Vermont H.S. scores for Sept. 27: See how your favorite team fared

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

TUESDAY'S COLLEGE GAME

Men’s soccer

Massachusetts at Vermont, ppd.

TUESDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls soccer

Lake Region 1, Peoples 0

L: Paige Currier 1G. Madison Bowman 1A. Sylvia Brownlow 3 saves.

P: Josie Simone 10 saves.

Note: Bowman's through ball was sent home by Currier at the 26:40 mark of the first half.

Milton 2, Missisquoi 1 (OT)

MILT: Savannah Monahan 2G. Karissa Leclair 1A.

MISS: Destinee Pigeon 1G. Ava Hubbard 1A.

Northfield/Williamstown 4, Lamoille 3

Boys soccer

Mount Anthony 5, Otter Valley 0

MA: Evan Eggsware 1G, 1A. Collin Bevin 1G. Pete McKenna 1G. Luke Rizio 1G. Sebastian Romero 1G. Silas Rella-Neill 3A. Lucas Lincourt 1 save.

OV: Isaiah Wood 16 saves.

Middlebury 3, Vergennes 2 (2OT)

M: Zach Wilkerson 2G. Eddie Falls 1G, 1A. Trey Bosworth 1A. Owen Lawton 8 saves.

V: Jack Wyman 1G. Elijah Duprey 1G. Abram Francis 5 saves.

Note: Vergennes' Duprey notched a 72nd-minute equalizer before Middlebury's Wilkerson struck for the winner at 5:50 of the second overtime period.

Rice 3, Mount Abraham 2

R: Luke Brossard 1G. Finn Kelleher 1G. Jack Strong 1G. Morgan Kenny 3A. Nate Degraff-Murphy 6 saves.

MA: Judah Jackson 1G. Jake Lucarelli 1G. Dom DeNapoli 11 saves.

Note: Strong scored with 16 minutes left in regulation to break the 2-all tie.

Enosburg 10, Craftsbury 0

E: Landon Paulson 4G, 4A. Danny Antillon 3G, 3A. Peter Stiebris 1G Wilder Howell 1G. Ian Ross 1G. Isaac Peloubet 1A. Silas Kane 2 saves.

Winooski 9, Oxbow 0

W: Emmanuel Omar 2G, 1A. Hussein Abdulaziz 2G. Joseph Abdallah 1G, 1A. Theo Abbot-Smith 1G.

O: Dakota Goodridge 6 saves. Oden Schlager 4 saves.

Colchester 0, South Burlington 0

SB: Andrew Chandler 5 saves.

C: Stephane Mujomba 7 saves.

Note: Mujomba stopped two breakaway scoring chances to keep the game even.

BFA-Fairfax 6, Danville 1

Blue Mountain at Richford

Field hockey

North Country 4, Milton 0

N: Anisa Brasseur 1G. Kayla Graves 3G. Ava Bouchard 11 saves.

M: Nia Edwards 23 saves.

Spaulding 6, Harwood 0

S: Jaidyn Pinard 2G. Bella Bevins 2G. Eden White 1G. Ruby Harrington 1G.

Bellows Falls 0, Hartford 0

Windsor 4, Springfield 0

Girls volleyball

Colchester 3, Vermont Commons 0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-16)

C: Lily Niemi-Moskowitz 3 kills, 1 dig, 5 aces in 16 service points. Emma Foss 3 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces in 7 service points.

Note: Niemi-Moskowitz had 10 service points in a row in the opening set to set an early tone for the Lakers (2-2).

WEDNESDAY'S H.S GAMES

Girls soccer

(Games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted)

Champlain Valley at Essex, 6:30 p.m.

South Burlington at Mount Mansfield

BFA-St. Albans at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Colchester at St. Johnsbury

Rutland at Middlebury

Rice at Mount Abraham

Vergennes at Green Mountain Valley

Twinfield at Blue Mountain

Hazen at BFA-Fairfax

Richford at Oxbow

Missisquoi at Winooski

Craftsbury at Danville

Boys soccer

(Games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted)

Burlington at BFA-St. Albans

St. Johnsbury at Champlain Valley

Milton at Missisquoi

Northfield/Williamstown at Lyndon

Harwood at Stowe

Montpelier at North Country

Spaulding at Peoples

Hazen at Randolph

Lake Region at U-32

Thetford at Lamoille

Field hockey

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Burlington at South Burlington

Mount Abraham at Rice

Essex at Middlebury, 4:30 p.m.

Colchester at Champlain Valley

Burr and Burton at Rutland

Boys golf

NVAC at Williston Country Club

Girls golf

At Cedar Knoll Country Club

Girls volleyball

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

South Burlington at St. Johnsbury

Rice at BFA-St. Albans

Randolph at Burlington

Essex at Montpelier

Enosburg at Harwood

Boys volleyball

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Vermont Commons at Essex, 6:30 p.m.

(Subject to change)

