The Troy Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire on Sept. 27 on Washington Street. According to a release from the Troy FD, the Pike County Communications District received a call at 7:16 p.m. for a residential structure fire located in the 500 block of Washington Street. Troy FD arrived on location within four minutes of receiving the call and firefighters witnessed heavy smoke and flames visible coming from a single-story residence, according to the release.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO