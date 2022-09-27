Brownsville PD: Man who beat up ATM identified and arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man accused of beating up an ATM machine in Brownville has been arrested by police.

Brownsville police identified Octavio Salinas, 50, as the man caught on surveillance footage striking an ATM machine at the 1400 block of E. Washington St.

According to police, Salinas said he became upset after attempting to use the ATM five times unsuccessfully. He said he had money on his card and was frustrated because the machine was indicating that he did not have money in the account.

Salinas began punching the machine after the fifth failed attempt to take out money.

Police contacted the Brownsville Crime Stoppers to help find Salinas. Within 48 hours of posting the description, Brownsville Crime Stoppers received a tip and were able to locate Salinas.

A warrant was obtained for the suspect and he was arrested Thursday.

