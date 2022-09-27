ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

SDSU President Barry Dunn wins prestigious education award for Wokini Initiative

By Morgan Matzen, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn is one of three winners of this year’s Harold W. McGraw Jr. Prize in Education.

Dunn was nominated for his work to improve college access for Native Americans, which has advanced equity and inclusion, and demonstrates the power of education to elevate human potential, according to a press release from SDSU.

The prize comes from the McGraw Family Foundation and the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education, and the winners receive $50,000 and an awards sculpture. The prize is considered a prestigious award for education leaders and researchers.

In a statement, Dunn said he’s “extremely humbled and honored” to receive the award.

Dunn’s Wokini Initiative to increase programming and support for students from South Dakota’s nine tribal nations is mentioned in the release. The initiative launched in 2016 during Dunn’s inaugural address with the purpose to better serve South Dakota’s tribal members by improving access to the benefits of higher education.

The initiative works to increase collaboration and partnerships with tribes and tribal organizations, provide sustainable financial resources that include student scholarships, increase the American Indian student population on campus to mirror the population in the state, and to improve Indigenous student success through cultural awareness.

“These types of recognition do not represent the work of one individual, but rather the work of many,” Dunn said in a statement. “The Wokini Initiative is something that has deep meaning to me personally but would not be possible without the support and effort of hundreds of people throughout the state of South Dakota and the United States. I am grateful for their effort and belief that we are providing important opportunities for our American Indian students.”

More than $25 million in funding for this initiative has come through private donations to the SDSU Foundation, as well as revenue generated by the university for its land-grant status through the South Dakota permanent trust fund.

Dunn also advocated for a new federally-funded grant program for tribal students at 22 land grant universities and tribal universities, as Congress supported The New Beginning for Tribal Students grant program as part of the 2018 Farm Bill. The program appropriates $5 million annually among the 50 states in the U.S.

“There has been early success in building lasting change into South Dakota State University to better serve our Indigenous students, but we also recognize that there is still a great deal of work to be done,” Dunn added in his statement.

The two other prize winners are Cheryl Logan, the superintendent of Omaha Public Schools since 2018, for her groundbreaking work in Pre-K-12 classrooms, and Roy Pea at Stanford University for his learning science research.

