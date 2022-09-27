ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Young Girls Armed With Baseball Bats Break Into Anne Arundel County Home, Beat Residents

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago
Anne Arundel County Police Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department (Facebook)

One woman has been arrested after she and three young girls broke into a home in Anne Arundel County and beat the residents with baseball bats, authorities say.

Detectives say the armed group entered the home on the 200 block of Hilltop Road around 1:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, and attacked the residents, leaving them with minor injuries, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The victims told officers that they had an ongoing issue with the group of girls, and that they knew each other. The adult female was subsequently charged.

The three 14-year-old girls have not yet been charged.

This case is ongoing and anyone with any additional information is asked to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

MikeK1
2d ago

an adult takes them to the house so she should be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and all of the girls should be charged with assault and battery. I don't understand what's going on with youth in this country so many violent juveniles.yes no parental oversight is a huge issue.

♡ Pamela ♡
2d ago

Why in hell don't they charge these young folks? They want to act like adults and do the crime, they should be charged as an adult and do time!

Dave Owen
1d ago

Send the adult to prison. Send the kids into the JV court, then place them into foster care. Mom has show she is a Bad parent

Anne Arundel County, MD
