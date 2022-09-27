ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP gives six thumbs down to Arlington bond package

“No,” “no,” “no,” “no,” “no.” And for good measure, one more “no,” too. The Arlington County Republican Committee on Sept. 27 voted to oppose the six county bond referendums, totaling approximately a half-billion-with-a-b dollars, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
For owner Amir Mostafavi, South Block coming to McLean brings life “full circle”

Mostafavi is now 47, the same age as his dad when he opened Box Office Video in Langley Shopping Center — only 2 miles from the site of the new South Block. “Me having that same experience at the same time in my life and opening in the same place where he opened it, it’s just kinda…” he said, trailing off and clearly emotional about the thought. “My dad lives in Vienna now and owns a Persian restaurant there. That’s kind of his retirement.”
First Ever Ombuds Hired by Loudoun County Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools announced it has hired Carey Williams as the division’s first ever ombuds. Williams will serve as the designated neutral resource for students, families, employees and community members. As ombuds, she will “advocate for fairness, equity and consistency to assist in the resolution of education, student...
D.C. schools are losing educators. Teachers have solutions

The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
Dysfunction and Internal Turmoil Reign As DCHA Increases Rent Ceiling

Toward the end of the D.C. Housing Authority board’s meeting before the meeting (known as the “Brown Bag” session) on Sept. 14, Vice Chair Kenneth Council could sense that several of his fellow commissioners were uncomfortable moving forward with a request from Executive Director Brenda Donald, so he suggested they table the discussion until next month.
Breakfast links: New affordable housing opens in Alexandria

The development serves households with 30% to 60% of the area median income. The housing development is on an underused church parking lot. The church’s pastor, Rev Juli Wilson-Black, noted that the church first began considering redeveloping in 2016 to align with its social justice mission. (Emily Leayman / Patch)
Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar

Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
Capital One Provides $94 Million in Debt, Equity and Forward Agency Financing for Washington, DC, Affordable Housing Community

Capital One announced that it has supplied a comprehensive funding package to Foulger-Pratt, a Maryland based real estate investment and development firm, for construction of Paxton, a 148-unit affordable housing community being built in the Kingman Park neighborhood of Washington, DC, NE. The deal was led by Ed Delany, senior director and senior capital officer of Community Finance for the Mid Atlantic at Capital One and Rossana Bouchaya, senior vice president of Agency Finance at Capital One.
Heritage Walkout Protests Proposed Restrictions on Transgender Students

At 2 pm on Tuesday September 27th, students at Heritage High School walked out of class in a peaceful protest against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s recently proposed bill concerning school policies for transgender students. Across Virginia dozens of schools voiced their support, including campuses in Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, and Arlington counties. The Pride Liberation Project, a student-led group based in Virginia that advocates for LGBTQ rights for young people organized many of the walkouts.
