Vermont H.S. scores for Sept. 27: See how your favorite team fared
To report scores
Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY'S COLLEGE GAME
Men’s soccer
Massachusetts at Vermont, ppd.
TUESDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Girls soccer
Lake Region 1, Peoples 0
L: Paige Currier 1G. Madison Bowman 1A. Sylvia Brownlow 3 saves.
P: Josie Simone 10 saves.
Note: Bowman's through ball was sent home by Currier at the 26:40 mark of the first half.
Milton 2, Missisquoi 1 (OT)
MILT: Savannah Monahan 2G. Karissa Leclair 1A.
MISS: Destinee Pigeon 1G. Ava Hubbard 1A.
Northfield/Williamstown 4, Lamoille 3
Boys soccer
Mount Anthony 5, Otter Valley 0
MA: Evan Eggsware 1G, 1A. Collin Bevin 1G. Pete McKenna 1G. Luke Rizio 1G. Sebastian Romero 1G. Silas Rella-Neill 3A. Lucas Lincourt 1 save.
OV: Isaiah Wood 16 saves.
Middlebury 3, Vergennes 2 (2OT)
M: Zach Wilkerson 2G. Eddie Falls 1G, 1A. Trey Bosworth 1A. Owen Lawton 8 saves.
V: Jack Wyman 1G. Elijah Duprey 1G. Abram Francis 5 saves.
Note: Vergennes' Duprey notched a 72nd-minute equalizer before Middlebury's Wilkerson struck for the winner at 5:50 of the second overtime period.
Rice 3, Mount Abraham 2
R: Luke Brossard 1G. Finn Kelleher 1G. Jack Strong 1G. Morgan Kenny 3A. Nate Degraff-Murphy 6 saves.
MA: Judah Jackson 1G. Jake Lucarelli 1G. Dom DeNapoli 11 saves.
Note: Strong scored with 16 minutes left in regulation to break the 2-all tie.
Enosburg 10, Craftsbury 0
E: Landon Paulson 4G, 4A. Danny Antillon 3G, 3A. Peter Stiebris 1G Wilder Howell 1G. Ian Ross 1G. Isaac Peloubet 1A. Silas Kane 2 saves.
Winooski 9, Oxbow 0
W: Emmanuel Omar 2G, 1A. Hussein Abdulaziz 2G. Joseph Abdallah 1G, 1A. Theo Abbot-Smith 1G.
O: Dakota Goodridge 6 saves. Oden Schlager 4 saves.
Colchester 0, South Burlington 0
SB: Andrew Chandler 5 saves.
C: Stephane Mujomba 7 saves.
Note: Mujomba stopped two breakaway scoring chances to keep the game even.
BFA-Fairfax 6, Danville 1
Blue Mountain at Richford
Field hockey
North Country 4, Milton 0
N: Anisa Brasseur 1G. Kayla Graves 3G. Ava Bouchard 11 saves.
M: Nia Edwards 23 saves.
Spaulding 6, Harwood 0
S: Jaidyn Pinard 2G. Bella Bevins 2G. Eden White 1G. Ruby Harrington 1G.
Bellows Falls 0, Hartford 0
Windsor 4, Springfield 0
Girls volleyball
Colchester 3, Vermont Commons 0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-16)
C: Lily Niemi-Moskowitz 3 kills, 1 dig, 5 aces in 16 service points. Emma Foss 3 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces in 7 service points.
Note: Niemi-Moskowitz had 10 service points in a row in the opening set to set an early tone for the Lakers (2-2).
WEDNESDAY'S H.S GAMES
Girls soccer
(Games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted)
Champlain Valley at Essex, 6:30 p.m.
South Burlington at Mount Mansfield
BFA-St. Albans at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Colchester at St. Johnsbury
Rutland at Middlebury
Rice at Mount Abraham
Vergennes at Green Mountain Valley
Twinfield at Blue Mountain
Hazen at BFA-Fairfax
Richford at Oxbow
Missisquoi at Winooski
Craftsbury at Danville
Boys soccer
(Games at 4:30 p.m. unless noted)
Burlington at BFA-St. Albans
St. Johnsbury at Champlain Valley
Milton at Missisquoi
Northfield/Williamstown at Lyndon
Harwood at Stowe
Montpelier at North Country
Spaulding at Peoples
Hazen at Randolph
Lake Region at U-32
Thetford at Lamoille
Field hockey
(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
Burlington at South Burlington
Mount Abraham at Rice
Essex at Middlebury, 4:30 p.m.
Colchester at Champlain Valley
Burr and Burton at Rutland
Boys golf
NVAC at Williston Country Club
Girls golf
At Cedar Knoll Country Club
Girls volleyball
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
South Burlington at St. Johnsbury
Rice at BFA-St. Albans
Randolph at Burlington
Essex at Montpelier
Enosburg at Harwood
Boys volleyball
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
Vermont Commons at Essex, 6:30 p.m.
(Subject to change)
