Honey cake and the related ginger cake have been favourite Jewish cakes since the early Middle Ages in Germany. Although the earliest recorded German recipe for lebkuchen (honey-sweetened gingerbread) is from the 16th century, there are much earlier mentions in Jewish records – some as early as the 12th century, when it was the custom for young boys attending heder (Jewish school) to bring a piece of honey cake on the first day. In eastern Europe, they became Jewish festive cakes and were eaten at all joyful celebrations, such as betrothals and weddings. Honey cake is the traditional cake of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, symbolising the hope that it will be sweet, and also of Purim.

