Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Washington City Paper
D.C. Could Soon Allow a Flood of Foreclosures, Even Though It Still Has Federal Relief Cash to Hand Out
Theoretically, D.C. wants to keep longtime Black residents in their homes and ward off the lingering financial consequences of the pandemic. Mayor Muriel Bowser even set up a special “strike force” with such a goal in mind, championing it as a hybrid public-private effort to preserve and expand Black homeownership in the city.
alxnow.com
Police Chief: There are ‘crews’ of violent kids within Alexandria City Public Schools
Alexandria City Public Schools is has a “crew” problem — organized groups of kids that are participating in criminal behavior, according to Police Chief Don Hayes. If the description sounds like a gang, there’s not much difference. Hayes says that the school system is also dealing with gang activity.
sungazette.news
GOP gives six thumbs down to Arlington bond package
“No,” “no,” “no,” “no,” “no.” And for good measure, one more “no,” too. The Arlington County Republican Committee on Sept. 27 voted to oppose the six county bond referendums, totaling approximately a half-billion-with-a-b dollars, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Transgender teacher, Prince George's County school board settle lawsuit
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A transgender teacher who said she was harassed by students, parents and colleagues has settled a lawsuit with a Maryland school district with an agreement that includes policy changes and training. Attorneys for Jennifer Eller said the settlement reached Monday with the Prince George's County...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
WUSA
New DC housing director answers to filthy, dangerous conditions inside some public housing units
WASHINGTON — When WUSA9 showed up to Potomac Gardens on Capitol Hill to report on a story at the public housing development in the Spring, residents were quick to point out multiple dangerous and unsanitary conditions including mold, bugs, rodents and padlocks on gates that the DC Fire Department later deemed a fire hazard.
Undocumented Residents Could Vote In Local D.C. Elections Under Bill Advanced By Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee unanimously approved a bill to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections on Tuesday, with an amendment clarifying this would include undocumented residents in addition to those with legal permanent residency, along with two other potentially significant bills. In the same session, the Committee on the...
tysonsreporter.com
For owner Amir Mostafavi, South Block coming to McLean brings life “full circle”
Mostafavi is now 47, the same age as his dad when he opened Box Office Video in Langley Shopping Center — only 2 miles from the site of the new South Block. “Me having that same experience at the same time in my life and opening in the same place where he opened it, it’s just kinda…” he said, trailing off and clearly emotional about the thought. “My dad lives in Vienna now and owns a Persian restaurant there. That’s kind of his retirement.”
WJLA
Teacher Shortage: How Fairfax Co. is extending its recruitment efforts to Puerto Rico
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Leslian Luna worked as a teacher for nearly 20 years in Puerto Rico and is now employed at Laurel Ridge Elementary in Fairfax County, Va. "They're going good. I think the students, they improved a lot," Luna told 7News. The third-grade Spanish immersion teacher left...
loudounnow.com
First Ever Ombuds Hired by Loudoun County Public Schools
Loudoun County Public Schools announced it has hired Carey Williams as the division’s first ever ombuds. Williams will serve as the designated neutral resource for students, families, employees and community members. As ombuds, she will “advocate for fairness, equity and consistency to assist in the resolution of education, student...
WAMU
D.C. schools are losing educators. Teachers have solutions
The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
Washington City Paper
Dysfunction and Internal Turmoil Reign As DCHA Increases Rent Ceiling
Toward the end of the D.C. Housing Authority board’s meeting before the meeting (known as the “Brown Bag” session) on Sept. 14, Vice Chair Kenneth Council could sense that several of his fellow commissioners were uncomfortable moving forward with a request from Executive Director Brenda Donald, so he suggested they table the discussion until next month.
Virginia students at dozens of schools plan walkouts in response to Youngkin's transgender policy changes
VIRGINIA, USA — Students at nearly 100 schools across Virginia are planning to walk out of class Tuesday in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. The student-run Pride Liberation Project is organizing the walk-outs on Tuesday. A...
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: New affordable housing opens in Alexandria
The development serves households with 30% to 60% of the area median income. The housing development is on an underused church parking lot. The church’s pastor, Rev Juli Wilson-Black, noted that the church first began considering redeveloping in 2016 to align with its social justice mission. (Emily Leayman / Patch)
mocoshow.com
Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar
Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
'He wants to hurt us' | 1,000s of Virginia students walk out to protest Gov. Youngkin transgender plan
MCLEAN, Va. — Thousands of students at nearly 100 high schools across Virginia walked out of class Tuesday to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin's plan to reverse policies designed to protect transgender students. Chanting and holding handmade signs reading "Outing Students is Dangerous" and "I'm Straight and this Hurts Me,"...
wmar2news
Governor Hogan announces nearly $32 million in affordable rental housing awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The funding will is for for the 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. “During our administration, the...
rew-online.com
Capital One Provides $94 Million in Debt, Equity and Forward Agency Financing for Washington, DC, Affordable Housing Community
Capital One announced that it has supplied a comprehensive funding package to Foulger-Pratt, a Maryland based real estate investment and development firm, for construction of Paxton, a 148-unit affordable housing community being built in the Kingman Park neighborhood of Washington, DC, NE. The deal was led by Ed Delany, senior director and senior capital officer of Community Finance for the Mid Atlantic at Capital One and Rossana Bouchaya, senior vice president of Agency Finance at Capital One.
arlnow.com
Police staffing shortage leads Arlington high schools to limit attendance at games
High school football season is in play, but this year, fewer students in Arlington Public Schools will be in the stands cheering on their friends. That is because Arlington County Police Department does not have enough officers to staff events, police spokeswoman Ashley Savage tells ARLnow. Only students who attend...
hhspawprint.org
Heritage Walkout Protests Proposed Restrictions on Transgender Students
At 2 pm on Tuesday September 27th, students at Heritage High School walked out of class in a peaceful protest against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s recently proposed bill concerning school policies for transgender students. Across Virginia dozens of schools voiced their support, including campuses in Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, and Arlington counties. The Pride Liberation Project, a student-led group based in Virginia that advocates for LGBTQ rights for young people organized many of the walkouts.
