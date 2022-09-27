ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Russell Wilson Is Getting Roasted On Social Media

Despite the Denver Broncos starting their season 2-1, they have played bad football all season. The Broncos’ offense looks terrible through three games and is averaging 14.3 points per game. Luckily for Denver, their defense has played well and allowed them to win two games. But, quarterback Russell Wilson,...
Are The 49ers In Trouble With Jimmy Garoppolo?

The San Francisco 49ers thought Trey Lance would be the quarterback that would lead them through this season. But, after Lance was lost for the season with an ankle injury in Week 2, Jimmy Garoppolo finds himself in a familiar position. Garoppolo is now tasked with leading the 49ers’ offense...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on viral Jimmy Garoppolo clip: “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said”

Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
Raiders to Face QB Russell Wilson For Just the Third Time Ever

Pro-Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson will be seeing much more of the Las Vegas Raiders than he has in the past. His matchup with the Silver and Black this Sunday will be just his third-ever meeting with the franchise. The battles, while previously uncommon, date all the way back to 2014,...
How Much do the 49ers Miss Mike McDaniel?

Something is missing from the 49ers offense. Through three games, it's terrible despite having some of the best playmakers in the league, plus a supposed offensive guru in Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers rank 24th out of 32 teams in yards gained and 28th in points scored. Weird, considering last season they ranked 7th in yards and 13th in points.
Staley: Shanahan going through transition without McDaniel

The downside of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s talent for putting together good staffs is the inevitable losses that occur. Mike McDaniel worked alongside Shanahan during stints with Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta before five seasons together with the 49ers. McDaniel rose to the level of 49ers offensive coordinator under...
