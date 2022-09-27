ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Face Crucial Series Versus Cubs at Wrigley

By Alex Carr
 2 days ago

Playoff hopes on the line, the Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the Chicago Cubs in a crucial three game set.

After a somewhat disappointing series split versus the Atlanta Braves this past weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies will spend the remainder of their regular season on the road. They head first to Chicago, where they'll face a Cubs team that has given them some trouble in the past.

As many will recall, last these two teams met, the Cubs swept the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park coming directly out of the All-Star break. Two months later, Philadelphia will aim for some revenge, in what could possibly be a make-or-break series for their playoff hopes.

Here's how these two historic National League franchises stack up this weekend.

Game One: Tuesday 7:40 p.m. EST - NBCSP | Zack Wheeler vs. Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman has had a solid premiere season in a Cubs uniform, tossing 125.2 frames to the tune of a 3.80 ERA. The small-but-mighty right-hander has done poorly to limit hard contact this season, but has nonetheless been more-than adequate in the second half, posting a 3.09 ERA across 70 frames, clearly leaving his early season struggles behind him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2wO2_0iCMAdZa00
Marcus Stroman is congratulated by his teammates in the dugout after a strong start versus Miami.

© Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Wheeler's return from the injured list went about as well as could be expected. He hurled four innings of scoreless baseball against a tough Braves lineup, averaging more velocity on his fastball than he had all season. He will likely have a bit longer of a leash this time around.

Having a healthy Wheeler for a playoff push would prove an immeasurable boon for the Phillies, who have run their pitching staff dry over the last few weeks. A strong follow-up outing would be a real comfort to both the Phillies and their fans.

Game Two: Wednesday 7:40 p.m. EST - NBCSP | Aaron Nola vs. Hadyen Wesneski

The Cubs received Hayden Wesneski in exchange for reliever Scott Effross prior to the trade deadline this season. Upon completion of the deal, Wesneski immediately entered the Cubs' list of top pitching prospects, and has since substantiated that claim, tossing a strong 22 frames in his first go-around at the major league level. He's struck out 24 batters while walking just four in that same span.

However, the young right-hander has yet to face a "true" test against a strong major league lineup; his first four MLB appearances have come against the Reds, Giants, Rockies, and Pirates respectively. The Phillies' strong lineup stacked with lefties could prove a major hurdle for the rookie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aS60s_0iCMAdZa00
Aaron Nola tips his cap prior to delivering a pitch versus the Atlanta Braves.

© Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Nola has all but bucked the narrative surrounding his September struggles this season, posting a fabulous 2.08 ERA in four starts this month.

2022 has brought a silently strong season for Nola, who currently ranks second among qualified pitchers in Fangraphs WAR at 5.6 and third in all of baseball in innings pitched. His strong 2.64 FIP also indicates he's seen his fair share of bad luck this season, making what he's achieved this year all the more impressive.

He'll aim to finish out the strongest month of September of his career with a good start on Wednesday.

Game Three: Thursday 2:20 p.m. EST - NBCSP, MLBN | Ranger Suárez vs. Javier Assad

Javier Assad rocketed through the Cubs' minor league system this season, posting a 2.66 ERA across 23 appearances in both Double and Triple-A. His strong performance earned him a call-up to the bigs.

In seven appearances at the MLB level, Assad has worked to a 4.28 ERA in 27.1 innings, posting a rough 1.57 WHIP. He's allowed his fair share of free passes, walking 17 batters compared to 23 strikeouts on the year. He, like his rookie rotation counterpart Hayden Wesneski, will face a tough test versus the Phillies lineup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CvqrM_0iCMAdZa00
Ranger Suárez slings a pitch in the Phillies' powder blues.

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After faltering slightly in prior weeks, Ranger Suárez has re-found his mojo in September, allowing a combined one run across his last two starts, both of which came against the Atlanta Braves.

Suárez will round out the top of the Phillies rotation, both in this series and in a potential playoff series, and has proven that his breakout season in 2021 was certainly no fluke. Across 146.1 frames this season, a career high, the southpaw has managed a 3.38 ERA. He'll be a fixture of the Phillies' rotation for years to come.

