Richland, WA

97 Rock

Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland

Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash

Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
KENNEWICK, WA
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Society
Richland, WA
Health
Richland, WA
Society
City
Richland, WA
97 Rock

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

If You Want to Go Frog-Seeing, These are the Best Tri-Cities Spots

In my family, we have several animal lovers. My wife would bring home every cat, dog, frog, turtle, hamster, hedgehog, and guinea pig she found if she could. My daughter is very much like her mother, often going animal searching with her. My little one tells me animal facts all the time and loves going on animal adventures just like her heroes, the Kratt brothers.
TRI-CITIES, WA
97 Rock

Huge Crime Sweep Busts 28 Suspects in Tri-City Area

Kennewick Police announced Monday the results of a massive crime sweep in the Tri-Cities that has put 28 suspects behind bars. KPD Commander Aaron Klem released the information, which details a large investigative sweep involving the Richland city police department and the Benton County Sheriff's departments. According to Klem:. "Over...
KENNEWICK, WA
#Cancer#The Pink Patch Project
97 Rock

Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?

Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Possible Human Remains Found Near Cable Bridge

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they've located what appears to be possible human remains in the Columbia River just off the Southeastern side of the Cable Bridge. This happened around 1:00pm when deputies were called to the scene. The Benton County Coroner’s Office and detectives will be working together to determine identity and cause of death.
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Hermiston Food Plant Will Not Be Rebuilt

(Hermiston, OR) -- Shearer’s Foods will not be rebuilding its plant in Hermiston, Oregon after the property was destroyed in a fire earlier this year. In a statement, the company, based in Massillion, Ohio says employees were notified of this decision earlier this week. “It was a difficult decision...
HERMISTON, OR
97 Rock

Alert Issued, Benton County Fire Danger High-No Burning

Benton County Tuesday morning issued a High Fire Danger alert, in effect til further notice. According to information released by Benton County by way of Benton County Commissioners Communications Coordinator Shayanne Palmus:. "Wildfires are likely. Fires in heavy, continuous fuel such as mature grassland, CRP fields and forest litter, will...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Walla Walla Man Featured on Jeopardy Has Multiple Big Wins

Check Out A Walla Walla Man Playing Final Jeopardy For Big Money. A Walla Walla man has been sweeping the competition all week long on TV's beloved quiz game show Jeopardy. David Sibley is an Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla and is currently a two-time winner and holds the championship as of September 29th, 2022.
WALLA WALLA, WA
97 Rock

Would You Fly On an Electric Airliner? It’s Here in WA Already

The company has been around since 2015, but just recently, their dream of building an electric airliner-cargo plane took flight. "Alice" lifted off today from Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake. A company called Eviation has achieved a milestone in electric-powered travel, as Tuesday, September 27th, their twin-engine propeller...
MOSES LAKE, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

