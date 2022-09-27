ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville PD: Man who beat up ATM identified and arrested

By Alejandra Yanez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDtKP_0iCM8unI00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man accused of beating up an ATM machine in Brownville has been arrested by police.

Man accused of beating up ATM machine

Brownsville police identified Octavio Salinas, 50, as the man caught on surveillance footage striking an ATM machine at the 1400 block of E. Washington St.

According to police, Salinas said he became upset after attempting to use the ATM five times unsuccessfully. He said he had money on his card and was frustrated because the machine was indicating that he did not have money in the account.

Salinas began punching the machine after the fifth failed attempt to take out money.

Peñitas man gets 50 years after killing girlfriend with 33-pound cinder block

Police contacted the Brownsville Crime Stoppers to help find Salinas. Within 48 hours of posting the description, Brownsville Crime Stoppers received a tip and were able to locate Salinas.

A warrant was obtained for the suspect and he was arrested Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 6

Related
ValleyCentral

Sheriff’s office investigates burglary of Elsa hair salon

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at a hair salon. The sheriff’s Facebook post said, at about 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 21, sheriff’s deputies responded in reference to a Burglary of a Building on the block of 10600 E. Monte Cristo Rd. in Elsa. The victim reported […]
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD identifies man killed in standoff with police

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man shot and killed by Edinburg police officers Tuesday after a standoff near a middle school has been identified. Leroy Villarreal, 36, was the man who was shot by police and later died at a local hospital, according to a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon by city of Edinburg […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Stabbing suspect in hiding, found and arrested

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man suspected to be hiding in Mexico after allegations of a stabbing that occurred on Sunday. Angel Luis Montanez, 26, was arrested for aggravated assault and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Montanez was arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court on Tuesday. His total bond was set at $280,000.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County deputies investigate student-teacher relationship in Elsa

EDCOUCH-ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edcouch-Elsa ISD teacher has turned himself over to authorities as the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigates allegations of an improper relationship with a student. Raul Cesar Diaz, 32, was arrested Tuesday by deputies, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday. Diaz has been charged with one count of improper relationship between educator […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Police searching for man accused of discharging firearm in McAllen

Police are searching for a man accused of discharging a firearm in McAllen last week. On Sept. 23 at about 10 p.m., McAllen police responded to the 3300 block of Elmira Avenue regarding a man who discharged a firearm, then left the area. An arrest warrant has been issued for...
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atm#Crime Stoppers#Police#E Washington#Pe Itas#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Edinburg police standoff ends in fatal shooting

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police officers believed an Edinburg man to be armed with a gun when they fatally shot him Tuesday, a police spokesman told ValleyCentral. As of Tuesday evening, authorities had not publicly identified the man. Around noon Tuesday, the man had barricaded himself in his red Silverado pickup for more than an hour, said […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Drunk driver sentenced after killing mom and daughter

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver found guilty on two counts of intoxication manslaughter was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday after killing a mom and her daughter going out for an ice cream run. A jury from the 404th Judicial Court in Brownsville sentenced Jose Junior Lincoln to 15 years in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man breaks car window after arguing with girlfriend, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is wanted for criminal mischief, after breaking a car window, police said Tuesday. According to the Brownsville Police Department, 27-year-old Daniel Alberto Ledesma had an argument with his girlfriend Aug. 6 at the 2000 block of Los Ebanos Boulevard. Ledesma’s girlfriend left after having called one of her […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police arrest fourth suspect in $3.1 million burglary case

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a fourth suspect in connection to a multi-million dollar burglary case. Jorge Gonzalez, 32, was arrested on charges of theft after police found $700,000 worth of stolen items, a news release from the City of Edinburg stated. In April 2022, authorities recovered $2.2M in property. Daniel Guerra, Juan […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man arrested after 2 kittens killed, says sheriff

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man for cruelty to a non-livestock animal, the department announced late Monday. On Sept. 5, deputies responded to the home of Eulalio Medrano, 22, in reference to a verbal disturbance. Medrano’s mother reported she and her son had gotten into a verbal altercation, according […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff: Harlingen suspect charged in second homicide

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in jail for an aggravated robbery has been charged with two homicides, the County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The sheriff’s office issued a warrant for the arrest of Juan Jose Martinez, 45, on Thursday for the murder of Jose Antonio Torres, who died Sept. 17 at the 2700 Block […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Stabbing suspect likely in Mexico, McAllen police say

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 26-year-old man is wanted for aggravated assault after a stabbing in McAllen but is suspected to be hiding in Mexico, police said Monday. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in serious condition. The McAllen Police Department has issued an arrest warrant through the municipal court for […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Deadly conduct suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. McAllen Police are looking for Sergio Cepeda, police announced Monday, adding that warrant was issued by McAllen Municipal Court. Cepeda, police said, is considered to be armed and dangerous.    On Sept. 23 at around 10 […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Fourth Man Arrested In Multi-Million Dollar Hidalgo County Burglary Ring

A fourth person has been charged in a widespread burglary operation that targeted heavy machinery, farm and ranch vehicles, and construction equipment across Hidalgo County. The ongoing investigation into the operation led authorities last week to 32-year-old Jorge Gonzalez of Edinburg who was found with some of the stolen equipment worth about $700,000. Three other men were arrested back in April, about a month after the theft of several vehicles from a warehouse in Edinburg.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy