ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Hurricane Ian: Army Corps, SFWMD lower canals into St. Lucie River, Indian River Lagoon

By Max Chesnes, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42BPWP_0iCMADoo00

As South Florida falls into the crosshairs of Hurricane Ian, water managers are lowering canals and closing dams to make room for what could be over 6 inches of rainfall.

The state agency tasked with overseeing water resources for over 9 million South Floridians started to lower canals, including three major waterways that cut through Martin and St. Lucie counties, officials announced Monday afternoon.

The C-23 and C-24 canals, which feed stormwater runoff into the St. Lucie River, and the C-25 Canal, which connects to the Indian River Lagoon in Fort Pierce, were lowered, according to South Florida Water Management District spokesperson Sean Cooley.

Moored boats:Manatee Pocket Mambo: Boaters can stay, as long as they're clear of construction | Opinion

Fire:Boat rescue: 'Fire was encompassing the whole stern of the vessel,' Martin deputy says

Ian prep:Indian River County preps for Hurricane Ian, declares local state of emergency as precaution

"We are preparing for Hurricane Ian by lowering our canals throughout the (district), which are the main arteries and highways to carry water away from communities," SFWMD Executive Director Drew Bartlett said.

The SFWMD, which covers 16 counties in South Florida, and the St. Johns River Water Management District, which covers 18 counties in North Florida, are closing all state-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties until the storm passes.

Army Corps: Lake O dam is safe

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — tasked with managing Lake Okeechobee and preventing flooding in nearby communities — opened its emergency operations center Monday night.

The staff Tuesday completed a pre-storm evaluation of the Herbert Hoover Dike, the 143-mile-long earthen dam around Lake O that protects surrounding communities from flooding, according to spokesperson Jim Yocum.

"The dam is looking good," he told TCPalm.

After hurricanes in 1926 and 1928 killed 2,500 people, the Corps built a north- and south-shore levee from 1932-1938. The agency since has expanded the levees to create today's Herbert Hoover Dike.

The dike "is safer today than it has ever been going into a storm," according to a Corps statement. "With the current lake level and the track of the storm, the Jacksonville district is confident that the (dike) will perform its purpose of safeguarding the lives and property of those living and working around the lake."

A years-long rehabilitation project on the dike is 97% complete, according to the Corps. With Lake O under a Tropical Storm warning as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, all Corps structures along the dike will close by late Tuesday afternoon, and stay closed until the storm passes.

Lake O's elevation above sea level was 13 feet, 2 inches as of Tuesday morning, according to the latest Corps data. That's over 2 feet lower than this point last year, after the start of South Florida's rainy season was abnormally dry. The region's coastline was still facing a "moderate drought" as of Sept. 20, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

"This provides us with more capacity than normal for this time of year," the Corps said in a statement. "While there are no absolutes, it appears favorable that the lake can take in the water from this storm without having to make large-volume releases."

Still, the feds say "it is likely" they will release local basin runoff through the St. Lucie Lock and Dam, but those releases will not include any water from Lake Okeechobee, according to the Corps.

The Corps plans to stop operating its federally managed locks — including the St. Lucie Lock and Dam in Stuart and the Port Mayaca Lock and Dam in western Martin County — when lightning is in the area or when winds exceed 35 mph.

Currently, the St. Lucie Campground remains open, but if that changes, campers will receive refunds for any cancelled camping reservations.

“Our staff is coordinating with state and local officials,” said Col. James Booth, Jacksonville district commander. “We are adjusting our operations to ensure the safety of those who use our facilities and our staff in Florida.”

Max Chesnes is a TCPalm environment reporter focusing on issues facing the Indian River Lagoon, St. Lucie River and Lake Okeechobee. You can keep up with Max on Twitter @MaxChesnes, email him at max.chesnes@tcpalm.com and give him a call at 772-978-2224.

Comments / 2

Related
sebastiandaily.com

Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Indian River County, FL
Government
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Saint Lucie County, FL
Government
Martin County, FL
Government
County
Indian River County, FL
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Local
Florida Government
sebastiandaily.com

When will high winds from Hurricane Ian hit Sebastian, Florida?

With Hurricane Ian making landfall this afternoon on the west coast in Florida, we are only hours away from feeling high winds in Sebastian. We can expect tropical storm conditions from now and through Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, there could be sustained winds of 35 mph or...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian live updates Wednesday: Palm Beach under tropical storm warning as Ian hits coast

The Palm Beach Post has continued our live coverage of Ian Thursday. Catch up with the latest here. The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. A devastating high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ian continues to move inland across Florida's...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Corps#Hurricanes#Indian River Lagoon#Florida Water#Hurricane Ian#South Floridians
Turnto10.com

Former New Englanders hunker down as Ian barrels over Sunshine State

(WJAR) — Ella Guedouar is a graduate student studying environmental science at Florida Gulf Cost University in Fort Myers, Florida. And when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Sunshine State on Wednesday, she had a decision to make: evacuate or wait it out?. “I think it's better to play...
FORT MYERS, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Ian: Power outages county-by-county

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over 14,000 people in Palm Beach County are without power due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Power and Light announced outages for 14,210 customers in the area. Additionally, FPL is reporting outages for 190 residents in Indian River County, 390 in Martin County, 220...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures

The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
sebastiandaily.com

Emergency shelters opening Wednesday in Sebastian, Vero Beach

A few emergency shelters are opening on Wednesday starting at 12:00 p.m. in Sebastian and Vero Beach. Officials from the City of Sebastian and Indian River County are doing a great job informing the public as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida on the west coast. The following Indian River County Emergency...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cohaitungchi.com

12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA

Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
MELBOURNE, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy