Yancey County, NC

Yancey County Schools Annual Hearing Screening

Yancey County Schools will be conducting its annual hearing screening during the weeks of October 10th – 28th, 2022. All students in grades 4th and 7th will be screened. All other students will be screened only upon the request of the parent, new referrals to the Exceptional Children’s Program and upon the request of the special education teacher.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
Yancey School Board Meeting

The regular monthly meeting of the Yancey County Board of Education was held at Burnsville Elementary School in the gym on Monday, September 19, 2022. Superintendent Kathy Amos reported that the Facilities Team had met with the architects at McMillan Pazdan Smith to discuss plans and timelines for renovations to East Yancey Middle School and South Toe Elementary School. She will continue to bring updates as the process moves forward.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
Buncombe County native is new school superintendent

Robert “Rob” Jackson is the new superintendent of schools for Buncombe County. Jackson will succeed Tony Baldwin as superintendent, who is retiring after serving over 13 years as superintendent and almost 40 years as an educator in North Carolina. A native of Buncombe County, Jackson grew up and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
AMY Wellness Foundation Seeking Input

AMY Wellness Foundation (AMYWF) is seeking input from health advocates, nonprofit leaders, and those with lived experience to attend a strategic Regional Convening Meeting to help prioritize AMYWF’s funding priorities for 2023. “AMYWF prides itself on being a community lead Foundation. With everything we do, we aim to create...
SPRUCE PINE, NC
Yancey County, NC
TRACTOR Plans Move To Mitchell County

Mitchell County received good news with Tuesday’s announcement by TRACTOR of their move to the former NAPA building on Hwy 226 in Spruce Pine. After losing their lease in Burnsville, they decided they needed a more permanent home. Beginning November 1st they will begin a 6 month lease -to-own agreement on the property. They are launching a capitol campaign with the hopes of totally purchasing the property by July 31, 2023 before it goes back on the market. They hope to raise $1.1million to secure the property and outfit the building, in order to support and serve the Toe River region in perpetuity.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
Vaccination of Raccoons To Begin

Mitchell, Madison and Yancey counties are among the Western North Carolina counties that will begin vaccinating wild raccoons on October 6th. Baits containing the oral rabies vaccine for wild raccoons will be aerially distributed to help prevent the spread of rabies. The baits consist of a plastic packet, containing the...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Reaction to accident is disheartening

It makes me sick to think people would applaud Helping Hands not getting funding from Waynesville after such horrible circumstances occurred. Nicole Kott is an imperfect human just like the rest of us. She made a mistake, a mistake that has changed her life forever. This mistake should not negate all the amazing work she and Helping Hands have done in this community. This organization stepped in when it was most needed and has been incredibly responsible with the funds it’s been tasked with administering thus far.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Parkway Playhouse Jr. Presents The Wizard of Oz

Parkway Playhouse Junior is excited to present The Wizard of Oz Youth Edition October 27-November 6, 2022!. In this production based on the beloved children’s book by L. Frank Baum that was later adapted into the 1939 film, young Dorothy Gale is swept away in a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz. There, along the yellow brick road, she encounters a host of whimsical creatures as she tries to find her way home. They teach her about friendship, bravery, and what’s most important in life.
BURNSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Concerns looming in High Country as Hurricane Ian approaches

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian barreling its way toward Florida, officials locally are starting early preparations to get ready when it arrives in the Carolinas sometime late this week. What concerns many living in the High Country are the threats of rock or mudslides that could do...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Five vie for three seats on Haywood Commission

Three incumbents, along with two challengers, are all running for the Haywood County Board of Commissioners this year, and there isn’t enough room for all of them. Voters can select up to three candidates and in doing so will determine whether or not the county continues moving in the same direction or embarks on a different path.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Canton woman’s lawsuit will test COVID immunity law for health care providers

A Canton woman has filed a lawsuit against the Hospital Corporation of America in which she claims “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence” during the birth of her son led to his suffering a permanent hypoxic brain injury that will allegedly leave him to deal with cerebral palsy and “associated delays and disabilities” for the rest of his life.
CANTON, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Watch out for ‘rainbow fentanyl’

Why isn’t this in local news, especially after confiscation of rainbow fentanyl in Cherokee? Are we to just wait, then warn, after it appears in Buncombe or Haywood — or give the public the warning and scientific facts of the newly popping up lethal drugs, state to state and town by town (avl.mx/prwx)?
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
ourstate.com

From Ranch to Retreat in Burnsville

Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Way...
BURNSVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
ASHEVILLE, NC

