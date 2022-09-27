Cheers! Jungle Jim's International Wine Festival returning after two-year hiatus 🍷

Wine enthusiasts, this one's for you.

After two years of cancellations, Jungle Jim's International Wine Festival will return in November.

The festival featuring over 400 wines from around the world will be held on Nov. 12 at the Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield.

Ticket purchases come with an automatic sign up for Jungle Jim's wine Buyer's Club, and they can be purchased online, in store and at the door of the festival. Attendees must be 21 or over to enter the festival and photo ID is required for entrance. Children are not allowed.

Here are the different kinds of tickets available:

Grand Tasting: $65.

Grand Tasting Eastgate Bus: $65.

Non-drinker: $35.

Connoisseur: $140.

Connoisseur Eastgate Bus: $140.

Connoisseur Non-drinker: $100.

Wine festival attendees will be able to sample the selection of wines and order bottles, in what Jungle Jim's is calling the "most immersive wine tasting experience in the state."

The festival will have Grand Tasting and Connoisseur tickets available. With the Grand Tasting ticket, attendees can sample from hundreds of wines, eat appetizers, receive a commemorative 2022 Wine Festival glass and have the chance to order wines. And for the first time, Grand Tasting ticketholders can ride on the Jungle Jim's monorail to the Oscar Station for even more wineries.

Connoisseur ticketholders will be able to visit an area double the size, exclusively sample rare and singular wines, have a gourmet by-the-bite style meal from Jungle Jim's executive chef and ride on the monorail to the Grand Tasting at the Oscar Station.