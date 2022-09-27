ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Man charged after allegedly threatening tow truck driver with gun

MANCHESTER, NH – A man was charged with criminal threatening after he allegedly threatened a tow truck driver with a gun. On September 28, 2022, Manchester Police responded to 100 West Clarke St. for a report of a man who allegedly threatened a tow truck driver with a gun.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting

ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
ALSTEAD, NH
City
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
liveboston617.org

Who is Alberto Polanco – Repeat Offender, Known Gang Member and the Man Charged in the Attempted Murder of a Boston Police Officer

On Monday, September 26th, Boston Police came under attack after a 20-year-old Roxbury man fired multiple rounds into and at an unmarked Boston Police vehicle in the area of 43 Waumbeck Street in Roxbury. According to a copy of the Police report we were able to obtain, the incident was captured on numerous surveillance cameras, and at least ten different officers were able to positively identify the shooter as Alberto Polanco, a well known member of the H-Block street gang. That is where the story only just begins.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigate shooting in Roslindale that left one person wounded

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm. Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.
BOSTON, MA
Milford Cabinet

Man killed in motorcycle accident in Bedford

BEDFORD – Bedford Fire, EMS and New Hampshire State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at F.E. Everett Turnpike Exit 13 southbound offramp Wednesday. Responders were advised that a single motorcycle had left the roadway, and bystanders were doing CPR on an unresponsive man just after 7 p.m.
BEDFORD, NH
WCVB

Accused Boston serial rapist out on $200k bail

BOSTON — The former State Street executive charged with raping four women — three of them teenagers — between 2003 and 2006, walked out of Boston Municipal Court today after posting $200,000 bail. Ivan Cheung's exit, captured exclusively by 5 Investigates' cameras, comes after he pleaded not...
BOSTON, MA
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard

EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
EVERETT, MA
NECN

Motorcyclist Killed in Everett Turnpike Crash in Bedford, NH

A man was killed Wednesday night after crashing his motorcycle on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford, New Hampshire, state police announced. The fatal crash happened on Route 3 southbound, at the Exit 13 off-ramp, state police said on Twitter. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a 2002 Harley Davidson...
BEDFORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

1 dead in Hooksett after fire at mobile home park

HOOKSETT, NH – One person is dead after a fire at a mobile home park off Mammoth Road late Tuesday. New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Hooksett Fire Chief Steven Colburn and Hooksett Police Chief Janet Bouchard announce that the Hooksett Fire Department was called to 1 Skyline Ave. in Hooksett on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., for a report of smoke in the building.
HOOKSETT, NH
I-95 FM

Maine Police Seek 2 Suspects For a Possible Road Rage Incident

Maine State Police are investigating after a driver was allegedly assaulted by two people in a possible road rage incident in Alfred. Officials say it happened at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford Roads in that town. Two people, a man and woman, got out of their black SUV and allegedly punched the driver of a white Dodge Ram in the face several times. After they stopped hitting him, they allegedly sprayed the victim with Mace before leaving the scene. The black SUV continued on Route 202 toward Sanford. There's no word on how badly the victim was hurt.
ALFRED, ME

