Young Girls Armed With Baseball Bats Break Into Anne Arundel County Home, Beat Residents

Anne Arundel County Police Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department (Facebook)

One woman has been arrested after she and three young girls broke into a home in Anne Arundel County and beat the residents with baseball bats, authorities say.

Detectives say the armed group entered the home on the 200 block of Hilltop Road around 1:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, and attacked the residents, leaving them with minor injuries, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The victims told officers that they had an ongoing issue with the group of girls, and that they knew each other. The adult female was subsequently charged.

The three 14-year-old girls have not yet been charged.

This case is ongoing and anyone with any additional information is asked to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

