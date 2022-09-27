Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Knights of Columbus awards area law enforcement officers of the year
The Knights of Columbus honored three area law enforcement officers during the annual awards ceremony. The law enforcement officers of the year were: Sam Schexnaydre (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office), Lee Stromberg (Gonzales Police Department), and Jeffrey Bennett (Louisiana State Police). Retired East Baton Rouge Parish Chief Jeff LeDuff served as...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales Police Officer Lee Stromberg honored as Knights of Columbus officer of the year
The City of Gonzales was proud to honor police officer Lee Stromberg as law enforcement officer of the year during the annual Knights of Columbus banquet. Retired East Baton Rouge Parish Chief Jeff LeDuff served as the guest speaker for the event. Gonzales officials congratulating Stromberg included Police Chief Sherman...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council inducts 2022 class
Donaldsonville city officials held an induction ceremony Sept. 27 for the 2022-23 Mayor's Youth Advisory Council. Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, State Rep. Ken Brass, Lowery Middle School Principal Michael Hilton, and the members of the city council welcomed the new class, which consists of high school students from both Donaldsonville High School and Ascension Catholic High School.
brproud.com
3 La. sheriff’s offices granted money from US Dept. of Justice
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over $250,000 in grant money was given to three Louisiana sheriff’s offices by The United State Department of Justice. In total, $253,191 was given to Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO). The department of justice says the money will be used to support activities that help prevent and control crime based on each agency’s needs and conditions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Fugitive shot to death after search led federal marshals to EBR neighborhood
BAKER - A fugitive was reportedly shot to death by law enforcement after U.S. marshals tracked them to a neighborhood near the Baker city limits early Thursday morning. Officials confirmed U.S. Marshals were involved in the situation that unfolded on Wisdom Drive, which runs through a neighborhood off Old Baker-Zachary Road. Officials said the suspect, 51-year-old David Jones, was killed and that the shooting involved the federal Fugitive Task Force.
Family receives widespread support since murder of Allie Rice
Since LSU student Allie Rice was killed inside her car on September 16, her aunt and godmother Susie Rice said family members have received an overwhelming amount of support.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating burglary at Donaldsonville storage business
Ascension Parish detectives are investigating a burglary at a storage business in Donaldsonville. Video surveillance footage captured a subject suspected of illegally entering multiple storage units, according to a news release. Anyone with information that could assist detectives can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by...
L'Observateur
Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment
BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Man charged in Baton Rouge policeman killing is mentally competent to stand trial, judge says
An accused cop killer battling capital murder charges in the shooting death of a Baton Rouge police officer and another man has been deemed mentally competent by two doctors. State District Judge Raymond Bigelow agreed with their reports and declared Ronnie Dewayne Kato Jr. fit to stand trial in the April 2020 slayings of police Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. and Curtis Richardson, the stepfather of Kato's girlfriend.
NOLA.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
pelicanpostonline.com
Eight elective positions on Ascension Parish ballots (November 8)
Election Day November 8, six weeks from today, when Ascension voters will cast ballots in three Congressional races along with five other elective positions. Incumbent Senator John Kennedy-(R), pushed to a runoff in 2016 in route to a resounding victory (61% of the vote statewide) over Foster Campbell, did exceedingly well in Ascension. Kennedy garnered 67% of all Ascension votes in the December 10 runoff after tallying 34% in a crowded general election field. This go around the incumbent faces a dozen challengers, including two Democrats (Gary Chambers and Luke Mixon) with something of a following.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L'Observateur
Denham Springs Woman Pleads Guilty to Making and Subscribing False Tax Returns
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that Lakeisha Grayer, age 41, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles to making and subscribing false tax returns. According to admissions made during her plea, Grayer owned and operated a tax preparation business, Genesis Tax...
theadvocate.com
Ascension councilman took taxpayer-funded trip while owing parish money, missing meetings
Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron took a taxpayer-funded trip to a county government conference in Colorado this summer while he owed parish government nearly $10,000 and has been missing council meetings at a high clip, parish expense and attendance records show. The trip to the National Association of Counties meeting...
Lawsuit: Black employee at Louisiana furniture store was called a racial slur, fired after reporting it
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge furniture store is being accused of violating federal law when a Black employee was called a racial slur and then fired for reporting it. According to the lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a white account manager at Affordable Home Furnishings’ Florida Boulevard […]
L'Observateur
Former CEO of Health Clinic Convicted of Louisiana Medicaid Fraud
A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. (St. Gabriel), a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses – provided that such services were medically necessary – among other requirements.
WDSU
City attorney rules that Mayor Cantrell is considered an employee of the city, travel policy pertains
NEW ORLEANS — The city attorney has ruled that all elected officials, including the mayor, are deemed as city employees, and a policy of travel pertains. The policy says all employees cannot upgrade their flights to first class, even though Mayor Cantrell has admitted to doing so. If employees...
Longtime New Orleans pastor charged with money laundering
According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr.Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering.
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
brproud.com
Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
Comments / 0