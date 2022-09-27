ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Knights of Columbus awards area law enforcement officers of the year

The Knights of Columbus honored three area law enforcement officers during the annual awards ceremony. The law enforcement officers of the year were: Sam Schexnaydre (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office), Lee Stromberg (Gonzales Police Department), and Jeffrey Bennett (Louisiana State Police). Retired East Baton Rouge Parish Chief Jeff LeDuff served as...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council inducts 2022 class

Donaldsonville city officials held an induction ceremony Sept. 27 for the 2022-23 Mayor's Youth Advisory Council. Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, State Rep. Ken Brass, Lowery Middle School Principal Michael Hilton, and the members of the city council welcomed the new class, which consists of high school students from both Donaldsonville High School and Ascension Catholic High School.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

3 La. sheriff’s offices granted money from US Dept. of Justice

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over $250,000 in grant money was given to three Louisiana sheriff’s offices by The United State Department of Justice. In total, $253,191 was given to Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO). The department of justice says the money will be used to support activities that help prevent and control crime based on each agency’s needs and conditions.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Fugitive shot to death after search led federal marshals to EBR neighborhood

BAKER - A fugitive was reportedly shot to death by law enforcement after U.S. marshals tracked them to a neighborhood near the Baker city limits early Thursday morning. Officials confirmed U.S. Marshals were involved in the situation that unfolded on Wisdom Drive, which runs through a neighborhood off Old Baker-Zachary Road. Officials said the suspect, 51-year-old David Jones, was killed and that the shooting involved the federal Fugitive Task Force.
BAKER, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish detectives investigating burglary at Donaldsonville storage business

Ascension Parish detectives are investigating a burglary at a storage business in Donaldsonville. Video surveillance footage captured a subject suspected of illegally entering multiple storage units, according to a news release. Anyone with information that could assist detectives can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment

BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man charged in Baton Rouge policeman killing is mentally competent to stand trial, judge says

An accused cop killer battling capital murder charges in the shooting death of a Baton Rouge police officer and another man has been deemed mentally competent by two doctors. State District Judge Raymond Bigelow agreed with their reports and declared Ronnie Dewayne Kato Jr. fit to stand trial in the April 2020 slayings of police Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. and Curtis Richardson, the stepfather of Kato's girlfriend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
pelicanpostonline.com

Eight elective positions on Ascension Parish ballots (November 8)

Election Day November 8, six weeks from today, when Ascension voters will cast ballots in three Congressional races along with five other elective positions. Incumbent Senator John Kennedy-(R), pushed to a runoff in 2016 in route to a resounding victory (61% of the vote statewide) over Foster Campbell, did exceedingly well in Ascension. Kennedy garnered 67% of all Ascension votes in the December 10 runoff after tallying 34% in a crowded general election field. This go around the incumbent faces a dozen challengers, including two Democrats (Gary Chambers and Luke Mixon) with something of a following.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Former CEO of Health Clinic Convicted of Louisiana Medicaid Fraud

A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. (St. Gabriel), a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses – provided that such services were medically necessary – among other requirements.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

