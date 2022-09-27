ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City crews head south to help with Hurricane Ian response

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dz2P7_0iCMCAF300

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews from the Kansas City area are already heading south to help Florida recover from destruction after Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

Evergy said 500 contractors are driving to the Gulf Coast to help repair any transponders, power lines, or additional energy infrastructure that is damaged by the storm.

Members of the Independence Power & Light Department are also heading south to help. The extent of the time they will be on the Gulf Coast to help restore power will be determined by the amount of damage.

Energy crews aren’t the only teams from the Kansas City metro standing by to help victims of Hurricane Ian .

Ahead of Chiefs, Bucs relocating due to Hurricane Ian

Operation BBQ Relief packed up already over the weekend. The group currently has equipment staged in nearby states. It also prepared its warehouse in Tampa.

“Those larger semi rigs have already rolled out, and we’re prepositioning those outside of Atlanta, so we have them in striking distance so we can move in, but far enough away that we will not be in harms way,” Stan Hays, Operation BBQ Relief Co-Founder, said in a Facebook post earlier this week.

After the storm moves through Florida, the organization will relocate to some of the hardest-hit areas to feed thousands of victims. The group is also accepting monetary donations to help feed victims.

Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains

In addition to food and smokers, the organization has a new shower and bath house that contains four showers and four restrooms. The trailer also has four washer and dryer units. Operation BBQ Relief said the facilities will mainly be used for staff and volunteers but does plan to open the trailer to hurricane victims as needed.

A Disaster Response Team from Lenexa-based Heart to Heart International is focused on helping Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Fiona’s wrath. The organization is also monitoring Hurricane Ian and contacting partners in the anticipated areas of impact.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Atlanta, MO
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
CJ Coombs

It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do

Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC set for its coolest temperatures since May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool nights. KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Heading South#Gulf Coast#Power Lines#Disaster Response#Hurricane Ian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
kshb.com

Chiefs fans make alternate plans ahead of Hurricane Ian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Category 3 Hurricane Ian is headed for Florida’s western coast, putting the Chief’s Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in jeopardy. Fans in the Kansas City area with plans to travel to the sunshine state are debating weathering the storm, with the safety of Floridians top of mind.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy