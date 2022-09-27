ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothy Edward Cole died in accident at Topeka's Goodyear. He worked there 28 years.

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago

Timothy Edward Cole, 59, was the employee who died Saturday after an accident at Topeka's Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plant, said an incident report provided Tuesday to The Capital-Journal by the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office.

Cole was employed by Goodyear for 28 years, according to his obituary.

Deputies were called to the scene at 8:11 a.m. Saturday, that report said.

The man was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries in an accident while working. He was taken by ambulance to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, said Sheriff Brian Hill.

Circumstances of the incident remained under investigation Tuesday, said sheriff's spokeswoman Abigail Christian.

Topeka's Goodyear plant employs about 1,400 people and focuses on producing tires for commercial and off-highway vehicles. It has been in operation since 1945.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at (785) 213-5934 or threnchir@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Timothy Edward Cole died in accident at Topeka's Goodyear. He worked there 28 years.

