks of October 10th – 28th, 2022. All students in grades 4th and 7th will be screened. All other students will be screened only upon the request of the parent, new referrals to the Exceptional Children’s Program and upon the request of the special education teacher.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey School Board Meeting
The regular monthly meeting of the Yancey County Board of Education was held at Burnsville Elementary School in the gym on Monday, September 19, 2022. Superintendent Kathy Amos reported that the Facilities Team had met with the architects at McMillan Pazdan Smith to discuss plans and timelines for renovations to East Yancey Middle School and South Toe Elementary School. She will continue to bring updates as the process moves forward.
biltmorebeacon.com
Buncombe County native is new school superintendent
Robert “Rob” Jackson is the new superintendent of schools for Buncombe County. Jackson will succeed Tony Baldwin as superintendent, who is retiring after serving over 13 years as superintendent and almost 40 years as an educator in North Carolina. A native of Buncombe County, Jackson grew up and...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
AMY Wellness Foundation Seeking Input
AMY Wellness Foundation (AMYWF) is seeking input from health advocates, nonprofit leaders, and those with lived experience to attend a strategic Regional Convening Meeting to help prioritize AMYWF’s funding priorities for 2023. “AMYWF prides itself on being a community lead Foundation. With everything we do, we aim to create...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
TRACTOR Plans Move To Mitchell County
Mitchell County received good news with Tuesday’s announcement by TRACTOR of their move to the former NAPA building on Hwy 226 in Spruce Pine. After losing their lease in Burnsville, they decided they needed a more permanent home. Beginning November 1st they will begin a 6 month lease -to-own agreement on the property. They are launching a capitol campaign with the hopes of totally purchasing the property by July 31, 2023 before it goes back on the market. They hope to raise $1.1million to secure the property and outfit the building, in order to support and serve the Toe River region in perpetuity.
my40.tv
East Henderson High custodian to retire after unexpected 43 years on the job
EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — Nancy Harris first walked through the doors of East Henderson High School in 1979. The veteran custodian said she never expected to be on the job for more than five years. “After five years, I thought, well a little bit longer because I...
my40.tv
N. Buncombe High student taken into custody after handgun found in vehicle on campus
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Law enforcement searched a student's vehicle parked on campus at North Buncombe High Wednesday, Sept. 28 and found a handgun in the car, school officials said. According to school principal Kevin Yontz, the student was then taken into custody by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. Yontz...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Vaccination of Raccoons To Begin
Mitchell, Madison and Yancey counties are among the Western North Carolina counties that will begin vaccinating wild raccoons on October 6th. Baits containing the oral rabies vaccine for wild raccoons will be aerially distributed to help prevent the spread of rabies. The baits consist of a plastic packet, containing the...
Smoky Mountain News
Reaction to accident is disheartening
It makes me sick to think people would applaud Helping Hands not getting funding from Waynesville after such horrible circumstances occurred. Nicole Kott is an imperfect human just like the rest of us. She made a mistake, a mistake that has changed her life forever. This mistake should not negate all the amazing work she and Helping Hands have done in this community. This organization stepped in when it was most needed and has been incredibly responsible with the funds it’s been tasked with administering thus far.
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Parkway Playhouse Jr. Presents The Wizard of Oz
Parkway Playhouse Junior is excited to present The Wizard of Oz Youth Edition October 27-November 6, 2022!. In this production based on the beloved children’s book by L. Frank Baum that was later adapted into the 1939 film, young Dorothy Gale is swept away in a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz. There, along the yellow brick road, she encounters a host of whimsical creatures as she tries to find her way home. They teach her about friendship, bravery, and what’s most important in life.
WBTV
Concerns looming in High Country as Hurricane Ian approaches
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian barreling its way toward Florida, officials locally are starting early preparations to get ready when it arrives in the Carolinas sometime late this week. What concerns many living in the High Country are the threats of rock or mudslides that could do...
Smoky Mountain News
Five vie for three seats on Haywood Commission
Three incumbents, along with two challengers, are all running for the Haywood County Board of Commissioners this year, and there isn’t enough room for all of them. Voters can select up to three candidates and in doing so will determine whether or not the county continues moving in the same direction or embarks on a different path.
Smoky Mountain News
Canton woman’s lawsuit will test COVID immunity law for health care providers
A Canton woman has filed a lawsuit against the Hospital Corporation of America in which she claims “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence” during the birth of her son led to his suffering a permanent hypoxic brain injury that will allegedly leave him to deal with cerebral palsy and “associated delays and disabilities” for the rest of his life.
my40.tv
Taking no chances after Fred, Haywood residents prepare for impacts from Hurricane Ian
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Preparations are underway should Hurricane Ian track toward Western North Carolina. People in Haywood County are taking extra precautions after large swaths of the area were devastated by flooding caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred last year. BearWaters Brewing Co. in Canton sustained...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Watch out for ‘rainbow fentanyl’
Why isn’t this in local news, especially after confiscation of rainbow fentanyl in Cherokee? Are we to just wait, then warn, after it appears in Buncombe or Haywood — or give the public the warning and scientific facts of the newly popping up lethal drugs, state to state and town by town (avl.mx/prwx)?
ourstate.com
From Ranch to Retreat in Burnsville
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Way...
my40.tv
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane Ian continues barreling toward the U.S., it's expected to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas by the end of the week. Because of that, many events scheduled for this weekend in Western North Carolina are now being canceled. One big one is the...
WLOS.com
Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 714 pm EDT, Sep 25t
Ashe NC-Watauga NC- 714 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 745 PM EDT…. At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Peoria, or near Beech Mountain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size...
