SPD searching for suspect accused of inappropriately touching victim

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an assault suspect.

Police say on Sept. 20 at 5:50 p.m. near Bull and Jones streets, the suspect touched a victim in an inappropriate manner.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect should contact detectives at 912-651-6742 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.