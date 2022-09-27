Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Roads Closed Around Orlando International Airport Due to Flooding, Operations Expected to Resume Tomorrow
Commercial flight operations remain halted today at Orlando International Airport due to Hurricane Ian, now Tropical Storm Ian. The airport shared on Twitter that a damage assessment is taking place and all roads leading into the airport are closed due to flooding. Commercial operations are expected to resume sometime on...
floridapolitics.com
Orlando International Airport ceases commercial operations until Hurricane Ian passes
The facilities likely will not reopen to the public until Friday. Officials at Orlando International Airport are ceasing all commercial operations for the duration of Hurricane Ian. Initially, officials had told all nonessential employees to plan to go home at noon on Wednesday. But as conditions worsened in Central Florida...
click orlando
WATCH: Heavy rain, wind rage near Orlando International Airport
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Videos taken in Orange County near Orlando International Airport shows the impact of Hurricane Ian on Central Florida after the storm made landfall earlier Wednesday in the southwest portion of the state. News 6 viewer Julia recorded video from a window on the second floor...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport, Sanford Orlando Airport, Tampa Airport closing due to Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Flight have been canceled and airports are closing their commercial operations ahead of Hurrican Ian, including Orlando International Airport, Sanford Orlando International Airport, and Tampa International Airport. St. Pete-Clearwater International, near Tampa, said it would suspend its operations at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Sanford Orlando International Airport...
allears.net
“Life-Threatening Floods” Warned for Central Florida, Including Disney World and Universal Orlando
As Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida, we’ve been watching the effects of the storm and monitoring the weather warnings. Yesterday, there were tornado watches and tornado warnings as the hurricane approached, but now that the storm has arrived in the area, there’s another big problem — flooding. The latest weather reports are showing high risks of flash floods.
Florida’s Turnpike shut down in Orange County due to ‘significant flooding’ from Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Florida’s Turnpike is shut down Thursday in both directions in Orange County. Troopers said they shut down both directions of the highway from mile markers 254 through 267 near the Millenia area. The highway was shut down due to...
click orlando
VIDEO: Troopers remove tree blown onto I-4 between Maitland, Altamonte Springs
ORLANDO, Fla. – While Seminole County has not enacted an official curfew, law enforcement officials are warning drivers to stay off the road as Hurricane Ian moves north and Central Florida feels its impact. Video shows Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Orlando working to remove a tree that blew...
allears.net
Orlando Airport Gives Update on Closure Due to Hurricane Ian
Today, the Orlando Airport shared an update on its closure, which began at 10:30AM on September 28th. Currently, there are no scheduled flights leaving Orlando Airport on September 29th. Operations at the Orlando Airport are expected to resume on Friday, September 30th. If you want to learn more about how...
fox35orlando.com
Ambulance trapped in severely flooded streets near downtown Orlando during Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - An ambulance got trapped in extremely flooded streets in the SoDo District of Orlando early Thursday morning as Hurricane Ian lashed the area with downpours and high wind gusts. The system downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday morning. FOX 35's Dave Puglisi was driving in the...
floridapolitics.com
Disney parks begins phased reopening Friday after Hurricane Ian
Disney plans to announce operating hours later Thursday. Walt Disney World Resort will begin a phased reopening Friday after enduring Hurricane Ian this week. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning as it roared across Central Florida, dumping record amounts of rain on the Orlando area. With the cyclone over the Atlantic Ocean, Disney hopes to return operations to normal.
wmfe.org
Rescues are underway in Kissimmee after ‘catastrophic flooding’ from Hurricane Ian
Kissimmee is experiencing “catastrophic flooding” from Hurricane Ian. Rescues were underway Thursday morning, and City Manager Mike Steigerwald urged residents elsewhere in the city to stay off the streets, avoid downed power lines and let first-responders do their work. He said residents in flooded homes or other buildings...
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Eye of Cat. 4 storm making landfall near Sanibel, Captiva islands
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday morning. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida just after noon on Wednesday and is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. >>> DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APPS TO...
westorlandonews.com
Here Comes Hurricane Ian: Orange County Information & Preparation
With Hurricane Ian ready to impact Orange County and all of Florida, local preparations have been under way around Orlando ahead of the storm and important information is available. The theme parks are shuttered, Orlando International Airport is closed, and Central Florida is in a weather lockdown. All of the...
WESH
Hurricane Ian brings flooding, strong winds to Lake Eola
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought flooding to many areas of Florida, and Lake Eola was among the areas impacted. At Lake Eola, there were strong winds and tree branches scattered across the sidewalk along with flooded waters.
click orlando
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
click orlando
News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
fox35orlando.com
Torrential rain floods Orlando street
Hurricane Ian has caused massive flooding to several parts of Central Florida. Antonio Iraheta took this video of his street at Rio Grande Ave and S Texas Ave. in Orlando.
wmfe.org
Mayor Demings says Orange County will start to experience impacts of Ian at 2 pm
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings updated residents early Wednesday about the projected track of Hurricane Ian and possible impacts to the area. Here’s what he said we can expect in the next 24 hours. “From all predictive models, it looks like the storm is going to come right over...
