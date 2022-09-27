ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

WATCH: Heavy rain, wind rage near Orlando International Airport

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Videos taken in Orange County near Orlando International Airport shows the impact of Hurricane Ian on Central Florida after the storm made landfall earlier Wednesday in the southwest portion of the state. News 6 viewer Julia recorded video from a window on the second floor...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando International Airport, Sanford Orlando Airport, Tampa Airport closing due to Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Flight have been canceled and airports are closing their commercial operations ahead of Hurrican Ian, including Orlando International Airport, Sanford Orlando International Airport, and Tampa International Airport. St. Pete-Clearwater International, near Tampa, said it would suspend its operations at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Sanford Orlando International Airport...
TAMPA, FL
allears.net

“Life-Threatening Floods” Warned for Central Florida, Including Disney World and Universal Orlando

As Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida, we’ve been watching the effects of the storm and monitoring the weather warnings. Yesterday, there were tornado watches and tornado warnings as the hurricane approached, but now that the storm has arrived in the area, there’s another big problem — flooding. The latest weather reports are showing high risks of flash floods.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Orlando Airport Gives Update on Closure Due to Hurricane Ian

Today, the Orlando Airport shared an update on its closure, which began at 10:30AM on September 28th. Currently, there are no scheduled flights leaving Orlando Airport on September 29th. Operations at the Orlando Airport are expected to resume on Friday, September 30th. If you want to learn more about how...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Disney parks begins phased reopening Friday after Hurricane Ian

Disney plans to announce operating hours later Thursday. Walt Disney World Resort will begin a phased reopening Friday after enduring Hurricane Ian this week. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning as it roared across Central Florida, dumping record amounts of rain on the Orlando area. With the cyclone over the Atlantic Ocean, Disney hopes to return operations to normal.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Here Comes Hurricane Ian: Orange County Information & Preparation

With Hurricane Ian ready to impact Orange County and all of Florida, local preparations have been under way around Orlando ahead of the storm and important information is available. The theme parks are shuttered, Orlando International Airport is closed, and Central Florida is in a weather lockdown. All of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Torrential rain floods Orlando street

Hurricane Ian has caused massive flooding to several parts of Central Florida. Antonio Iraheta took this video of his street at Rio Grande Ave and S Texas Ave. in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL

