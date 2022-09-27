Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Chase ends on Terminal Road in Montgomery, suspect arrested
Montgomery police say a suspect is in custody following a chase earlier Wednesday. Police say just after 1:00 p.m., officers with the Montgomery Police Department attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Woodmere Boulevard.The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensured.
WSFA
Woman, victim in Monday shooting, dies from injuries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman injured in a shooting Monday in Montgomery has died, according to police. Montgomery police say Britney Bohannon, 30, of Montgomery, died after being injured in a shooting on Fredricksburg Drive. Officers were called to the area around 3:30 p.m, and when they arrived, they...
Wanted Jemison man found, arrested
JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (9/28): The Jemison Police Department has announced that the search for a wanted man has ended. Christin Martinez is now in custody after a multi-hour search over the past two days. — ORIGINAL (9/27): The Jemison Police Department, assisted by the Sheriff’s Department, Clanton Police, Thorsby Police and Alabama Law […]
WSFA
Montgomery police working to combat violent crime, announce drug arrests
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - To demonstrate the ongoing work to combat violent crime in Montgomery, police announced two ‘significant’ drug-related arrests. Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert announced the arrests of Delvin Powell and Victor Ortiz during a special news conference Wednesday. According to Montgomery police, the two men...
WSFA
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Police and fire medics responded to the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s in south Montgomery near Woodley Road. On scene, first responders...
thegreenvillestandard.com
Mount arrested for multiple charges
The hunt for a man, who eluded law enforcement from Sept. 18-20 after stealing a vehicle, has ended without harmful incident. According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, Donald Glenn Mount, age 35, was taken into custody Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, and placed into the Butler County Correction Facility (BCCF).
opelikaobserver.com
Crime Activity in Opelika Raises Concerns
OPELIKA — The recent rash of crime activity including gun violence and bomb threats against local schools has left many citizens feeling on edge. Following a string of shootings in Opelika over the past few months, citizens may be concerned, but Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said the best thing is to be is aware.
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Talladega County; reward offered for tips
One man was killed and another was wounded in a hail of gunfire Sunday night in Talladega County, authorities said. A reward starting at $1,000 was offered for information leading to the identity or arrest of the suspect responsible for killing 22-year-old Sylacauga resident Dontez Lamar Garrett, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
WSFA
Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
WSFA
25 officers graduate from Montgomery Police Academy
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twenty-five men and women were given their diplomas from the Montgomery Police Academy Tuesday. For 15 weeks, future officers went through what class coordinator Sgt. Ebony Bailey says was pressure, which she says was a test to see if officers could make the cut. Police officer...
WALA-TV FOX10
Convicted bank robber sentenced to another 2½ years for bribing Escambia County guard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A convicted bank robber who admitted to bribing a guard at the Escambia County Detention Center will go to prison for 2½ years, a federal judge ruled Monday. Stanley Young, 34, of Selma, pleaded guilty to the federal offense in June. The corrections deputy, Lakerdra...
Opelika-Auburn News
Police respond to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in downtown Auburn
Early Sunday morning, the Auburn Police Department received a call that gunshots were heard in downtown Auburn, near SkyBar. Police received the call around 1:50 a.m. and responded to the scene. Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart said no one was injured, and during the investigation, police were not able...
WSFA
Man charged with murder in Sept. 15 shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 15. According to police, Maurion Hinson, 20, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston. The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle.
alabamanews.net
23 Year Old Dies in Elmore County Crash
State troopers say an Eclectic man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday. Justin C. Jones, 23, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the road and turned over. Authorities say Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of...
Troy Messenger
Troy FD responds to residential structure fire
The Troy Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire on Sept. 27 on Washington Street. According to a release from the Troy FD, the Pike County Communications District received a call at 7:16 p.m. for a residential structure fire located in the 500 block of Washington Street. Troy FD arrived on location within four minutes of receiving the call and firefighters witnessed heavy smoke and flames visible coming from a single-story residence, according to the release.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika teen dies in one-car wreck on Saturday afternoon
An Opelika teen died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Lee County Road 145. At about 2:48 p.m. Saturday, a 1993 Mazda Miata driven by Nicholas E. Northern, 19, left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, according to a press release from the Opelika Post of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.
Alabama prison visitations canceled this weekend as inmates continue to protest conditions
A statement from ADOC says that visitation access was canceled due to the "impact on staff resources" as inmates in most male prisons have refused to work this week. The release says that inmates have been informed of the news already.
alabamanews.net
Millbrook Police Department to hold annual Cops ‘N’ Kids Day
The Millbrook Police Department is getting ready for its annual Cops ‘N’ Kids Day. This is the 12th year for the event. It will be held on Saturday, October 8 at Village Green Park from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said the while...
WSFA
Eclectic man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday morning
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Justin C. Jones, 23, was killed when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Jones, who was not using his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
I-65 NB in Butler County reopens after crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound in Butler County caused lanes to close Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 11:03 a.m. north of Evergreen. It appears a truck carrying a camper overturned. There is no word on injuries.
