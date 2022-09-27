Read full article on original website
Related
Richland Police Arrest 4 and Detain Several More at Neighborhood Residence
Richland Police arrested 4 people and took several into custody at a home on Thursday. At about 9:30 am, Police were called out to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Barth Avenue. Reports say a witness saw a white male display a pistol and fired off a single...
Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland
Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
Richland to Add AED Emergency Station in Howard Amon Park
You may not know what they are, but we guarantee you have seen them on the walls of many gyms, including (for example) Planet Fitness. In 2021 an AED was credited with saving a person's life at a PF gym, workers used it to revive a cardiac arrest victim. New...
Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash
Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
If You Want to Go Frog-Seeing, These are the Best Tri-Cities Spots
In my family, we have several animal lovers. My wife would bring home every cat, dog, frog, turtle, hamster, hedgehog, and guinea pig she found if she could. My daughter is very much like her mother, often going animal searching with her. My little one tells me animal facts all the time and loves going on animal adventures just like her heroes, the Kratt brothers.
Huge Crime Sweep Busts 28 Suspects in Tri-City Area
Kennewick Police announced Monday the results of a massive crime sweep in the Tri-Cities that has put 28 suspects behind bars. KPD Commander Aaron Klem released the information, which details a large investigative sweep involving the Richland city police department and the Benton County Sheriff's departments. According to Klem:. "Over...
Popular Pasco Cheese Steaks Shop Expanding to New Kennewick Location
Brother's Cheese Steaks has moved to a new location in Kennewick. The popular sandwich shop is now open at 8524 West Gage Boulevard, Suite A4 in Kennewick, WA 99336. A soft opening was held last Friday. Brothers Cheese Steaks was originally formed by three people passionate about business, food, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
USPS Wants YOU in Blue, Hosting ‘Massive’ Area Hiring Event 9-30
Massive Postal hiring event coming September 30th to Tri-Cities. The United States Postal Service is looking for folks, and they hope to hire hundreds, if not thousands, as a result of a massive recruiting blitz coming soon. September 30th, from 10 AM to 3 PM in West Richland, Pasco, Walla...
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
Drunk Driver Blasts Through Fence, Speeds Away in West Richland
West Richland Police say not only did the driver go through a fence, they smashed the victim's car as well. Shortly after 8 PM Saturday night, WRPD was called to the neighborhood near Jamison Street and North 60th Ave, a location just west of Grosscup Road, and just northeast of Tapteal Elementary.
Possible Human Remains Found Near Cable Bridge
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they've located what appears to be possible human remains in the Columbia River just off the Southeastern side of the Cable Bridge. This happened around 1:00pm when deputies were called to the scene. The Benton County Coroner’s Office and detectives will be working together to determine identity and cause of death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hermiston Food Plant Will Not Be Rebuilt
(Hermiston, OR) -- Shearer’s Foods will not be rebuilding its plant in Hermiston, Oregon after the property was destroyed in a fire earlier this year. In a statement, the company, based in Massillion, Ohio says employees were notified of this decision earlier this week. “It was a difficult decision...
Alert Issued, Benton County Fire Danger High-No Burning
Benton County Tuesday morning issued a High Fire Danger alert, in effect til further notice. According to information released by Benton County by way of Benton County Commissioners Communications Coordinator Shayanne Palmus:. "Wildfires are likely. Fires in heavy, continuous fuel such as mature grassland, CRP fields and forest litter, will...
Kennewick Road Construction to Snarl Clearwater Avenue Between 8 pm and 6 am
If you drive Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick, beware of construction. The City of Kennewick reminds motorists that an asphalt and grinding project will affect local traffic between 8 pm through 6 am. The project is expected to be completed by the first week of October. The construction area is between...
Walla Walla Man Featured on Jeopardy Has Multiple Big Wins
Check Out A Walla Walla Man Playing Final Jeopardy For Big Money. A Walla Walla man has been sweeping the competition all week long on TV's beloved quiz game show Jeopardy. David Sibley is an Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla and is currently a two-time winner and holds the championship as of September 29th, 2022.
Can You Name the Earliest Washington State Counties? Two Are Obvious
Two Of Washington State's Earliest Counties Are Right Next To The Tri-Cities. Can you name the earliest Washington State counties?. According to historical records, the first counties in Washington State were Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima Counties, which were established in November 1854. In the nearly 170 years since then,...
Would You Fly On an Electric Airliner? It’s Here in WA Already
The company has been around since 2015, but just recently, their dream of building an electric airliner-cargo plane took flight. "Alice" lifted off today from Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake. A company called Eviation has achieved a milestone in electric-powered travel, as Tuesday, September 27th, their twin-engine propeller...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0