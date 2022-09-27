ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami to send 80-member ‘strike force’ team to Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall

By Tess Riski
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TF0EZ_0iCMAThC00

The city of Miami is sending an 80-member strike force team to Tampa on Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall along Florida’s west coast soon.

“Unfortunately, it looks like nothing will stop it from intensifying into a Category 4 storm before hitting Florida,” Mayor Francis Suarez said at a press conference .

Suarez said he has been in touch with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, and that the cities are coordinating the strike force team with the state.

Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll told the Miami Herald that the team is led by the city of Miami and is comprised of 26 additional municipalities throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, as well as Jacksonville.

The strike team’s specialties include search and rescue, K-9 search, swift water and HAZMAT, Carroll said.

In addition, Miami-Dade County is deploying its Task Force One team to Tampa, which also has 80 members. The Miami-Dade team is deployed at the request of the federal government, according to a county spokeswoman.

Suarez also said the city of Miami is closely monitoring flooding, and that it has identified 15 to 20 “trouble areas.” The city addressed two reports of flooding on Monday, including a report of water pooling up from a manhole cover at the Brightline station downtown.

“As of this morning, thankfully, there was no flooding in the city,” Suarez said on Tuesday.

Miami is operating seven permanent pumps, seven mobile pumps and six vactor trucks to vacuum the city’s drainage system, Suarez said.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Fleeing Hurricane Ian, Naples couple finds refuge in Miami

MIAMI – Finding refuge in Miami, Sebastian Drexel and his partner, Dillon Gunn, monitored storm updates on their cell phones from a Brickell café. The two evacuated from Naples ahead of Hurricane Ian. “Yesterday we saw the reporting from the governor that the time was leave to now,”...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Miami, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Castor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Landfall#Hazardous Material#Strike Force#Brightline
fox13news.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door.  I went outside and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Florida woman who has weathered 'dozens of hurricanes' shares her best tips to prep for Hurricane Ian, from what coverage to follow to why you should always watch your neighbors

A Floridian who has lived through 'dozens of hurricanes' has shared her best advice for preparing for Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast, prompting mandatory evacuations for more than 300,000 people in Tampa Bay. Jenn Hoskins, 43, from Lake Monroe, took to TikTok over the weekend to...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy